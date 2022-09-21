Read full article on original website
Lubbock’s Oddities Market Returns to Celebrate 1-Year Anniversary
The Oddities Market, a pop-up market place for all things weird and wonderful, returns to celebrate its 1-year anniversary on Saturday, September 24th at 408 Ave. J. It will feature over 30 vendors with handmade items for sale. There will also be food trucks and a fire dance performance. In...
Sunny skies into the weekend, some clouds on Sunday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Great weather for Friday night football, but it looks like a hot afternoon for Texas Tech and outdoor activities. Skies will remain sunny for the weekend, except for some clouds on Sunday afternoon. Daytime highs will climb to 90 degrees or higher Saturday afternoon, especially for...
The Triple Dip is Back: Find Out What That Means for Fall in Lubbock
September 22nd marks the official start to the fall season, and it's looking unseasonably warm. Normally, Lubbock's temperatures are around 83 degrees, but we're looking at sunshine and the 90s for the rest of the week. When will our West Texas weather match the season we're in? Let's take a look.
Growing Up in Lubbock: Elementary School Edition
Disclaimer: I did not spend my entire elementary school career in Lubbock. I also attended school in Spokane and Austin. If anything, that gives me a better perspective because I can make a comparison to a different type of Texas school and school in a different state entirely. I also...
A New Coffee Shop With More Than 20,000 Drink Choices Is Coming to Lubbock
If you're needing a boost of energy and something new, this is going to be the place for you. We're excited to announce a new place called 7 Brew Coffee is coming to Lubbock very soon. This is a chain drive-thru coffee shop and they've confirmed to us that they'll be opening a spot in the Hub City.
Top 10 Tips for Staying Sane With Kids at the South Plains Fair
The Panhandle South Plains Fair is a fantastic fall festivity that folks come to enjoy from far and wide. However, for those us with toddlers in tow, the enjoyment only seems to last so long. As we all know, the little tykes in our lives have a limited window before they transform into grumpy little ghouls.
The first cold front of Fall
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today is the first day of Fall. Right on schedule, the arrival of the first of two cold fronts which have been in our forecast. This front doesn’t bring much of a change. There is, however, the second cold front on the way. A few...
9 Creepy Places In and Around Lubbock to Check Out
Lubbock is home to plenty of creepy places. I'm a fan of creepy stuff and horror to begin with, so I've always been fascinated with weird abandoned places that give you the chills. I'm aware that you can't go inside most of the places, as it would be trespassing, but it's still cool to check 'em out.
Lubbock Parents Only Have One Day Left to Grab This Great Deal
Twice a year, Target puts on an amazing promotion that allows parents to bring in their old, broken, and expired car seats and get 20 percent off the price of a new one. Don't need a car seat anymore? No problem! They'll also apply this discount to big ticket baby items, like strollers, high chairs, play yards, and more.
Important things to know before going to the South Plains Fair in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas— The 2022 South Plains Fair is scheduled to kick off on Thursday, September 22 at 6:00 p.m. and run through Saturday, October 1. Here is the need-to-know information for anyone planning to go for the rides, entertainment, and (of course) the food. Admission Fees. Individuals 13 and...
A special homecoming tradition lives on at Coronado High School
LUBBOCK, Texas — A homecoming proposal for the special needs students at Coronado High School happened on Thursday from the Football team, Pom Squad and Cheerleaders. This tradition started nine years ago by a former Mustang Football player named Noah Sifrit. “We were out to dinner one night, we asked him who you’re gonna ask […]
Is It Illegal to Drive Barefoot in Texas?
As soon as I get home from work, I kick my shoes directly off and walk around with bare feet for the rest of the day. It's definitely what dreams are made of. Every once in a while, I offer to pick up a friend or drop someone off somewhere and I'll just hop right into the car without my shoes on.
Thai Kitchen Opens Second Location in Lubbock
Holy Thai food, Batman! This is the best news yet. Thai Kitchen officially opened a second location in Lubbock on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. This is going to be great for all the people that live on the south side of town. If you've never been to or heard of...
15 Things Happening in Lubbock This Fall You Don’t Want to Miss
We’re only a few days away from the official start of fall on September 22, 2022, so it's time to look at what fall events are happening around Lubbock this year. From family-friendly weekend fun to adults only evening gatherings, there’s something for everyone. We have classics like the South Plains Fair and At'l Do Farms Corn Maize, but also some new and lesser known events that you have to check out.
More than 2,000 without power in Northwest Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More than 2,000 residents in Northwest Lubbock are without power late Friday morning, according to Lubbock Power & Light’s outage map. As of 11:41 a.m., 2,089 customers are without power near 4th and Milwaukee. The cause of the outage is unknown. To view the outage...
My Fellow Lubbockites: Buy the Ticket, Take the Ride
No sympathy for the devil; keep that in mind. Buy the ticket, take the ride...and if it occasionally gets a little heavier than what you had in mind, well...maybe chalk it up to forced consciousness expansion: Tune in, freak out, get beaten. - Hunter S. Thompson. Life is expensive. The...
Woman Rearrested After two Days, 29 Arrested in Lubbock on Sept. 22
Today is the day. It's officially South Plains Fair day. It's also game day eve for the Texas Tech-University of Texas game, which means this weekend is about to get insane. The only way it would be even more insane is if Raider Red and Bevo went to the South Plains Fair and shared a funnel caked before going on one of the rollercoasters together.
A Wild September 21st in Lubbock With 31 People in Total Arrested
It's Friday eve, so I worked extra hard to get these mugshots ready for everyone today. I had a meetup at the South Plains Fair with some vendors but realized I had all the information I needed, so we canceled it but will be there tomorrow. If you see me tomorrow at the fair during lunchtime asking to take a picture of your food, just let it happen. It's for something important.
Suck It, Adam Levine: Here Are 43 Hot Chicks From Lubbock Who Listen to Metal
Adam "Steamy Turd" Levine, who apparently cheats on his model wife and definitely makes the worst music of all time, said that there are no hot chicks who listen to metal. Except, of course, the hot metal chick he was cheating on his wife with. You can read that whole hot mess here.
Endzone scores and highlights Thursday, Sept. 222
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete Christy for your high school football scores and highlights.
