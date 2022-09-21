ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Samuel M’Pemba: Why the ‘Dawgs are hunkering down to try to land the 5-star EDGE rusher

By Jeff Sentell, DawgNation
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JMG1C_0i4O7sWK00

Sam M’Pemba is one of the top remaining targets in the 2023 cycle for the Georgia football program. He was the recruit that Kirby Smart gave a personal tour of Sanford Stadium earlier this month.

He comes with a 5-star ranking as an EDGE rusher for the 247Sports Composite and the On3 Consensus.

That’s good. What might be even better are two very good scouting opinions by two very committed members of the 2023 #KeepitG23 recruiting class in Athens.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said after Saturday's victory over Kent State

Saturday's game against Kent State wasn’t Georgia’s best performance of the season, but the Bulldogs made enough plays to avoid potential disaster. The No. 1 Bulldogs overcame an uncharacteristic three-turnover performance by relying on big plays from tight end Brock Bowers and leaning on a bend-but-don’t-break defensive effort on its way to a 39-22 win. Saturday’s victory stood as a so-so showing all around for Georgia, which had its share of miscues and had to settle for three field goals but still generated enough offense to keep Kent State in check in the second half.
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Football
Athens, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia College Sports
Athens, GA
College Sports
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Atlanta, GA
College Sports
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia AD responds to UGA fans' criticism of 2023 home nonconference schedule

Earlier this month, Oklahoma was directed not to play its scheduled nonconference games against future SEC opponents Georgia and Tennessee. UGA was left in a tough spot, having to replace a 2023 game. Georgia ultimately scheduled Ball State for Sept. 9 in Athens. The full 2023 schedule for every SEC...
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Desmond Howard: ‘Pump the brakes’ on Stetson Bennett Heisman Trophy hype

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Desmond Howard has been impressed with Georgia football so far, but he says ‘pump the breaks’ on Heisman Hype surrounding Stetson Bennett. Howard, the 1991 Heisman Trophy winner and one of the stars of ESPN’s College GameDay, was one of many who predicted the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs would take a “step back” after losing 15 NFL Draft picks, and correctly assumed more pressure would be on Bennett.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Former UGA quarterback brings gusto! to Athens

In April, Georgia native Nate Hybl opened the first Athens location of gusto!, a restaurant chain that sells healthy bowls and wraps. Around 24 years ago, Hybl was running through Sanford Stadium on Saturdays proudly sporting the Georgia Bulldog uniform. A former quarterback at the University of Georgia, Hybl opened...
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

High 5 Sports recap – Week Six

ATLANTA - The weather is cooling down, but the gridiron is heating up as teams head into their regional match-ups. It doesn’t matter what a teams win-loss record is, it really boils down to what happens between region rivals. However, sometimes those match ups can seem out of place,...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirby Smart
WSB Radio

No. 5 Clemson hangs on to beat No. 21 Wake Forest 51-45 in 2OT

No. 5 Clemson hung on to grab a 51-45 overtime win at No. 21 Wake Forest. D.J. Uiagalelei found Davis Allen for a leaping grab to start the second overtime and the Clemson defense prevented Sam Hartman and the Wake Forest offense from getting a first down in the Demon Deacons’ possession. It’s the 14th consecutive win for the Tigers over the Demon Deacons.
CLEMSON, SC
sicemdawgs.com

How to watch the Georgia-Kent State football game: Kickoff time, streaming options

The Georgia Bulldogs are set to host the Kent State Golden Flashes on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 at Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga. Bulldog fans looking to watch the Georgia-Kent State football game will not find it on traditional television, unfortunately. The game will be a streaming-only event on SEC Network+ and ESPN+ and it will kickoff at noon ET.
ATHENS, GA
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Georgia

If you happen to live in Georgia and you love to go out with your family and friends from time to time, I have put together three amazing burger spots in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already tried them. All of them are known for serving truly delicious burgers that melt in your mouth.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Edge Rusher#Cox Media Group#American Football#College Football
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Georgia

While there are many other beautiful states that are much more popular that Georgia, this is still a state that you should explore next time you have the chance. That's because there is something for everybody in Georgia, so no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will most definitely find something for your liking here. So if you have never visited this beautiful state, here are three beautiful but underrated places in Georgia that make for a good start. All of them are great options for both a weekend getaway, as well as a longer vacation or even just a quick stop along the way, if that's the only option you have time for.
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Amazing Steakhouses in Georgia

If you happen to live in Georgia and you also love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should visit if you haven't already.
GEORGIA STATE
Red and Black

The William tenants and their families speak out

On Sept. 15, The William released a statement on its website once again delaying move-in for its tenants. No date was given in the statement for either an expected move-in or construction completion date. Tenants who were living in hotels since the start of the University of Georgia's fall semester on Aug. 17 were told the arrangements made with hotels would cease to exist after Sept. 17 — leaving them minimal options.
ATHENS, GA
Narcity USA

The 9 Best Coffee Shops In Atlanta According To A Local Who Knows Good Coffee

Once upon a time, great coffee shops in Atlanta were all about coffee. Now, there are many variables in what goes into the making of a good place — location, aesthetics, friendly and talented baristas who can top a cappuccino with an Insta-worthy heart of froth, in-house roasted coffee beans that are ethically sourced (bonus if there’s a good cause attached to that) and of course, good drinks brewed to perfection.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Place
Athens
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Kennesaw, GA

Whether you are a local or have traveled to the area, Kennesaw, Georgia, is home to a diverse array of delicious restaurants just waiting for you to take a chance. We have taken the time and done the work for you, using search engine rankings, customer reviews, travel websites, and food blogs to find the best restaurants in Kennesaw, GA. We looked for the best that cover a range of prices and food choices to suit various needs.
KENNESAW, GA
WSB Radio

Education takes an unusual back seat in Georgia election

LILBURN, Ga. — (AP) — Like schools nationwide, those in Georgia face some big decisions in coming years. But polls show K-12 education trailing among voter concerns this year, and candidates are spending more time talking about inflation, the economy, abortion and guns. When it comes to education...
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Stacey Abrams and Brandi Carlile surprise audience at Alicia Keys’ Atlanta concert

Alicia Keys wowed a sold-out crowd with two hours of singalongs, special guests and a dash of Georgia politics at Cadence Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park Friday night. Keys made her debut at age 20 in 2001 with Songs in A Minor and is on the road in support of her eighth album, Keys, released last year. She is known for her distinctive R&B vocal and piano styles, performing at celebrity charity events and connecting with fellow musicians and politicians in the cities she visits.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
45K+
Followers
94K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy