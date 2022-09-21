Read full article on original website
kzimksim.com
AWA Shelter hires new director
The regional, no-kill animal shelter opened early this year by the Animal Welfare Alliance (AWA) has announced the hiring of a new executive director. She is Jessica West, of Poplar Bluff, a former member of AWA’s Board of Directors and a long-time animal rescue worker. West replaces Navy veteran...
suntimesnews.com
Doe Run seeks to extend mine in Reynolds, Shannon Counties
MILWAUKEE, Wis. – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Northeastern States District, in coordination with the USDA Forest Service, is seeking public input on a Draft Environmental Assessment evaluating the potential impacts proposed by three lease modifications at the Doe Run Company’s existing mine in southeastern Missouri. The BLM is lead agency for the Draft Environmental Assessment prepared under the National Environmental Policy Act, and the Forest Service is a cooperating agency.
krcu.org
Just How Old Were They? – Two Butler County Centenarians
On January 17, 1926, newspaper readers throughout Missouri were surprised to read the following: “Benjamin Hodge today celebrated his 109th birthday. Records at his home near here show that he was born in New York Jan. 16, 1817.” By August 20, he was 111. An article in the Tipton Times, Tipton, Missouri, stated: “The family Bible … has faded so badly it is impossible to tell just exactly whether he was born in 1815 or 1817, but ‘Uncle Ben’ remembers his parents telling him he was born in 1815, he says.” Reporters then began regular visits to Hodge in subsequent years, usually around his birthday. He rode his horse to vote for a new Butler County Courthouse in 1927, his age then reported at 114. However, articles the following two years both reported on his 114th birthday celebration, and he turned 119 in both 1930 and 1931, according to reports. He celebrated in 1930 by going rabbit hunting, and still lived alone on his farm.
darnews.com
FREE ACCESS Support needed to keep Butler County fair tradition alive
The Butler County Fair Board in Poplar Bluff asks for volunteers’ aid to make sure future events come to fruition. “One of the things I’ve seen in my 12 years here is Poplar Bluff is a small community with a big city feel,” past Board President Jack Altman said. “We all like the advantages of a big city and the closeness of a small town.”
KFVS12
Charleston man in custody in connection with July shooting
A shooting in Cape Girardeau near Hamburger Express left one person shot and one in custody. The City of Cape Girardeau is making improvements to it's southern area. More than a dozen national and local artists will perform on two stages in Cape Girardeau over the next two days. Scott...
kfmo.com
St. Francois County Motorcycle Wreck
(St. Francois County, MO) A Farmington man, 20 year old Kaleb T. Chadwick, is recovering from moderate injuries after a motorcycle wreck in St. Francois County Wednesday night. According to reports from the Highway Patrol it happened at about 7:40 as Chadwick was riding south on Highway 67, at Hidebrecht Road, when an unknown vehicle headed pulled into the path of Chadwick's motorcycle. Chadwick swerved to avoid a collision and the motorcycle rolled over onto its side. He was taken to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis.
darnews.com
Volunteers, businesses come together to support Butler County Fair
Despite a struggle for manpower and financial support, the Butler County Fair at Ray Clinton Park maintains a presence this year. Organizer Jerrica Fox, 31, of Poplar Bluff, says with just a six-member board of directors and very few volunteers, the fair is on tap Sept. 30-Oct.1 at Ray Clinton Park.
darnews.com
Local skate park to hold competition Saturday during Iron Horse Festival
Local residents, as well as some visiting from out of state, took to the concrete at Poplar Bluff’s local skate park to practice their sport and enjoy a sunny Sunday afternoon with friends. The skate park will soon be filled with eager skateboarders looking to participate in a competition being held by Dirty Skateboards. According to event flyers, at noon Saturday, skaters will gather to compete. The cost to enter the park jam is $5 and it will begin at 1:30. This is a more adult-oriented event, according to organizers. Prizes and cash will be awarded. For more information on this and future events check them out on Facebook at www.dirtyskateboards.bigcartel.com/ or visit the skate park located at 332 S Moran St. in Poplar Bluff, Mo. The event coincides with the Iron Horse Festival, which will be held downtown Saturday with food trucks and vendors.
