Boston, MA

CBS Boston

Dorchester Ave. to close Saturday for Boston's latest Open Streets event

BOSTON -- The city of Boston is hosting its latest Open Streets event in Dorchester on Saturday. A two-mile stretch of Dorchester Avenue will be closed to traffic between Gallivan Boulevard and Freeport Street. People are welcome to come and take part in games, face painting, and fitness classes. There will also be live music This is the third Open Streets event of the summer and it is the only one in Dorchester. 
4 questions with Mayor Wu on changing Boston’s streets

"I don't see cars as the enemy. I see traffic and wasted time as the enemy. Pollution is the enemy." For the record: Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is not a member of the NUMTOT Facebook group. For those reading that last sentence and wondering what exactly the acronym stands for,...
commonwealthmagazine.org

New fare gates open Oct. 1 at North Station

STARTING OCTOBER 1, commuter rail passengers will be required to tap, scan, or swipe their tickets or passes at 30 newly installed fare gates before boarding or exiting trains at North Station. Currently, commuter rail passengers show their tickets or buy them from conductors on board trains. The T has...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman hospitalized after West Roxbury rollover

BOSTON — A woman was transported to a local hospital Friday night after a car crash in West Roxbury. The Boston Fire Department says the accident happened around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Grove Street and Washington Street. Two cars collided, resulting in one car flipping over on its side.
Michelle Wu
WCVB

Boston Police Department cruiser involved in crash

BOSTON — An investigation is underway after a Boston Police Department cruiser was involved in a crash early Friday in Dorchester. The crash between the cruiser and another vehicle happened just before 2 a.m. at the South Bay Shopping Plaza. The police officer was taken to a hospital to...
miltonscene.com

Open Streets Boston – Dorchester to take place Sept. 24th

Open Streets Boston – Dorchester to take place Sept. 24th. During these free, family-friendly events, Open Streets Boston will temporarily close major thoroughfares to car traffic, opening them to people biking, walking, rolling, and connecting with neighbors and local businesses. Open Streets Boston events help us experience streets as...
nbcboston.com

Overnight Shooting in Roxbury Sparks Police Response

Police officers responded overnight to a shooting in the Roxbury neighborhood of Boston that left one man hurt, authorities have confirmed. The Boston Police Department responded to a call for the shooting on Weaver Way just before midnight Thursday, an agency spokesperson told NBC10 Boston. Officers found a man with...
Boston

Photos: See the old Orange Line trains head to the scrapyard

The more than 40-year-old train cars have been replaced with new "state-of-the-art" cars. A few days after Orange Line trains welcomed passengers once more, the first of the old Orange Line cars are officially permanently out of service. Cars 1238 and 1239, which are more than 40 years old according...
NECN

Boston Officer Taken to Hospital Following Crash

A Boston police officer was taken to the hospital following a crash overnight in Dorchester, according to authorities. The crash happened at the South Bay shopping center just after 1 a.m. Friday, according to the Boston Police Department. The agency confirmed that a BPD vehicle was involved in a crash there.
capecod.com

Crash on Sagamore Bridge stalls morning commute

BOURNE – A traffic crash on the Sagamore Bridge stalled the morning commute. The crash happened about 7 AM Thursday. No injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on...
