ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
fox2detroit.com

Watch: Deer leaps over Michigan driver in video caught by MSP

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Thursday is the first full day of fall and it sure seems as if nature knows. After all, temperatures are very fall-like in the 60s and more and more deer are out - including a family that narrowly avoided being hit by a car and MSP trooper.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Michigan straw purchaser bought 28 guns with stolen identity

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Kalamazoo man will spend time in prison after he used a stolen identity to buy 28 guns, the Department of Justice said. David Tillman Deloach, 39, who is a felon and cannot possess guns, pleaded guilty Tuesday to aggravated identity theft, being a felon in possession of firearms, and making false statements during the purchase of firearms. He received a 58-month prison sentence after his plea.
KALAMAZOO, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Issues#Docs#Embankment#Chrysler#The Sirius Xm Radio
fox2detroit.com

Ven Johnson says Oxford High School missed 'stop signs' before shooting

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Nearly ten months since four children were shot to death inside of Oxford High School, attorney Ven Johnson said the school missed obvious stop signs from basically the beginning of the 2021 fall semester. Ethan Crumbley is charged with killing four classmates inside the high...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox2detroit.com

Doctor concerned over language in Michigan abortion amendment

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan voters will soon decide if abortion should be protected by the state constitution. The proposed amendment would overrule the prevailing 1931 law in Michigan that outlaws abortion without exception for rape or incest. Under that ban, providing non-life-saving abortions is prosecuted as manslaughter. As of...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Metro Detroit Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued Wednesday

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Summer is expected to go out with a bang on Wednesday as a severe thunderstorm watch was elevated to a warning for some of southeast Michigan. The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for all counties in southeast Michigan and up into the Thumb. It upgraded the threat to a warning around 11:19 a.m. Wednesday.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy