Penfield, NY

WHEC TV-10

Pet of the Week: Darth Maul

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time now for our Pet of the Week. Meet Darth Maul, a rat with a big personality. Darth Maul has the fiery passion of a true sith lord and should go home with an experienced rat adopter. If mastered the force you have, consider bringing this soul back to the light side.
ROCHESTER, NY
Daily Messenger

Star Cider in Canandaigua gets ready for busy season, Fall Festival

CANANDAIGUA — Sometimes, mothers know just what works best. And Marianne Stahl, the mother of the co-owners of Star Cider, on a foraging trip on land in Rushville brought back ingredients such as hops, sumac and blackberries to go with local honey for a hard apple cider that is being released just in time for the Canandaigua cidery’s upcoming Fall Festival.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Upcycle sale at Rochester Museum and Science Center this weekend

​​ROCHESTER, N.Y. — ​The Rochester Museum and Science Center's next-to-new "Fantastic Findings Sale" is happening Thursday through Sunday. Set up at the Eisenhart Auditorium at the RMSC, ﻿Fantastic Findings is an annual upscale sale that features room after room of donated items for sale. There's all kinds of furniture, art, glass, silver, lamps, jewelry, linens, toys, tools, sporting goods and collectibles. The sale has it all.
ROCHESTER, NY
City
Penfield, NY
penfield.org

Town of Penfield celebrates Shadow Pines property

Members of the Penfield community gathered at Shadow Pines (600 Whalen Road) in Penfield on Saturday afternoon as the Town of Penfield hosted the Shadow Pines Celebration. The Town bought Shadow Pines in 2018 after Penfield voters approved the purchase of the property which was previously home to Shadow Pines Golf Club. Over the past several years, the Town has been crafting a master plan for the 212 acres of land with input from the community.
PENFIELD, NY
Daily Messenger

Clark Meadows staff members transform into blushing brides

CANANDAIGUA — It all started when Clark Meadows housekeeper Bonnie Ellis scored several pieces of costume jewelry at a garage sale. She thought the sparkly brooches might lend themselves to a tea party for residents; her coworkers agreed. But, as one staff member put it, “At Clark Meadows, everything has to go a little bit above.”
CANANDAIGUA, NY
niagaranow.com

Newark Neighbours still searching for new home

Newark Neighbours’ nearly year-long search for a new home has yet to turn up a suitable location. The thrift store and food bank on John Street East, near Peller Estates Winery, has seriously outgrown its location – and within 12 to 18 months Peller will need the land for the planned redevelopment of its Riverbend Winery property.
NEWARK, NY
WHEC TV-10

Phelps quadruplets now home with parents and big brothers

PHELPS, N.Y. — In a small home along a quiet road in Phelps, the Smith family plays with their goat, feeds their big pig, and lets their chickens roam. It’s a bit of a zoo outside and maybe inside too. Karissa VanCamp-Smith and her husband Dillion Smith are...
PHELPS, NY
WHEC TV-10

Car crashes into Premier Pastry bakery on South Ave

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — An SUV slammed into the bakery Premier Pastry on South Avenue in Rochester on Friday afternoon. You can see the vehicle hit the front of the bakery, damaging some of the brick wall. Wedding cakes are inside. Premier Pastry is a classic bakeshop specializing in custom special-occasion cakes, plus cookies, cupcakes, and tarts.
ROCHESTER, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Fall Shredding Event

The Town of Greece announced the Free Fall Shredding Event for Greece residents. This event will be held Wednesday, October 5th, 2022 from 4:00pm – 7:00pm at the Greece Town Hall Campus. Services will be provided by Shred-Text. Past experience has shown that the line moves much more efficiently...
GREECE, NY
johnnyjet.com

The Finger Lakes: A Tale of Two Counties

Bruce Northam is the author of THE DIRECTIONS TO HAPPINESS, a 135-country quest for life lessons, and a Chicken Soup for the traveler—but with balls. Check out his alternative keynote on AmericanDetour.com and follow him on Facebook. The Finger Lakes’ magical Inns of Aurora. Sometimes your home state...
AURORA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Good Question: How long is too long on the school bus?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — How long does it take your kids to get to school on the bus? 30 minutes, 45, maybe an hour?. Is there anything stopping it from taking even longer?. That’s the question I got from this parent: How long can kids under 10 years of age be kept on the bus for their ride to school each way? And is there any law or regulation that sets an upper limit? The reason for my concern is the total time it takes them to go on the bus is 75 minutes each way. Last year the time on the bus was about 55 minutes.
ROCHESTER, NY
96.1 The Breeze

$2 Million Dollar Western New York Has One-Of-A-Kind Addition

When you spend money on something like a house and the number is a massive number you expect to get certain things. When you are asked to pay over $2 million dollars for a home in Western New York, you expect to get a lot of extras with the home. From upgraded kitchens to hot tubs and spas to oversize garages and maybe even a manmade pond.
CLARENCE, NY

