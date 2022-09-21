Read full article on original website
Volleyball Roundup
The Nocona Lady Indians took a trip to private school Christ Academy on Tuesday and gave them a beat down. The Lady Indians beat the Lady Warriors in straight sets, with none of the scores being close in the end. The set scores were 25-17, 25-18 and 25-18. Skyler Smith...
Lady Rabbits win at City View
The Bowie Lady Rabbits won their third district game playing at City View on Tuesday night. The Lady Rabbits got it done in four sets again 3-1 playing against an athletic Lady Mustang team. Bowie came in confident after finishing its first week of district play 2-0 with one-sided wins...
Results a mess at Alvord cross country meet
Bowie, Nocona, Saint Jo, Prairie Valley and Gold-Burg cross country teams ran at Alvord on Wednesday morning to compete in the big meet. It was a tough meet with the temperatures higher than they have been and the humidity reported to affect some runners. Unfortunately, results were messed up for...
Hood excited to bring ranching experience to classroom
This may be Mark Hood’s rookie year as an ag. science teacher, but he already feels he may have found his calling to help students and connect with them as they learn. Hood joins the agriculture science program at Bowie High School, working alongside longtime teacher Bryan Chisholm. While he may be a new teacher, he brings a lifetime of ranch experience and working with animals to the classroom, along with his military experience.
Chicken & Bread Days featuring fall fun from sip and stroll to pro rodeo
The 27th Annual Chicken and Bread Days Heritage Festival returns to the historic brick streets of downtown Bowie as the official kickoff to the fall season Sept. 30-Oct. 1. All the fun begins on Sept. 30 as “Fall in Love with Bowie Sip & Stroll,” welcomes a record-breaking number of participating merchants that tops 27 throughout downtown Bowie.
Commissioners to consider possible changes to subdivision rules
Members of the Montague County Commissioner’s Court will meet at 9 a.m. on Sept. 26 and may consider making some changes to the county subdivision ordinance. It was August 2019 when the county approved a new set of subdivision rules, and it appears they were put into place just in time as more than a half dozen new subdivisions ranging from 50 to 100 lots have been sold and are in the development stages. In recent months the commissioners have discussed a few changes that may be considered.
