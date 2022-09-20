Read full article on original website
Delano correctional officer David Tapia receives Medal of Valor
Sacramento, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — At the 2022 37th Annual Medal of Valor Ceremony, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation honored 44 people for their bravery in responding to crises and life-threatening situations as well as exemplary work of benefit to the department and community. One of the recipients...
Legislation over Ag wage hikes could spell the end for firefighting goats, sheep
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Homeowners, businesses, and government agencies rely on goats and sheep to mitigate their wildfire risk. “Machines can’t get on these hillsides,” says Cole Bakke, owner of IOU Sheep based in Tulare County. On a recent Thursday morning, he had hundreds of sheep clearing...
Man sentenced to life for 2011 shootout on Tule River Reservation
VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — A man convicted of attempted murder has been sentenced to 216 years to life in state prison. 44-year-old Marwin McDarment was found guilty last month of attempted murder and assault with a firearm of multiple peace officers during a shootout with law enforcement officers in 2011 on the Tulare River Reservation.
Man dead after being hit by car in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — One man is now dead after being hit by a car Wednesday night in Tulare County. CHP officers responded around 7:45 a.m. to a crash involving a car and a pedestrian on Highway 63 just north of Avenue 413, in Orosi. When officers arrived...
