Do you still have that old prom dress hanging in the back of your closet? A tux from days gone by? (And the hair, makeup, and accessories to top it all off?) If so, Oct. 1 is the night to bust it all out at Illuminate the Night Adult Prom. The event is co-hosted by Right Brain Brewery, Spark in the Dark, and Illuminate My Life Counseling, and the goal—beyond a night of great dancing and potentially dubious fashion—is to raise $5,000 for those in need of mental health services who cannot afford them. The prom will have hors d’oeuvres, a silent auction, and dancing tunes presented by 231 Entertainment, and a photographer will be available from 6-7pm to capture you in your retro or modern-day best. The event runs from 6-10pm at Right Brain Brewery at 225 East 16th Street in Traverse City. Learn more at rightbrainbrewery.com/23/upcoming-events.

TRAVERSE CITY, MI ・ 23 HOURS AGO