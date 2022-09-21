ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs woman hosts benefit event after her son passed away from Proteus Syndrome

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Steers and Beers benefit event is set to take place Saturday in Colorado Springs to raise money for the Proteus Syndrome Foundation. Proteus Syndrome is a rare condition that involves atypical growth of the bones, skin and head, and can lead to a variety of other symptoms.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Meet Richard, FOX21's Pet of the Week

COLORADO SPRINGS — This week FOX21 Morning News and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) are featuring Richard, a three-year-old Jack Russell Terrier. Richard is full of energy, fun and has a bouncy personality. HSPPR said he will need daily exercise, toys, and mental stimulation, along with being the only dog in the home.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado state park to offer public firewood from forest thinning project

Colorado nights are getting cooler fast, with one state park hoping its freshly chopped wood will be put to use in your fireplace. According to officials, Mueller State Park will be offering firewood to the public, with that firewood coming from an ongoing forest-thinning project. The event is hosted by the 'Friends of Mueller State Park' group, which works to raise money for improvements to this Teller County destination.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO

Southern Colorado business owner receives stiffest prison sentence of any insurrectionist from state

WASHINGTON D.C (KRDO)-- A Colorado Springs business owner is now headed to prison after he admitted to interfering with capitol police during the January 6 insurrection. Through researching the U.S. Attorney's office database, KRDO found there have been at least 16 people from, or have had a recent Colorado residence, that have been charged for their alleged involvement in the capitol riot nearly two years ago.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

FOUND: Missing Colorado Springs woman found safe

COLORADO SPRINGS — A 59-year-old woman who was reported as missing in western Colorado Springs earlier this month, has been found safe according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). CSPD said on Tuesday, Sept. 20 around 10:30 a.m. that Leonor Enriquez has been found safe, and thanked the community for its assistance.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Woman dies following stabbing at Colorado Springs home

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman has died following a stabbing that injured another person at a home in northwest Colorado Springs. The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was called to the home on the 1200 block of Dancing Horse Dr. around 7:20 p.m. Thursday. When officers arrived they found a woman and a man with stab wounds.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

2 people scheduled to go to trial for the death of 5-year-old girl in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman and her boyfriend are scheduled to go to trial tied to the death of the woman's five-year-old daughter in Colorado Springs. First responders were called on Jan. 13 to attempt life-saving measures on 5-year-old Emily Canales before she was taken to the hospital where she passed away. The Crimes Against Children Unit was notified and an investigation was launched.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
