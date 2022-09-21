Read full article on original website
Related
bowienewsonline.com
Lady Rabbits win at City View
The Bowie Lady Rabbits won their third district game playing at City View on Tuesday night. The Lady Rabbits got it done in four sets again 3-1 playing against an athletic Lady Mustang team. Bowie came in confident after finishing its first week of district play 2-0 with one-sided wins...
bowienewsonline.com
Volleyball Roundup
The Nocona Lady Indians took a trip to private school Christ Academy on Tuesday and gave them a beat down. The Lady Indians beat the Lady Warriors in straight sets, with none of the scores being close in the end. The set scores were 25-17, 25-18 and 25-18. Skyler Smith...
bowienewsonline.com
Results a mess at Alvord cross country meet
Bowie, Nocona, Saint Jo, Prairie Valley and Gold-Burg cross country teams ran at Alvord on Wednesday morning to compete in the big meet. It was a tough meet with the temperatures higher than they have been and the humidity reported to affect some runners. Unfortunately, results were messed up for...
KBTX.com
No. 2 Texas A&M Falls to No. 3 TCU by Raw Score, 1622.75-1630.5
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 2 Texas A&M equestrian team opened the season losing to No. 3 TCU, 10-10 (1622.75-1630.5), Friday afternoon at the Hildebrand Equine Complex. The Maroon & White dominated TCU in Flat, capturing four of the five available points. Securing points for the Aggies included Rylee Shufelt (80), Devon Thomas (84), Brooke Brombach (85) and Devan Thomas. In Devan’s first ride of her career, she registered a meet-high score of 90 on Queen. Shufelt defeated TCU’s Laurel Smith, 80-67. Devon Thomas defeated TCU’s Wynne Weatherly on Zeus, 84-76, while Brombach scored an 85 on Diablo defeating Sydney Berube’s score of 82.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
247Sports
Final: TCU 42 SMU 34
TCU looks to improve to 3-0 on the season as they travel to Dallas to face rival SMU (2-1) in the Battle for the Iron Skillet at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. It will be the 101st meeting between the two teams. TCU has won the previous six meetings in Dallas, however, SMU has won the past two games including a 42-34 win last year in Fort Worth.
Sonny Dykes, a Bitter Divorce and a Rivalry Inflamed
Mustangs faithful felt “stabbed in the back” when he left for TCU. On Saturday, he returns to Dallas—in purple.
CBS Sports
Watch SMU vs. TCU: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The TCU Horned Frogs watched the action from their couches last weekend, but are set to take to the field. They will head out on the road to face off against the SMU Mustangs at noon ET on Saturday at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. The contest is expected to be a close one, with TCU going off at just a 2-point favorite.
bowienewsonline.com
Hood excited to bring ranching experience to classroom
This may be Mark Hood’s rookie year as an ag. science teacher, but he already feels he may have found his calling to help students and connect with them as they learn. Hood joins the agriculture science program at Bowie High School, working alongside longtime teacher Bryan Chisholm. While he may be a new teacher, he brings a lifetime of ranch experience and working with animals to the classroom, along with his military experience.
IN THIS ARTICLE
bowienewsonline.com
Chicken & Bread Days featuring fall fun from sip and stroll to pro rodeo
The 27th Annual Chicken and Bread Days Heritage Festival returns to the historic brick streets of downtown Bowie as the official kickoff to the fall season Sept. 30-Oct. 1. All the fun begins on Sept. 30 as “Fall in Love with Bowie Sip & Stroll,” welcomes a record-breaking number of participating merchants that tops 27 throughout downtown Bowie.
