Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
northernexpress.com
Play It Forward
A benefit performance by the Joshua Davis Band. This event includes an auction to support arts education at CTAC. It will feature a work of original art by local artist Kevin Barton. Pack a picnic & bring a lawn chair. Theater seating: $37.50; lawn seating: $15.50.
northernexpress.com
Illuminate the Night
Do you still have that old prom dress hanging in the back of your closet? A tux from days gone by? (And the hair, makeup, and accessories to top it all off?) If so, Oct. 1 is the night to bust it all out at Illuminate the Night Adult Prom. The event is co-hosted by Right Brain Brewery, Spark in the Dark, and Illuminate My Life Counseling, and the goal—beyond a night of great dancing and potentially dubious fashion—is to raise $5,000 for those in need of mental health services who cannot afford them. The prom will have hors d’oeuvres, a silent auction, and dancing tunes presented by 231 Entertainment, and a photographer will be available from 6-7pm to capture you in your retro or modern-day best. The event runs from 6-10pm at Right Brain Brewery at 225 East 16th Street in Traverse City. Learn more at rightbrainbrewery.com/23/upcoming-events.
northernexpress.com
Harbor Springs Festival of the Book: SOLD OUT
Sept. 23-25. A celebration of readers, writers, books, & the literary craft. Featuring nationally-published authors & illustrators.
northernexpress.com
Jordan River Arts Council's Member Show
Held Aug. 28 – Sept. 30. Featuring the work of JRAC member artists. The gallery will be open Thurs. through Mon. from 1-4pm & closed Tues. & Weds.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
northernexpress.com
Up North Pride Week Returns
A visibility march, drag night, and silent disco are all on the celebration schedule. Since 2014, Traverse City’s Up North Pride (UNP)—currently helmed by President & Programming/Events Co-Chair Nick Viox and a board of volunteers—has been fostering inclusion, providing education and resources, inspiring activism and advocacy, and producing a variety of community-focused 2SLGBTQIA+ programs and events for all.
northernexpress.com
Luncheon Lecture Series: "BAT 21"
One of the rescue pilots portrayed in the film, Horton Bay's John van Etten wrote his own book about this Air Force rescue. He will provide his eyewitness account of the harrowing, costly experience. Must pre-register.
northernexpress.com
East Jordan Fall Fest
Featuring live music by the Jelly Roll Blues Band from 9-11pm. There will also be beer & wine, food & vendors, & family fun.
northernexpress.com
Crooked Tree Photographic Society Exhibition 2022
Crooked Tree Arts Center, Atrium Gallery, Petoskey. Featuring recent work by members of the Crooked Tree Photographic Society. Photographs were self-selected by the group through peer review.
IN THIS ARTICLE
northernexpress.com
Old Town Emmet Farm Market
Held Saturdays until Oct. 1. New location: Petoskey Friendship Senior Center, 1322 Anderson Rd. Local crops & crafts.
northernexpress.com
"Charlevoix and the Night"
An exhibition featuring paintings by three award winning artists: Kevin Barton, Kurt Anderson, & Phil Fisher. Each artist explores their approach to nocturne. Runs Sept. 16 - Oct. 29. An opening reception will be held on Fri., Sept. 16 from 5-7pm. Open 11am-4pm on Mon. through Fri., & 11am-3pm on Sat.
northernexpress.com
"Travelogues: Juried Exhibition of Photography"
Crooked Tree Arts Center, Gilbert Gallery, Petoskey. Highlights outstanding images that embody the essence of travel. Forty-eight pieces by 25 Michigan artists were selected for this exhibition.
northernexpress.com
Harvests and Haunts in the Park
Harvest festivals are popping up all over the region, and if you plan your autumn schedule just right, you can hit at least two or three for your fill of pumpkins, cider, donuts, and fall fun. For a twist on the traditional small-town celebration, the Michigan State Park system celebrates their annual Harvests and Haunts this weekend at parks across the North. Events are scheduled for several area parks: Keith J. Charters Traverse City State Park, Aloha State Park in Cheboygan, and Hartwick Pines State Park in Grayling. Activities include pumpkin carving, family-friendly crafts, and even pre-Halloween fun like trick-or-treating and costume contests. (Yes, this is your cue to start thinking about Oct. 31.) Campers are also encouraged to decorate their campsites with their favorite festive or spooky décor for the season. Visit michigan.gov/dnr/places/state-parks/harvest-and-haunts-events to find an event near you. Reservations and recreation passports are required.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
northernexpress.com
Grand Traverse Audubon Club Meeting
Featuring a program on bird migration. After a slideshow, go outside to listen for nocturnal migrants, using a microphone & headphones, weather permitting.
northernexpress.com
Dialectical Behavioral Therapy Group
Learn skills for managing difficult emotions, mindfulness, coping skills for distress tolerance & skills for setting boundaries with others. Group limited to 10 people. Register: 231-846-4495.
northernexpress.com
Freedom, Donuts + Cider for All
Meet the Leelanau Republican Candidates for County Commission while celebrating the coming autumn. Held during Leelanau Uncaged.
northernexpress.com
Be Afraid...
Gaylord’s newest haunted house may send you screaming all the way home! The inaugural Haunted Bluffs at 254 Little League Dr. will hold its grand opening on Friday, Sept. 30, at 8pm, and will then be open every Thursday through Saturday from 8pm to midnight and Sundays from 6-10pm through Oct. 29. $20/person. alpenbluffs.com.
northernexpress.com
Geno's Annual Car Show & Friends of the BVDL Flea Market & Arts/Crafts Show
Geno's Annual Car Show presented by Geno's Sports Bar and Grill: Sept. 24, 12-4pm. $5 entry fee. Registration: 12-2pm. Participant & public voting: 12-4pm. 231-378-2554. Live entertainment by Duke and the Studebakers. Flea market & Arts/Crafts Show held in conjunction with car show, but from 12-5pm.
northernexpress.com
Selling the Dream House
Real estate is part finance, part therapy, and part vision. The ability to combine those aspects has served Pat Leavy during his more than two decades as a realtor—the last several as one of the top-selling agents in the entire state—as he and longtime friend and business partner Wally Kidd have built their Petoskey-based firm Kidd & Leavy Real Estate into a powerhouse, primarily serving high-end buyers and sellers.
northernexpress.com
Muffin Ride
Join the Cherry Capital Cycling Club every Fri. for a bike ride to Suttons Bay & back from the parking lot in Greilickville behind Subway on M-22. It includes a coffee & bakery stop. Continues through Oct.
northernexpress.com
Healing Private Wounds Recovery Group
A 10 week recovery program. For adults who have been sexually abused. Explore ways to heal from sexual abuse trauma. Register: 231-846-4495.
Comments / 0