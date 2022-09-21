Read full article on original website
Related
Kaufman Hall Acquires Claro Healthcare
– Kaufman, Hall & Associates, LLC (Kaufman Hall) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire healthcare management consulting firm Claro Healthcare. – Claro Healthcare is the leading clinical documentation, hospital operations, and mid-revenue cycle improvement platform, blending technology, professional services, and domain expertise to deliver significant return on investment to providers across financial, quality, and compliance metrics.
Healthcare IT News
Digital front doors' advantages when meeting population health needs
Population health management has become an important competency for hospitals and health systems. But the road to implementing effective pop health strategies is laden with challenges: monitoring chronic illness rates and preventing community transmission, triaging emergencies over routine health care circumstances, and executing preventive services all require providers to alter their traditional fee-for-service workflow.
Trilliant Health’s Newly Launched Provider Directory Leverages Machine-Learning for Novel Insights
BRENTWOOD, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- Trilliant Health, the leading predictive and market research firm in the healthcare industry, announced today the release of its Provider Directory, a comprehensive analytics tool that delivers near real-time intelligence about physician behavior to provider organizations, health plans, life sciences companies, and investors. The Provider Directory combines advanced machine learning techniques with Trilliant Health’s all-payer claims dataset to reveal how provider practice patterns and relationships shape the $4 trillion U.S. health economy.
MedicalXpress
Study looks at impact of artificial intelligence on primary health care
Whether we're ready or not, artificial intelligence (AI) already plays a role in many health care settings. However, cautiously developing, deploying and even defining further AI advancements will determine its impact and efficacy in the years ahead, according to a new University of Western Ontario study. Interdisciplinary researchers from family...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cost Transparency Ecosystem in Healthcare
Cost transparency is a driving force in the American market. Whether consumers are looking to purchase a latte, a plane ticket, or surgery, they increasingly expect to pay an “out-the-door” price– something that includes all labor and materials as well as the finished product or service. When polled, 66% of Americans indicated that they would shop for care if prices were publicly disclosed. And in pursuit of competitively and transparently priced services, some patients attempt to shop locally; more and more, however, consumers flock to medical tourism– a practice that is quickly rebounding to its pre-pandemic popularity.
Caris Life Sciences Integrates with Flatiron Health for Molecular Testing
– Caris Life Sciences, the leading molecular science and technology company, announced their partnership with Flatiron Health to fully integrate Caris’ molecular testing portfolio with Flatiron’s OncoEMR®, a cloud-based electronic medical record (EMR) tool. – This partnership streamlines clinical workflows for physicians, delivering critical results directly at...
TechCrunch
Kenyan startup Ponea gaining momentum in driving access to medical services
A few years ago, Macharia was also contracted by the Kenyan government to build the now abandoned national hospital information system, which he says would have transformed healthcare delivery in the country. The end of that project, in 2019, however, did not kill his innovativeness; instead it inspired him to launch Ponea Health as a marketplace for healthcare services.
What is Software-Defined Networking and Why Is It the Future of Networking Connections?
Software-defined networking, otherwise known as SDN, raises the technology to a new level. It offers greater speed, flexibility, and security. Traditional networking uses the routing and switching protocols to determine the best path for moving traffic. With traditional networking, the routing protocol acts as the control plane, determining the flow of traffic by sending it out through the forwarding planes in the routers to the various network interfaces. With software-defined networks, the control planes can see the entire internet from a new vantage point.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechCrunch
Building control startup PassiveLogic inks partnership with Nvidia, secures $15M
The investment represents a major vote of confidence in PassiveLogic, considering that the startup hasn’t released any products to the public yet (although a beta’s planned for later this year). Nvidia was perhaps won over by PassiveLogic’s go-to-market strategy, which netted the startup contractual commitments for the first two years of sales and distribution partners that plan to include PassiveLogic’s platform in construction and retrofit projects.
MedicalXpress
A review of mobile sensing in the COVID-19 era
Mobile sensing has shown its power in the pervasive and effective monitoring of COVID-19 in varying population scales and time duration, according to a study published in Health Data Science. Behind this work are the researchers at the Sensing System for Health Lab led by Dr. Laura Barnes at the...
