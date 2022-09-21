Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Feeling Hungry? Check Out These New Restaurants in RochesterAlisha StarrRochester, NY
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
A Brutal Winter Is Coming: Make the Best Use of the Weather by Visiting One of These Local Ice RinksAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Having Pasta Backstage with Brian Wilson and The Beach BoysHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Hilton Apple Fest Is Back This OctoberAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Related
WHEC TV-10
Pet of the Week: Darth Maul
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time now for our Pet of the Week. Meet Darth Maul, a rat with a big personality. Darth Maul has the fiery passion of a true sith lord and should go home with an experienced rat adopter. If mastered the force you have, consider bringing this soul back to the light side.
Mommy City consignment sale held at Pittsford Plaza
Event coordinators said the savings at the sale are usually 50-90% off the regular retail price.
Star Cider in Canandaigua gets ready for busy season, Fall Festival
CANANDAIGUA — Sometimes, mothers know just what works best. And Marianne Stahl, the mother of the co-owners of Star Cider, on a foraging trip on land in Rushville brought back ingredients such as hops, sumac and blackberries to go with local honey for a hard apple cider that is being released just in time for the Canandaigua cidery’s upcoming Fall Festival.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Upcycle sale at Rochester Museum and Science Center this weekend
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Museum and Science Center's next-to-new "Fantastic Findings Sale" is happening Thursday through Sunday. Set up at the Eisenhart Auditorium at the RMSC, Fantastic Findings is an annual upscale sale that features room after room of donated items for sale. There's all kinds of furniture, art, glass, silver, lamps, jewelry, linens, toys, tools, sporting goods and collectibles. The sale has it all.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
penfield.org
Town of Penfield celebrates Shadow Pines property
Members of the Penfield community gathered at Shadow Pines (600 Whalen Road) in Penfield on Saturday afternoon as the Town of Penfield hosted the Shadow Pines Celebration. The Town bought Shadow Pines in 2018 after Penfield voters approved the purchase of the property which was previously home to Shadow Pines Golf Club. Over the past several years, the Town has been crafting a master plan for the 212 acres of land with input from the community.
Clark Meadows staff members transform into blushing brides
CANANDAIGUA — It all started when Clark Meadows housekeeper Bonnie Ellis scored several pieces of costume jewelry at a garage sale. She thought the sparkly brooches might lend themselves to a tea party for residents; her coworkers agreed. But, as one staff member put it, “At Clark Meadows, everything has to go a little bit above.”
First ever community baby shower to be held in Hornell
The first community baby shower event in Hornell, N.Y.
House of Mercy announces date for reopening, cuts ties with founder
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The House of Mercy announced that they have scheduled the re-opening of the homeless shelter for November 1 after a fatal attack that took place there on August 7. Shelter officials said that the delay in reopening will allow them to implement new safety upgrades and comprehensive training for staff members. […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
niagaranow.com
Newark Neighbours still searching for new home
Newark Neighbours’ nearly year-long search for a new home has yet to turn up a suitable location. The thrift store and food bank on John Street East, near Peller Estates Winery, has seriously outgrown its location – and within 12 to 18 months Peller will need the land for the planned redevelopment of its Riverbend Winery property.
Feeling Hungry? Check Out These New Restaurants in Rochester
Rochester might be a relatively small city by many standards but one thing it doesn't lack is places to find good food. Within the last year, several new restaurants opened in the area. Here's a quick rundown of a few you might not have visited yet.
WHEC TV-10
Phelps quadruplets now home with parents and big brothers
PHELPS, N.Y. — In a small home along a quiet road in Phelps, the Smith family plays with their goat, feeds their big pig, and lets their chickens roam. It’s a bit of a zoo outside and maybe inside too. Karissa VanCamp-Smith and her husband Dillion Smith are...
WHEC TV-10
Car crashes into Premier Pastry bakery on South Ave
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — An SUV slammed into the bakery Premier Pastry on South Avenue in Rochester on Friday afternoon. You can see the vehicle hit the front of the bakery, damaging some of the brick wall. Wedding cakes are inside. Premier Pastry is a classic bakeshop specializing in custom special-occasion cakes, plus cookies, cupcakes, and tarts.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tim Hortons to sell coffee for 25 cents in celebration of National Coffee Day
Tims is also making sure those who celebrate International Coffee Day on October 1 aren’t getting kicked to the curb.
westsidenewsny.com
Fall Shredding Event
The Town of Greece announced the Free Fall Shredding Event for Greece residents. This event will be held Wednesday, October 5th, 2022 from 4:00pm – 7:00pm at the Greece Town Hall Campus. Services will be provided by Shred-Text. Past experience has shown that the line moves much more efficiently...
johnnyjet.com
The Finger Lakes: A Tale of Two Counties
Bruce Northam is the author of THE DIRECTIONS TO HAPPINESS, a 135-country quest for life lessons, and a Chicken Soup for the traveler—but with balls. Check out his alternative keynote on AmericanDetour.com and follow him on Facebook. The Finger Lakes’ magical Inns of Aurora. Sometimes your home state...
WHEC TV-10
Good Question: How long is too long on the school bus?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — How long does it take your kids to get to school on the bus? 30 minutes, 45, maybe an hour?. Is there anything stopping it from taking even longer?. That’s the question I got from this parent: How long can kids under 10 years of age be kept on the bus for their ride to school each way? And is there any law or regulation that sets an upper limit? The reason for my concern is the total time it takes them to go on the bus is 75 minutes each way. Last year the time on the bus was about 55 minutes.
Rochester Rundown: Murder in Greece, Whole Foods clears a hurdle, Bills ticket prices soar
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Catch up on the last week in local news, in just a few minutes! Rochester Rundown, a digital exclusive brought to you by News 8 WROC, recaps some of the top stories from the past seven days. It’s everything you need to know, or might have missed. This week’s seven stories are: […]
$2 Million Dollar Western New York Has One-Of-A-Kind Addition
When you spend money on something like a house and the number is a massive number you expect to get certain things. When you are asked to pay over $2 million dollars for a home in Western New York, you expect to get a lot of extras with the home. From upgraded kitchens to hot tubs and spas to oversize garages and maybe even a manmade pond.
USPS hiring in Rochester for holidays and beyond Friday
The average pay for mail handler employees with USPS ranges between $17 and $18.
Blind mom warns of door-to-door housing scam in Irondequoit
If you're the one doing the scam, Laird said this rises to the level of a felony and can be punished with jail time, so be warned.
Comments / 0