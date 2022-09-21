Read full article on original website
Related
Nvidia's RTX 4090 targets 300+ FPS at 1440p with low latency for competitive shooters
The PC gaming landscape is once again set for big changes with the launch of new hardware. As the next generation rolls in, many of us are adrift in dreams of upgrades. With the top-end RTX 4090 launching on October 12 (opens in new tab) and the slightly more affordable RTX 4080s officially launching this November (opens in new tab), we're drooling over the potential boost that can come with new GPUs.
notebookcheck.net
LG launches a Best Buy exclusive 17-inch Ultra PC laptop along with the 16-inch version for the U.S. market
Alder Lake AMD Cezanne (Zen 3) Geforce Intel Laptop Ryzen (Zen) Thunderbolt. LG launched the 2022 Ultra PC laptops in Europe first around a month ago, and now the premium lineup is coming to the U.S. with 16-inch and 17-inch models. While the 16-inch variant appears to be the same as the European one, the 17-incher is a new addition that replaces the 14-inch model. Also, unlike the European versions that feature AMD processors, the U.S.-exclusive 17-inch model is powered by Intel’s Alder Lake-P processors.
IGN
How the RTX 4090 and 4080 Compare to the RTX 3090 Ti and 3080 Ti
After months of rumors and teasing, Nvidia finally announced the RTX 40-series of graphics cards during its GTC 2022 keynote. Using the new Ada Lovelace graphical architecture, the RTX 40-series will serve as a successor to the RTX 30-series, which debuted back in 2020. With the RTX 40-series set to...
GPU Mining Is Dead, Where Are My Cheap GPUs?
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Let's talk GPU prices and this month's update is very interesting because of two key factors: the first, Nvidia just launched new GeForce 40 series graphics cards; and second, GPU mining is now dead. We're expecting price movement to continue throughout the fourth quarter and it all starts with these two developments which have major implications for the GPU market.
RELATED PEOPLE
IGN
Logitech Advert Seems to Show a White Xbox Series X
A white Xbox Series X has been spotted in a new Logitech advert, but it's unclear if it's an official colorway. The console, spotted by VGC, is seen in the background of an advert for the Astro A30 wireless headset but has not been promoted anywhere else. The scene itself...
Nvidia's RTX 4090 4x performance claims aren't holding up on current games
Most of them are barely getting 2x the boost.
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080: Release date, price, and specs
The slightly more affordable Ada Lovelace GPUs are set to arrive in November. Built on Nvidia's Ada Lovelace architecture and using TSMC's N4 process. No Founders Edition of the GeForce RTX 4080 (12GB) Now that the dust is starting to settle after Nvidia's GTC 2022 keynote, it's time to take...
Digital Trends
The Aorus RTX 4090 Master is the biggest GPU we’ve ever seen
Gigabyte’s Aorus RTX 4090 Master is the biggest GPU we’ve ever seen. We don’t yet know the full specs of this GeForce RTX 4090 model, but we do know we’re going to need a very large case to house this beast. This is a monster unit....
IN THIS ARTICLE
AMD crashes Nvidia RTX 4000 launch party with RDNA 3 GPU announcement
AMD’s RDNA 3 graphics cards are going to be launched on November 3, we’ve just heard on Twitter. Team Red’s Scott Herkelman, who is Senior VP & General Manger for Graphics at AMD, tweeted to let us know the date, and that more details on these next-gen RX 7000 GPUs will be coming soon.
IGN
PS5, Xbox Series X vs. Nvidia’s Next-gen GPUs - Next-Gen Console Watch
Welcome back to Next-Gen Console Watch, our show following all the news and rumors on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Series S. I’m Daemon Hatfield, and this week I’m joined by Ryan McCaffrey, host of IGN’s Xbox podcast, Podcast Unlocked, and Bo Moore, Executive Editor of Tech here at IGN.
techeblog.com
GTA 6 Gameplay Footage Allegedly Leaked Running On NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Graphics Card
You’ve seen the fan-made GTA 6 trailer in Unreal Engine 5, now check out some alleged leaked gameplay footage running on an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card. Very little is known about the actual game, but if this leaked footage is real, then it would probably confirm a female lead in this installment, who may be one of four main characters.
