Model Sumner Stroh Posted A Part 2 About Adam Levine After Leaking The Alleged DMs Between Them, And She Apologized To Behati

By Ryan Schocket
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 2 days ago

This week, model Sumner Stroh shared on TikTok that she had a yearlong affair with Maroon 5 lead singer Adam Levine .

Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for Baby2Baby

"I was having an affair with a man who's married to a Victoria's Secret model," Sumner said. "At the time, I was young, I was naive, and, I mean, quite frankly, I feel exploited. I wasn’t in ‘the scene’ like I am now, so I was definitely very easily manipulated."

Adam has been married to VS model Behati Prinsloo since 2014.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

After the initial TikTok went viral, Sumner responded to one of the thousands of comments in a Part 2 video. "Hindsight is 2020. I initially wanted to go in and talk about how remorseful I feel and how embarrassed and disgusted I am with myself. I didn't want people to look at it and be like, 'Oh, she's playing the victim.' But in reality, it had the opposite effect."

@sumnerstroh / Via tiktok.com

"Something I now realize I didn't touch on enough was the fact that one of my friends had attempted to sell it, which I realized yesterday when [the tabloid] reached out for comment. I was completely frantic," she said. "That's why that video, one, was all over the place. And two — why I didn't touch on things I initially would have liked."

@sumnerstroh / Via tiktok.com

Sumner said she wanted to come forward because she wanted to kill the story. "The most important part that I definitely did gloss over is the fact that I was under the impression that their marriage was over. I believed they were keeping it quiet to avoid the negative press because, as I said, I was new to LA. I just assumed that with celebrities of that caliber, that's just how it was."

@sumnerstroh / Via tiktok.com

"And that’s why I feel exploited, because he knew I believed everything that he said — because of my vulnerable position of being new to LA."

@sumnerstroh / Via tiktok.com

"Also, he was DMing me straight from his verified Instagram account. I didn't have any reason to further question it. But I now realize that that was likely a manipulation tactic of his — just hiding in plain sight," she said. "As soon as I had realized that was not the case, I cut things off with him."

@sumnerstroh / Via tiktok.com

"In retrospect, I wish I would've questioned things more. I wish I wasn't so naive," she continued. "But being naive is not an excuse for what I did and the role I played in this. ... Again, in no way was I trying to gain sympathy, and I fully realize I'm not the victim in this."

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

"I'm not the one who's really getting hurt here. It's Behati and her children, and for that, I am so, so sorry."

Allen Berezovsky / WireImage

After the whole moment was trending , Adam issued a statement on his Instagram story. "A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner," he wrote. "I did not have an affair; nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family."

Amy Sussman / Getty Images for Baby2Baby

"I take full responsibility," he said. "We will get through it. And we will get through it together."

Manny Hernandez / Getty Images

Since Adam's statement, Sumner has only posted this to her Instagram story, likely referencing Adam's apology:

@sumnerstroh / Via Instagram: @sumnerstroh

Behati has not provided any comment on the situation, but we will update you if she does.

Comments

Jeanie Russell
2d ago

you got ur 15 min of fame girl! now shut up!! u went after a married man!! try to hurt people!! disgusting!!!

Reply(4)
3






