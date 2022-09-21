Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
WWJ anchor Jim Matthews found murdered in Chesterfield
A WWJ News anchor was the victim of a murder and attempted suicide in Chesterfield. Matthews was killed while two children, a woman, and a man were found injured. Police said the man had self-inflicted injuries.
fox2detroit.com
Man dead, woman stabbed, 10-year-old tied up and beaten in Chesterfield attack
CHESTERFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Update (5:50 p.m.) WWJ-950 AM has identified the male victim as overnight news anchor Jim Matthews. The Chesterfield Police Department is investigating a horrible crime scene on Friday that ended with a 57-year-old man dead, a woman stabbed, and a 10-year-old boy tied up and shoved into a closet.
fox2detroit.com
Man riding bike hospitalized after machete attack by a woman Friday morning
MT. CLEMENS, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Macomb County Sheriff said it has arrested a 28-year-old woman from Mt. Clemens for an attack on a man as he was riding his bike early Friday morning. According to the sheriff's office, deputies were sent to Church Street and Gratiot around 7...
fox2detroit.com
Ethan Crumbley, accused Oxford school mass shooter to remain in adult jail
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - Ethan Crumbley will remain in adult jail, an Oakland County Circuit Court Judge ordered Thursday. The accused Oxford school shooter has been incarcerated in the Oakland County Jail since he was arrested last year. Circuit Court Judge Kwame Rowe presided over the decision, maintaineing that...
fox2detroit.com
Oxford school massacre updates • 3 juveniles charged in Fraser teen's death • Blight near Detroit daycare
THURSDAY NEWS HIT - Ethan Crumbley is back in court for his monthly adult jail review, the required hearing that juveniles staying in an adult facility must have for a judge to assess the needs of the person incarcerated. And Circuit Court Judge presiding over the decisions has maintained that...
fox2detroit.com
Chesterfield murder suspect who killed WWJ journalist, attacked his family was invited guest: Investigators
CHESTERFIELD TWP., Mich. (FOX 2) - WWJ 950 journalist Jim Matthews was killed and his girlfriend and their two kids hurt in what police are calling a murder and attempted suicide that happened midday Friday. Police say they were called to the home on Bayview Drive off Hooker Road around...
fox2detroit.com
Watch: Deer leaps over Michigan driver in video caught by MSP
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Thursday is the first full day of fall and it sure seems as if nature knows. After all, temperatures are very fall-like in the 60s and more and more deer are out - including a family that narrowly avoided being hit by a car and MSP trooper.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan straw purchaser bought 28 guns with stolen identity
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Kalamazoo man will spend time in prison after he used a stolen identity to buy 28 guns, the Department of Justice said. David Tillman Deloach, 39, who is a felon and cannot possess guns, pleaded guilty Tuesday to aggravated identity theft, being a felon in possession of firearms, and making false statements during the purchase of firearms. He received a 58-month prison sentence after his plea.
fox2detroit.com
MSP: 2 arrested after selling $1,400 worth of cocaine to undercover detectives in northern Michigan
GAYLORD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man and a woman from northern Michigan are in custody after police say they sold cocaine to undercover detectives Wednesday. According to Michigan State Police, the detectives bought about ½ ounce of cocaine from the suspects for $1,400 in Gaylord. After, Gaylord police...
fox2detroit.com
Ven Johnson says Oxford High School missed 'stop signs' before shooting
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Nearly ten months since four children were shot to death inside of Oxford High School, attorney Ven Johnson said the school missed obvious stop signs from basically the beginning of the 2021 fall semester. Ethan Crumbley is charged with killing four classmates inside the high...
fox2detroit.com
Attorney suing Oxford Schools criticizes staff for missing multiple red flags
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - One of the drawings that Ethan Crumbley authored that concerned his teachers to the point they tried notifying faculty at Oxford High School appeared to show a portrait of the teenager holding a firearm and pointing it. Another object could be a magazine. The drawing...
fox2detroit.com
Serial Metro Detroit bank robber switches to fraud, gets busted using stolen identities
REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2 - A serial Metro Detroit bank robber is headed to prison after he switched up his method of stealing and got caught, the Department of Justice said. Rynell Roberts, 39, of Redford, has four convictions for armed bank robberies in 2008. Authorities said Roberts would...
fox2detroit.com
Ohio man arrested twice in three months in Northern Michigan for drug possession, assault, larceny
MISSAUKEE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - An Ohio man who cut his tether following a drug arrest in northern Michigan was later located in a nearby city where he fled after trying to break into a residence. He was located by a Michigan State Police K9 unit after a lengthy search.
fox2detroit.com
SkyBridge Michigan: Pedestrian bridge nearly 120 feet above the ground opening soon
BOYNE FALLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - The 1,203-foot-long SkyBridge Michigan opens Oct. 15 at Boyne Mountain. Walk above northern Michigan and take in the panoramic views on the longest timber-towered suspension bridge in the world. While exploring the bridge, there are points where you'll be 118 feet above the ground.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan groups coalition wants 'clean car' goal by 2030 for state
FOX 2 - A coalition of organizations across the state is launching a new campaign. Sales of electric vehicles doubled in 2021 from the previous year to a new record of 6.6 million. Back in 2012, just 120 000 electric cars were sold in the world according to the International...
fox2detroit.com
Doctor concerned over language in Michigan abortion amendment
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan voters will soon decide if abortion should be protected by the state constitution. The proposed amendment would overrule the prevailing 1931 law in Michigan that outlaws abortion without exception for rape or incest. Under that ban, providing non-life-saving abortions is prosecuted as manslaughter. As of...
fox2detroit.com
Metro Detroit Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued Wednesday
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Summer is expected to go out with a bang on Wednesday as a severe thunderstorm watch was elevated to a warning for some of southeast Michigan. The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for all counties in southeast Michigan and up into the Thumb. It upgraded the threat to a warning around 11:19 a.m. Wednesday.
fox2detroit.com
South Redford School District closed due to cyber attack
A Wayne County school district is closed Wednesday after a cyber attack shut down services to both students and faculty. Anyone at the school was advised to avoid using tablets and other devices provided by the district.
fox2detroit.com
Whitmer's lead over Dixon increases to 16 points in latest poll.
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is favored by 16 points over Tudor Dixon in the latest Detroit Free Press statewide survey. Pollsters say that doesn't mean this race is over.