CNET
HP Pavilion Plus Laptop (14-inch) Review: Budget OLED Beauty
The 14-inch HP Pavilion Plus is a rare example of a laptop where you're actually getting more than you're paying for. The Plus, as the name implies, is a bit extra compared to the regular Pavilion laptops. In this case, you get features such as a body made of recycled aluminum, a 5-megapixel webcam, strong Intel Core i7 processing performance in our benchmark tests (even outpacing the latest MacBook Air in a couple of tests), and it's topped off with a beautiful OLED display.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
techeblog.com
NVIDIA Provides a First Look at Cyberpunk 2077 with DLSS 3 and Ray-Tracing Enabled
Sure, you could play Cyberpunk 2077 on a Tesla Model S Plaid, but you’ll need an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4000 series GPU to play the game with DLSS 3 and Ray-Tracing enabled. Called Ray Tracing: Overdrive, the mode gets Shader Execution Reordering (SER), which reorders and parallelizes the execution of threads that trace rays without compromising image quality.
IGN
Intel® Arc™ Graphics: Unleashing a New Era of High-Performing Discrete Graphics
Intel for many users equates to years of extensive trust and outstanding reliability, and the latest range of high-performance graphics continue to build on that. It’s likely that you have been using Intel integrated graphics for years, which makes moving to more powerful dedicated graphics from Intel a wise and easy choice. Intel has unleashed an exciting new product line for consumer high-performance graphics – the Intel® Arc™ discrete graphics, built to enable premium gaming, creating, and streaming experiences.
notebookcheck.net
MSI announces SPATIUM M570 PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSD with up to 12 GB/s sequential read speeds
The new models are among the first to feature the latest NVMe 2.0 specs and come with 1 / 2 / 4 TB capacities. A special aluminum heatsink is provided to cool the Phison E26 controller. Top sequential read speeds can reach 12.3 GB/s, while write speeds go up to 10.1 GB/s.
Engadget
Engadget Podcast: The repairable iPhone 14 and NVIDIA’s RTX 4000 GPUs
Surprise! The iPhone 14 is pretty repairable, it turns out. This week, Cherlynn and Devindra chat with Engadget’s Sam Rutherford about this move towards greater repairability and what it means for future iPhones. Also, they dive into NVIDIA’s powerful (and expensive!) new RTX 4080 and 4090 GPUs. Sure, they’re faster than before, but does anyone really need all that power?
Digital Trends
EVGA’s feud with Nvidia gives new options to GPU makers
EVGA has made its departure from the GPU market, citing Nvidia as one of the reasons. The shocking end for EVGA, though, has left some of its partners seeking other options. For example, many have been wondering about the future of the Kingpin sub-brand, and now, it seems that Kingpin is open to other options. Which GPU brand will jump on the opportunity?
IGN
EVGA Will No Longer Make Graphics Cards for Nvidia
Popular graphics card maker EVGA has terminated its relationship with Nvidia and will therefore no longer be manufacturing graphics cards going forward. As reported by YouTube channel Gamers Nexus, EVGA has ceased all future graphics card operations but will continue to sell the remaining stock of its current products and support customers who've purchased them already.
Ars Technica
GeForce GPUs are slowing down after installing the Windows 11 2022 Update
Some users of Nvidia's GeForce graphics cards are noticing severe performance issues after installing the Windows 11 2022 Update (aka Windows 11 22H2) that Microsoft released to the public earlier this week. As reported by Bleeping Computer, affected users have experience stuttering, inconsistent framerates, and slowdowns, even on fast PCs with modern components.
The end of EVGA and Nvidia's partnership may not mean the end for Kingpin products
Vince 'Kingpin' Lucido doesn't rule out post-EVGA hardware.
Comments / 0