L3Harris Selected As Member of Air Force Advanced Battle Management System Digital Infrastructure Consortium
MELBOURNE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 16, 2022-- The U.S. Department of the Air Force’s Rapid Capabilities Office selected L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) as one of five industry partners chartered to design, develop and deploy the digital infrastructure that will enable advanced battle management and command-and-control capabilities for the Air Force and Space Force. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220916005049/en/ As a member of the Advanced Battle Management Systems Digital Infrastructure Consortium, L3Harris will help define the capabilities and criteria to enable the U.S. Air Force’s vision for Joint All-Domain Command and Control. (Graphic: L3Harris)
Key players in the US healthcare landscape
A health care system consists of a myriad of organizations, people, pharmaceutical industries, and actions where the primary aim is to promote, maintain, and restore patient health. A well-functioning healthcare system working in harmony is constructed and organized based on trained and self-motivated healthcare workers, well-sustained infrastructure, strong health plans, and a reliable supply of cost-effective medicines supported by adequate funding to fulfill the basic needs of the patient.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Healthcare IT News
Physician EHR satisfaction varies by specialty, says KLAS report
Doctors with high electronic health record satisfaction are nearly five times more likely to report they'll stay at their organization, according to KLAS researchers. The group with the highest EHR satisfaction score is hospital medicine and also of note, anesthesiology's enthusiasm has declined. WHY IT MATTERS. The Exploring EHR Satisfaction...
International Business Times
The World Has Changed A Lot In The Last 30 Years, Yet Our Healthcare Remains Outdated: This Is How We Fix It
* This is a contributed article. The IBTimes news staff was not involved in the creation of this article and this content does not necessarily represent the views of IBTimes. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here are our T&C. For licensing please click here.
healthcaredive.com
Will the healthcare labor shortage fuel more consolidation?
Editor’s note: Bret Schiller is head of healthcare corporate client banking for J.P. Morgan, with more than 20 years of healthcare-finance and investment-banking experience. Physician groups across the U.S. continue to consolidate at an accelerating pace, with integrated delivery networks and health systems absorbing small independent practices, or private equity firms, public corporations and larger practice groups buying them.
ceoworld.biz
CEO Spotlight: TECOBI is Revolutionizing and Modernizing How Automotive Companies Communicate to Customers
The driving force behind the creation of TECOBI, an automotive sales software that provides lead generation and follow-up solutions, is the aim for better communication. That was the mission for founders Jason Girdner and Scarlet Mick in launching the platform. TECOBI is a unique proprietary technology that utilizes calling and...
Reimagining The Operating Room of The Future with Robotics
Make way for the age of software-defined healthcare. Amid a growing shortage of doctors and nurses, hospitals around the world are increasingly turning to AI to improve the quality of care in the face of an aging population. One major undertaking across the healthcare industry is to deliver AI-driven solutions that can improve surgical care – a tall order.
TechCrunch
Startups are building businesses out of DevOps tools for existing sales platforms
(Here, “DevOps,” refers to tools that automate processes between software development and IT teams.) It’s become a blossoming sector all its own, with vendors selling DevOps platforms for software including Salesforce purporting to make sales tech easier to integrate into a company’s existing workflows. But wait,...
healthleadersmedia.com
Taking the Guesswork Out of Healthcare Staffing
The ability to predict healthcare staffing supply and demand changed dramatically for hospitals and health systems during the pandemic, when forecasting algorithms based on historical trends failed. — Now, facilities are turning to predictive modeling through machine learning for more accurate predictions as they anticipate future workforce needs. “Our industry is becoming more advanced, and there is a greater desire to make data-driven decisions rather than rely only on what happened in the past,” said Scott Armstrong, senior director of client growth, and Jason Lander, EVP of product and service innovation at Medical Solutions. Below, the two discuss why predictive staffing models, in partnership with a total healthcare workforce ecosystem, are more timely, efficient, and cost-effective.
UnitedHealthcare and Peloton to Provide Millions of More People With Access to a Leading Interactive Fitness Platform
MINNETONKA, Minn. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- UnitedHealthcare, part of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), and Peloton Interactive, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTON) have renewed and expanded their relationship to help more people get or stay active and improve their overall well-being. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005675/en/ Millions of more UnitedHealthcare members may now be eligible – at no additional cost – for a yearlong subscription to the Peloton App as part of their health benefits. (Photo source: Peloton Interactive, Inc.)
Comments / 0