KFVS12
Charleston, Mo. man sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison for gun charge
CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A southeast Missouri man was sentenced to 115 months in federal prison. During his sentencing hearing on Wednesday, September 21, Duramus T. Coleman, 38, of Charleston was sentenced for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the Office of the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri.
KFVS12
One shot, one in custody in Cape Girardeau shooting
A suspect in a Sikeston murder investigation has been taken into custody. 1 dead, 1 in custody following fatal shooting in Cape Girardeau. One person was killed and another taken into custody following a shooting in Cape Girardeau. Heartland News at 9 headlines 9/23. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Heartland...
Local Walmart stores among dozens getting upgrades
More than 40 Walmart locations across Missouri will be under construction as stores are updated and remodeled. The post Local Walmart stores among dozens getting upgrades appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KFVS12
Sikeston murder suspect in custody
One person was killed and another taken into custody following a shooting in Cape Girardeau. One shot, one in custody in Cape Girardeau shooting. A shooting in Cape Girardeau near Hamburger Express left one person shot and one in custody. City of Cape Girardeau making improvements to the area. Updated:...
KFVS12
Burn ban issued in Scott Co., Mo.
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A burn ban was issued for Scott County until further notice. The Scott County Commission and Scott County Office of Emergency Management issued the ban on Friday, September 23. It was effective immediately. According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety on its Facebook page,...
KFVS12
1 dead, 1 in custody following fatal shooting in Cape Girardeau
A suspect in a Sikeston murder investigation has been taken into custody. One shot, one in custody in Cape Girardeau shooting. A shooting in Cape Girardeau near Hamburger Express left one person shot and one in custody. City of Cape Girardeau making improvements to the area. Updated: 9 hours ago.
kfmo.com
Man Dies After Jump From Vehicle
(St. Francois County, MO) A man from Bonne Terre, 36 year old Kyle A. Mayerhoffer, is dead after he jumped from a moving vehicle Monday night, just after 9 o'clock, in St. Francois County. A report from the Highway Patrol indicates Mayerhoffer was a passenger in the front seat an SUV being driven north on Raider Road, south of Boulder Road, by 37 year old Jessica L. Varner of Desloge. Troopers say for an unknown reason he jumped out of the front seat of the vehicle and struck the asphalt of Raider Road causing serious life threatening injuries. He was flown to Mercy Hospital at St. Louis where he was pronounced dead. Varner was not injured.
houstonherald.com
One injured in Highway Z crash
A Columbia woman received moderate injuries in an accident Saturday morning on Highway Z about seven miles south of Houston, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Angela M. Barnes, 53, was traveling northbound in a 2015 Nissan Juke that ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned, coming to rest on its top, said Tpr. Zayne Tate.
kbsi23.com
Kennett Humane Department asks for help after puppies dumped
KENNETT, Mo. (KBSI) – The Kennett Humane Department asks for the public’s help after four puppies were left in a small crate beside a dumpster sitting on garbage. Kennett police called the Kennett Humane Department Tuesday evening about puppies found in a crate by a dumpster on Providence Road.
KFVS12
1 dead, 1 injured in Ripley Co., Mo. shooting; man in custody
RIPLEY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is accused of shooting two women, one of whom died. Larry Greenlee was charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action and one count of unlawful use of a weapon. A bond appearance hearing for Greenlee was scheduled for...
Kait 8
1 person dead after shooting near high school
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KAIT) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead. According to a news release from the Caruthersville Police Department, a shots fired call came in on Friday, September 23 around 9:31 pm. Caruthersville Police and Pemiscot County Deputies were handling security at the Caruthersville High...
KFVS12
One person in custody after 2-hour stand-off with deputies near Chaffee, Mo.
BENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - One person has been taken into custody by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office after a 2-hour stand-off with deputies. According to Sheriff Wes Drury, the stand-off took place in the Rockview area outside Chaffee, Mo. The sheriff’s office received a call at 8:23 a.m. on...