WFAA
Terry Bradshaw’s 744-acre ranch north of DFW is back on the market for $22.5M
THACKERVILLE, Okla. — An Oklahoma ranch north of Dallas-Fort Worth owned by NFL Hall of Famer and Fox Sports analyst Terry Bradshaw is back on the market for $22.5 million after a deal with a would-be buyer was ruled an incompletion. The 744-acre ranch roughly 70 miles north of...
amtrib.com
Texas History Minute: 1 of the largest mass hangings in American history
Special to the Herald Democrat It was a cool morning in Gainesville on October 4, 1862. A hushed silence fell as witnesses gazed at the man a lonely tree. They saw the rope tighten and the man fall to his death. He was accused of treason, but there was no evidence that the crime had even occurred. Six more were hanged that day on the same charges. It was the beginning of 42 such deaths in October 1862 that would haunt Cooke County for years afterward. And it was the largest mass hanging in American history.
Denison man dies at Rednecks with Paychecks Mudcrawl
Authorities have released the name of a Denison man who died at the Rednecks with Paychecks annual Fall Mudcrawl event outside Saint Jo this past weekend.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Texas Walmart theft ring suspect jailed on dozens of warrants
He's part of what investigators called an Organized Crime group from the Galveston area and is currently jailed on over 24 warrants.
Texas police thwart potential shooting at high school football game
A Texas community is relieved after the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office say they acted on a tip regarding a potentially catastrophic deadly shooting at a high school football game. NBC News’ Maura Barrett reports on how two 18-year-old suspects are now facing state and possible felony charges. Sept. 22, 2022.
historynet.com
Who Shot The Iconic ‘Fort Worth Five’ Photo of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid?
It is one of the most famous photographs in Western history. Five well-dressed outlaws gaze into the camera—two of them destined to be immortalized 69 years later in the Paul Newman–Robert Redford film Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. They since have been dubbed the “Fort Worth Five,” as they sat for the portrait in a Fort Worth, Texas, studio. But the identity of the photographer and the story of how the picture became a national phenomenon are equal parts myth and misinformation. Interviewed in the August 2008 Wild West, the late Bob McCubbin, a noted collector of Old West photographs and then president of the Wild West History Association, repeated the old canards that the photographer had placed the image “in his studio window” and made copies “for distribution to law enforcement around the country,” neither of which is true. Following is the real story, told for the first time, of how five outlaws came to have their picture taken in a Fort Worth studio on a November day in 1900—and why a sixth man and seventh man were just as important toward making that photograph an icon of Western history.
Report says the best empanadas in Texas can be found at this Fort Worth restaurant
We feel an obligation to let you know where in the world you can get the best of any food, and we feel even more inclined to do so when the Lone Star State is involved.
papercitymag.com
Two New Beer and Food Havens Are Coming to North Texas — Boozie’s Brewery Is a New Name With Plenty of History
Boozie's will roll with the kitschy Nicolas Cage Mural on its back wall. (Photo by Courtney Dabney) Two new brewpubs are opening in North Texas from Bruce Conti, 0ne of the original founders of Wild Acre Brewing, and his new beer team. Conti plans to take over the Camp Bowie Wild Acre space and turn it into Boozie’s Brewery & Gourmet Sandwiches. He is also opening Boozie’s Brewery & TX Fare in Fairview.
The Chestnut House: Historic Northside Address is as Cowtown as it Gets
The Fort Worth Northside has been on my mind of late, realizing that in my seven years writing Fort Worth Friday I’ve not written one post about this interesting and historically important sector of the city, which has also been a vital part of the city’s development and economy.
dallasexpress.com
DFW Housing Market Potentially Facing Price Correction
North Texas homes could be at risk of a price correction if the economy has a downturn, according to a recent national study. When measuring the relative cost of owning a home versus renting, Dallas-Fort Worth ranked No.7 out of 100 with a 23.3% price-to-rent ratio, according to the BH&J National Price-to-Rent Ratios Monthly Report.
Popular discount store set to open new location in Texas next month
A popular discount retail store is opening another new store in Texas next month. Read on to learn more. The popular discount interior retail decor chain Homegoods is opening another new store in Weatherford, Texas. According to the company's website, the new store is set to open on Thursday, October 6, 2022.
Comments / 0