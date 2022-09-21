Members of the Montague County Commissioner’s Court will meet at 9 a.m. on Sept. 26 and may consider making some changes to the county subdivision ordinance. It was August 2019 when the county approved a new set of subdivision rules, and it appears they were put into place just in time as more than a half dozen new subdivisions ranging from 50 to 100 lots have been sold and are in the development stages. In recent months the commissioners have discussed a few changes that may be considered.

