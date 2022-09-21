Read full article on original website
Laver Cup 2022: How to watch Roger Federer’s last tournament on TV and online
Roger Federer is set to feature in a special edition of the Laver Cup as the O2 Arena in London plays host to the final tournament in the career of one of the greatest sportspeople of all time.The 20-time grand slam champion announced his retirement from tennis last week at the age of 41 but will first team up with Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray as Europe take on Team World.Europe have won all four previous editions of the tournament but the likes of Felix Auger-Aliassime, Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe will be hoping to earn the...
Rafael Nadal’s hilarious tennis ball headbutt in Roger Federer’s last match ever
The illustrious and storied career of Tennis legend Roger Federer is finally coming to an end. And at the moment, he is playing in his last match ever, alongside fellow legend Rafael Nadal. The pair of Federer and Nadal are currently doubles partners in the Laver Cup. At the moment,...
Roger Federer makes emotional farewell after defeat in final doubles match – as it happened
Rolling report: Roger Federer has played the final match of his storied career alongside Rafael Nadal in London. Bryan Graham was watching
Roger Federer says playing final doubles match with Rafael Nadal would be the 'most beautiful thing'
Swedish tennis legend Roger Federer is stepping onto the court one last time at the Laver Cup before retiring. Federer will not be competing in singles, but he does have a specific wish for his last doubles match: to play alongside longtime rival and friend Rafael Nadal. "It is clear...
Roger Federer retires after teaming with Nadal in last match
LONDON (AP) — This day, this match, had to come, of course, for Roger Federer, and for tennis, just as it inevitably must for every athlete in every sport. Federer bid adieu Friday night with one last contest before he heads into retirement at age 41 after a superlative career that spanned nearly a quarter-century and included 20 Grand Slam titles and a statesman’s role. He wrapped up his days as a professional player with a loss in doubles alongside his longtime rival Rafael Nadal for Team Europe in the Laver Cup against Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock of Team World. The truth is that the victors, the statistics and the score (OK, for the record it was 4-6, 7-6 (2), 11-9) did not matter, and were all so entirely beside the point. The occasion was, after all, about the farewell itself. Or, better, the farewells, plural: Federer’s to tennis, to the fans, to his competitors and colleagues. And, naturally, each of those entities’ farewells to Federer. “It’s been a perfect journey,” Federer said. “I would do it all over again.”
Roger Federer shifts farewell at Laver Cup to doubles match
Roger Federer plans only a one-match appearance in doubles play Friday at the Laver Cup before making his retirement from tennis official. Federer said Wednesday in London that Laver Cup officials agreed to allow him to appear in a match of his choosing, altering rules of the event to grant Federer's wish for the final sendoff.
'Once in a lifetime experience': Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Sir Andy Murray enjoy a practice alongside retiring Roger Federer for the first and final time ahead of the Laver Cup
Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Sir Andy Murray all joined retiring Roger Federer for practice ahead of the Laver Cup. The Big Four are teaming up for the first and last time to represent Team Europe in Federer’s final tournament at the O2 Arena. The 20-time Grand Slam winner...
Laver Cup 2022: How does it work and when will Roger Federer be playing?
Roger Federer is set to play in his final tournament as the Laver Cup returns with Team Europe taking on Team World at the O2 Arena in London this week.Federer will be joined by his great rivals Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray in a star-studded line-up as the 20-time grand slam champion brings his career to a close at the age of 41.The Laver Cup, a Ryder Cup-style event Federer helped to create, will see two teams of six compete across singles and doubles in a race to 13 points. Team Europe, who are captained by Bjorn...
Roger Federer helps Andy Murray identify notable London landmark ahead of Laver Cup
Brit tennis star Andy Murray was given a lesson in local London architecture ahead of the Laver Cup - by Swiss-born Roger Federer.The pair, along with a host of other big names in the sport including Novak Djokovic, are in the city ahead of the Laver Cup starting on Friday at the O2.Federer has announced his retirement ahead of the tournament, which will be his last as a touring professional after two decades at the top of the game.And his talents are clearly not just limited to on the court, as he pointed out The Shard to a confused...
Laver Cup 2022: Today’s order of play as Roger Federer partners Rafael Nadal
Roger Federer’s final match highlights the opening day of play at the Laver Cup in London.The 41-year-old will partner Rafael Nadal in the doubles in the last match of the day at the O2 Arena, in what is set to be an unmissable contest.They will take on the Team World pair of Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock.The schedule also sees three singles matches take place on the opening day with Andy Murray in action against Alex De Minaur.Here’s the order of play for day of the Laver Cup as well as everything you need to know.What is the Laver...
