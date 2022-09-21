Read full article on original website
Dorchester Ave. to close Saturday for Boston's latest Open Streets event
BOSTON -- The city of Boston is hosting its latest Open Streets event in Dorchester on Saturday. A two-mile stretch of Dorchester Avenue will be closed to traffic between Gallivan Boulevard and Freeport Street. People are welcome to come and take part in games, face painting, and fitness classes. There will also be live music This is the third Open Streets event of the summer and it is the only one in Dorchester.
The MBTA is redesigning its bus network. But for these 3 bus routes, Boston has other ideas.
"These routes must be complemented, not removed." The MBTA is planning for the first major reworking of its bus network since the 1960s. In May, the agency boasted a draft of the Bus Network Redesign will bring access to high-frequency service to 275,000 more people, with essentially a bus every 15 minutes or sooner, every day of the week in five years’ time.
4 questions with Mayor Wu on changing Boston’s streets
"I don't see cars as the enemy. I see traffic and wasted time as the enemy. Pollution is the enemy." For the record: Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is not a member of the NUMTOT Facebook group. For those reading that last sentence and wondering what exactly the acronym stands for,...
New fare gates open Oct. 1 at North Station
STARTING OCTOBER 1, commuter rail passengers will be required to tap, scan, or swipe their tickets or passes at 30 newly installed fare gates before boarding or exiting trains at North Station. Currently, commuter rail passengers show their tickets or buy them from conductors on board trains. The T has...
Woman lost control of car and flipped onto Commuter Rail tracks, police say
A woman lost control of her car and drove onto the Commuter Rail tracks and flipped her car early Saturday morning, the MBTA Police said. Transit police officers responded to the area of Sherman Street in Boston around 3:50 a.m. Friday after receiving a report that a vehicle was upside down on Commuter Rail tracks.
Woman hospitalized after West Roxbury rollover
BOSTON — A woman was transported to a local hospital Friday night after a car crash in West Roxbury. The Boston Fire Department says the accident happened around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Grove Street and Washington Street. Two cars collided, resulting in one car flipping over on its side.
MBTA Green Line train derails in Boston on same day as service resumed on Orange Line
BOSTON — A two-car Green Line train derailed at a track switch near Park Street Station late Monday night, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority reported Thursday. Two passengers were aboard at the time of derailment. No one was injured during the incident, according to an MBTA spokesperson. The Green...
Seriously? The Line at L + Broadway for #7 Bus
Once again, the line at L + Broadway for the #7 bus is bananas. Friend of CIS Dave Shea sent us the above photo taken on Wednesday morning. It seems to be a weekly occurrence. Dozens and dozens of commuters waiting in line to get on the #7 to get downtown.
Passengers engage in fisticuffs over loud music on Orange Line train, Transit Police say
One passenger allegedly punched another after the latter refused to turn his music down, officials said. A fight broke out on an Orange Line rush hour train Thursday evening after one man refused to turn down the music he was playing on his cell phone, according to authorities. In a...
Boston Police Department cruiser involved in crash
BOSTON — An investigation is underway after a Boston Police Department cruiser was involved in a crash early Friday in Dorchester. The crash between the cruiser and another vehicle happened just before 2 a.m. at the South Bay Shopping Plaza. The police officer was taken to a hospital to...
Open Streets Boston – Dorchester to take place Sept. 24th
Open Streets Boston – Dorchester to take place Sept. 24th. During these free, family-friendly events, Open Streets Boston will temporarily close major thoroughfares to car traffic, opening them to people biking, walking, rolling, and connecting with neighbors and local businesses. Open Streets Boston events help us experience streets as...
Overnight Shooting in Roxbury Sparks Police Response
Police officers responded overnight to a shooting in the Roxbury neighborhood of Boston that left one man hurt, authorities have confirmed. The Boston Police Department responded to a call for the shooting on Weaver Way just before midnight Thursday, an agency spokesperson told NBC10 Boston. Officers found a man with...
BPD Remembers: On This Day 52 Years Ago, Officer Walter A. Schroeder Died in the Line-of-Duty
BPD Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Patrolman Walter A. Schroeder: Today, September 24, 2022, the men and women of the Boston Police Department remember Patrolman Walter A. Schroeder who was killed in the line of duty 52 years ago today in 1970. Patrolman Walter Schroeder was shot and killed...
Photos: See the old Orange Line trains head to the scrapyard
The more than 40-year-old train cars have been replaced with new "state-of-the-art" cars. A few days after Orange Line trains welcomed passengers once more, the first of the old Orange Line cars are officially permanently out of service. Cars 1238 and 1239, which are more than 40 years old according...
Boston Police arrest Ethiopian national, extradite him to Massachusetts to answer shooting charges
“Following an eight-year Fugitive Unit investigation, members of the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, at the request of the Boston Police Fugitive Unit, placed Diriye Bile, 26, of Ethiopia, was placed under arrest after landing at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, IL. Bile was wanted on a Suffolk...
Boston Officer Taken to Hospital Following Crash
A Boston police officer was taken to the hospital following a crash overnight in Dorchester, according to authorities. The crash happened at the South Bay shopping center just after 1 a.m. Friday, according to the Boston Police Department. The agency confirmed that a BPD vehicle was involved in a crash there.
Boston honoring beloved owner of Hicks Auto Body by naming square after him
BOSTON — Hick's Auto Body has been a staple of the community in Dorchester for more than a half-century. Owner Willie Hicks Sr. has given back over and over again, and now it's his turn to receive. "I used to work, so, like my guys work every day and...
Crash on Sagamore Bridge stalls morning commute
BOURNE – A traffic crash on the Sagamore Bridge stalled the morning commute. The crash happened about 7 AM Thursday. No injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on...
Thousands To Be Tattooed at 20th Annual Boston Tattoo Convention at Hynes Convention Center
BOSTON, Mass., Sept. 22, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Boston Tattoo Convention announces its 20th annual gathering in the heart of downtown Boston! The event will be held this weekend Friday September 23 – 25, 2022 at the Hynes Convention Center. Photo Credit: Erik Jacobs for the Boston...
Thieves target catalytic converters in quiet Boston suburb
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Naomi Litrownik was shocked that on her quiet Needham street, her car was targeted. “Nobody heard anything. I have a dog. Neighbors have a dog. Nothing,” said Litrownik, whose catalytic converter was stolen. Thieves targeted the catalytic converter in her Prius. “As far as we...
