Henderson County, TX

Mo TV
3d ago

I live right down the road from it . Was probably one of the first to see them start moving dirt to make the water father from the Road . I drive down to it probably 2 or 3 times a Day back then and always saw trucks with boat trailers or people unloading or loading up there boats . Everyone down their was always very nice and mostly cleaned up after themselves. There was a few who left beer bottles or trash but it was mostly teenagers that did that . my family would also go down there and set off fire works cause wasn't many places to do it safely close by out of town limits . A lot of family's would be down there doing it . It made u feel closer to the community. I miss those days . the cut off means alot to people of trinidad and even people who come as far as Fort Worth to fish there. I hope it's back soon . keep up the good fight .

Kristi Woods
3d ago

Mr baker it’s nice to see people who are willing to go that extra mile for the community much appreciate to you….

KLTV

National Hunting and Fishing Day a generational tradition in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Today is National Hunting and fishing Day, a day introduced in 1972 that recognizes the health and recreational virtues of hunting and fishing. It's also a day for East Texans that marks the preparation for numerous game seasons on the horizon. For 50 years the...
TYLER, TX
KXAN

How many hurricanes have hit Texas?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's hurricane record dates back to 1851. Hurricane tracking made great strides with the launch of weather satellites in the early 1960s, while recording and communication improved with the naming of storms beginning in the 1950s. Below is a breakdown...
KLTV

Boil water notice issued for some Henderson County residents

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Westwood Beach Water System customers in Henderson County are advised to boil their water for personal consumption until further notice. The notice is issued due to reduced distribution system pressure. Personal consumption includes washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc. Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.
WFAA

Report: Dallas officials weren't prepared for August flooding

DALLAS — Dallas city staff admitted in a new report the city was not fully prepared for the record rainfall and devastating floods on August 22. In a presentation to the city council Wednesday, Director of Emergency Management Rocky Vaz listed several areas where he says the city was underprepared:
#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Linus Fishing#Linus Outdoor#Linus Hunting#East Texans#Cutoff#Trinity#The Texas Legislature
KLTV

Semi-truck towing a trailer is blocking lanes at busy Tyler intersection

Police say the trailer broke in half and needs to be offloaded first before the vehicle can be removed. The truck was apparently carrying cases of bottled water. Which organization controls the naming for tropical storms and hurricanes?. Blake Holland inducted into Carthage ISD Alumni Hall of Fame. Updated: 15...
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas State Fair returns this year

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas State Fair opens their doors on Friday. This event can be fun, but if you're not prepared it can also be stressful. That's why it's important to know key details like parking before you go. Andy Erbaugh with the Tyler Police Department says they are preparing for a […]
ESPN 960 San Angelo

EPA May Block 1st TX Seawater Desalination Plant

The Environmental Protection Agency has concerns about water quality and could refuse recognition of a permit to build a Seawater Desalination Plant in the Port of Corpus Christi. The world's largest inland desalination plant is The Kay Bailey Hutchison Desalination Plant which is in El Paso and turns brackish groundwater...
KETK / FOX51 News

Preparations underway for East Texas State Fair's 2022 return

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The East Texas State Fair opens Friday for its 106th year, and preparations and crews are getting ready for the big event. Crews are working around the construction for the new W.T. Brookshire Conference Center to bring the same family fun East Texans expect, year after year. For John Sykes, president […]
kurv.com

EPA May Refuse Construction Of First Seawater Desalination Plant In Texas

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency may refuse to approve construction of the state's first seawater desalination plant. Texas environmental regulators issued a permit on Thursday clearing the way for the Port of Corpus Christi to build the plant. The Harbor Island plant may cost more than 800-million-dollars to construct....
