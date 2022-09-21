The Red Lake Police Department says in a release they seized several ounces of narcotics and made four arrests after two search warrants were executed in Redby. According to their release, three ounces of cocaine, one ounce of methamphetamine and one ounce of fentanyl were seized on Sept. 20, as were multiple ecstasy pills, a firearm and multiple sales and manufacturing items associated with narcotics trafficking.

