Lubbock, TX

KCBD

Sunny skies into the weekend, some clouds on Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Great weather for Friday night football, but it looks like a hot afternoon for Texas Tech and outdoor activities. Skies will remain sunny for the weekend, except for some clouds on Sunday afternoon. Daytime highs will climb to 90 degrees or higher Saturday afternoon, especially for...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Growing Up in Lubbock: Elementary School Edition

Disclaimer: I did not spend my entire elementary school career in Lubbock. I also attended school in Spokane and Austin. If anything, that gives me a better perspective because I can make a comparison to a different type of Texas school and school in a different state entirely. I also...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Top 10 Tips for Staying Sane With Kids at the South Plains Fair

The Panhandle South Plains Fair is a fantastic fall festivity that folks come to enjoy from far and wide. However, for those us with toddlers in tow, the enjoyment only seems to last so long. As we all know, the little tykes in our lives have a limited window before they transform into grumpy little ghouls.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

The first cold front of Fall

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today is the first day of Fall. Right on schedule, the arrival of the first of two cold fronts which have been in our forecast. This front doesn’t bring much of a change. There is, however, the second cold front on the way. A few...
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

9 Creepy Places In and Around Lubbock to Check Out

Lubbock is home to plenty of creepy places. I'm a fan of creepy stuff and horror to begin with, so I've always been fascinated with weird abandoned places that give you the chills. I'm aware that you can't go inside most of the places, as it would be trespassing, but it's still cool to check 'em out.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Lubbock Parents Only Have One Day Left to Grab This Great Deal

Twice a year, Target puts on an amazing promotion that allows parents to bring in their old, broken, and expired car seats and get 20 percent off the price of a new one. Don't need a car seat anymore? No problem! They'll also apply this discount to big ticket baby items, like strollers, high chairs, play yards, and more.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Important things to know before going to the South Plains Fair in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas— The 2022 South Plains Fair is scheduled to kick off on Thursday, September 22 at 6:00 p.m. and run through Saturday, October 1. Here is the need-to-know information for anyone planning to go for the rides, entertainment, and (of course) the food. Admission Fees. Individuals 13 and...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Is It Illegal to Drive Barefoot in Texas?

As soon as I get home from work, I kick my shoes directly off and walk around with bare feet for the rest of the day. It's definitely what dreams are made of. Every once in a while, I offer to pick up a friend or drop someone off somewhere and I'll just hop right into the car without my shoes on.
TEXAS STATE
Talk 1340

Thai Kitchen Opens Second Location in Lubbock

Holy Thai food, Batman! This is the best news yet. Thai Kitchen officially opened a second location in Lubbock on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. This is going to be great for all the people that live on the south side of town. If you've never been to or heard of...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

15 Things Happening in Lubbock This Fall You Don’t Want to Miss

We’re only a few days away from the official start of fall on September 22, 2022, so it's time to look at what fall events are happening around Lubbock this year. From family-friendly weekend fun to adults only evening gatherings, there’s something for everyone. We have classics like the South Plains Fair and At'l Do Farms Corn Maize, but also some new and lesser known events that you have to check out.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

More than 2,000 without power in Northwest Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More than 2,000 residents in Northwest Lubbock are without power late Friday morning, according to Lubbock Power & Light’s outage map. As of 11:41 a.m., 2,089 customers are without power near 4th and Milwaukee. The cause of the outage is unknown. To view the outage...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

My Fellow Lubbockites: Buy the Ticket, Take the Ride

No sympathy for the devil; keep that in mind. Buy the ticket, take the ride...and if it occasionally gets a little heavier than what you had in mind, well...maybe chalk it up to forced consciousness expansion: Tune in, freak out, get beaten. - Hunter S. Thompson. Life is expensive. The...
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Woman Rearrested After two Days, 29 Arrested in Lubbock on Sept. 22

Today is the day. It's officially South Plains Fair day. It's also game day eve for the Texas Tech-University of Texas game, which means this weekend is about to get insane. The only way it would be even more insane is if Raider Red and Bevo went to the South Plains Fair and shared a funnel caked before going on one of the rollercoasters together.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

A Wild September 21st in Lubbock With 31 People in Total Arrested

It's Friday eve, so I worked extra hard to get these mugshots ready for everyone today. I had a meetup at the South Plains Fair with some vendors but realized I had all the information I needed, so we canceled it but will be there tomorrow. If you see me tomorrow at the fair during lunchtime asking to take a picture of your food, just let it happen. It's for something important.
LUBBOCK, TX
