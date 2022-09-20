I live right down the road from it . Was probably one of the first to see them start moving dirt to make the water father from the Road . I drive down to it probably 2 or 3 times a Day back then and always saw trucks with boat trailers or people unloading or loading up there boats . Everyone down their was always very nice and mostly cleaned up after themselves. There was a few who left beer bottles or trash but it was mostly teenagers that did that . my family would also go down there and set off fire works cause wasn't many places to do it safely close by out of town limits . A lot of family's would be down there doing it . It made u feel closer to the community. I miss those days . the cut off means alot to people of trinidad and even people who come as far as Fort Worth to fish there. I hope it's back soon . keep up the good fight .
Mr baker it’s nice to see people who are willing to go that extra mile for the community much appreciate to you….
Comments / 17