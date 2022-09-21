ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bemidji, MN

Bemidji Blotter for Thursday, Sept. 22

The following is a summary of incidents the Bemidji Police Department and the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to on Thursday, Sept. 22. Weapons Offenses, 10:21 p.m. Officers responded to a stabbing on the 900 block of 30th St. NW. Adult female placed under arrest. Medical, 7:52 p.m. Officers...
BEMIDJI, MN
Bemidji High School one of dozens of schools hoaxed by "swatting"

Bemidji High School was one of many schools across the nation hoaxed with what is called “swatting.”. According to a release, BHS was in a “secure” mode around 2 p.m. Wednesday after an anonymous call indicated an active shooting situation at the school. The hoax that impacted...
BEMIDJI, MN
Three enter guilty pleas for their roles in a Red Lake homicide

Three people pleaded guilty for their roles in a murder that took place three years ago on the Red Lake Reservation. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, in August 2019, 21-year-old Alexia Cutbank of Bemidji, 21-year-old Mia Sumner of Duluth, and 31-year-old Daniel Barrett of Redby entered Daniel Johnson’s garage, armed with at least one handgun.
DULUTH, MN
City of Bemidji and Northern Township to hold joint meeting Monday

The Bemidji City Council and Northern Town Board will meet in a joint session Monday at Northern Town Hall. These two local government units have worked closely together over the years, with an orderly annexation agreement involved in the creation of the Joint Planning Board. Agenda items include a discussion...
BEMIDJI, MN
U.S. Navy: Bemidji sailor undergoes training

A Bemidji sailor was recently photographed in the midst of a simulated fire on the U.S.S. Tripoli. Damage Control Fireman Joseph Lettner fought a simulated fire during damage control training aboard the amphibious assault carrier Tripoli, which is currently patrolling the Indo-Pacific region. About Larissa Donovan. Larissa Donovan is the...
BEMIDJI, MN
Four arrested after Red Lake Police drug busts

The Red Lake Police Department says in a release they seized several ounces of narcotics and made four arrests after two search warrants were executed in Redby. According to their release, three ounces of cocaine, one ounce of methamphetamine and one ounce of fentanyl were seized on Sept. 20, as were multiple ecstasy pills, a firearm and multiple sales and manufacturing items associated with narcotics trafficking.
REDBY, MN

