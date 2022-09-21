The bomb threat that was called at Northeastern University’s Curry Student Center on Thursday night was ‘fraudulent,’ university officials said. “On Thursday night, shortly before 11:00 pm ET, an unidentified person called in a threat alleging that there were explosive devices in the Curry Student Center on Northeastern’s Boston campus,” according to an email university officials shared with MassLive. “NUPD responded immediately in coordination with additional law enforcement agencies. Curry was evacuated and a thorough sweep of the building was conducted by police and canine units. We have now determined that the threat was fraudulent and there was never a danger to anyone on campus.”

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO