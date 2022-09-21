ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

allaboutarizonanews.com

Farmer Boys Announces Second Arizona Location Opening in Tolleson This Fall

Farmer Boys®, the Southern California-based fast casual restaurant chain known for its award-winning burgers and exceptional service, has announced its second Arizona location to open this fall in the city of Tolleson at 1220 South 83rd Avenue. The restaurant is slated to open in October and will serve all day breakfast, award-winning burgers, hearty salads and sandwiches, colossal onion rings and zucchini sticks, hand-scooped frosty milkshakes, and more.
TOLLESON, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Cave Creek Museum To Open Its Popular Arizona Gold Mining Experience

The Cave Creek Museum is preparing to open the Arizona Gold Mining Experience, which is a special event that visitors and museum members can enjoy the second Saturday of every month. The expansive outdoor experience begins in the museum’s lobby with a lively retelling of the Cave Creek mining district’s...
CAVE CREEK, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Maricopa County Home and Garden Show Scheduled For October

The Maricopa County Home and Garden Show is set to return to Scottsdale next month. The largest home show in the southwest will offer visitors the chance to shop for home improvement and design products and services. The event kicks off on Oct. 14 and runs through Oct. 16 and will be held at WestWorld located at Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard and Thomas Peak Parkway.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

American Airlines to Launch Nonstop Phoenix to Monterrey, Mexico

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport recently is announced the addition of international air service to Mexico. American Airlines will begin daily, nonstop service from Phoenix to Monterrey, Mexico on January 10, 2023. “Mexico is Phoenix’s number one trade and tourism partner which makes air service to Monterrey increasingly important for...
PHOENIX, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Airline Adds New Non-Stop Flights From Sky Harbor to Boulder, Colorado

A Dallas-based airline that offers free cocktails, snacks, and two checked bags will soon offer a non-stop flight from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport to Boulder, Colorado starting in November. JSX recently announced their new non-stop flight between Sky Harbor and Rocky Mountain Airport will start November 3. The flight...
BOULDER, CO
allaboutarizonanews.com

2022 WM Phoenix Open and The Thunderbirds Raise More Than $10 Million For Arizona Charities

The Thunderbirds – hosts of the WM Phoenix Open – announced the 2022 edition of “The People’s Open” raised more than $10 million ($10,500,000) to be awarded to Arizona charities. This marks the fifth time in tournament history The Thunderbirds and the WM Phoenix Open have raised more than $10 million in charitable dollars in a single tournament.
PHOENIX, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory – Sept. 23-26

Improvement projects on some Phoenix-area freeways will require closures or lane restrictions this weekend (Sept. 23-26), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. A section of eastbound I-10 in the East Valley and stretches of Loop 303 in the West Valley will be closed. Drivers should allow extra time and check on alternate routes while the following scheduled weekend freeway restrictions are in place along Phoenix-area freeways:
PHOENIX, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Suspect Arrested After Phoenix Man Kidnapped, Killed, Dismembered

Police have arrested the suspect in the brutal kidnapping, murder and dismemberment of a Phoenix man. John Cole, 45, was booked into jail Wednesday on multiple felony counts, including murder. Cole is accused of abducting 28-year-old Antoine Smith from his apartment near Grand and 39th avenues and killing him in the Tucson area.
PHOENIX, AZ
