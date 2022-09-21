ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

arlboston.org

ARL Assists in Barnstable County Overcrowding Situation

ARL works with owners, local animal control to remove 19 cats from overcrowding situation. The Animal Rescue League of Boston’s (ARL) Field Services Department recently worked with local animal control and a family in need of assistance to help remove 19 cats from an overcrowding situation in Barnstable County.
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
theweektoday.com

Marion Town Administrator finalist for job in Middleboro

Marion Town Administrator James McGrail is one of four finalists for the position of Town Manager for Middleboro. McGrail has been Marion’s Town Administrator since 2019. Before that, he was the director of facilities for Sandwich schools from 2018 to 2019 and the executive director of South Shore Country Club in Hingham from 2010 to 2018.
MARION, MA
ABC6.com

More Massachusetts communities hit with contaminated water

PLAINVILLE, Mass. (WLNE) — Nearly two weeks after Mansfield issued a boil water order, more Massachusetts communities found themselves with contaminated water. On Thursday, North Attleborough schools turned off their water fountains ahead of the town announcing a boil water advisory. Shortly after, Plainville saw itself issuing the same...
PLAINVILLE, MA
Boston Globe

Mass General Brigham agrees to slash millions of dollars in spending

"We are resolute in doing our part to lower the cost of health care in Massachusetts, without impacting our ability to provide patient care." Mass General Brigham has said it will reduce its total medical spending by $127.8 million annually, nearly doubling its commitment to reduce its spending after months of discussions with a state watchdog agency.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
theweektoday.com

Rochester Historical Commission loans print to COA

ROCHESTER – A few years ago, the Rochester Historical Commission purchased a print at a Marion auction. The print is of the summer residence of the late Charles H. Leonard in Rochester, MA. The residence was built in 1756 and remodeled in 1850. It is no longer there as...
ROCHESTER, MA
Barnstable Patriot

These new Cape teachers bucking trend of those leaving education

It was only a couple of weeks into the new school year, but Ciara Gregoli said these were the “best working weeks” of her life. It’s her first year as a teacher. It took six years of attending college and working full-time to reach her goal. Gregoli...
HARWICH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Coyote taken home by Massachusetts family thinking he was a lost dog, rehabbed and returned to wild

A coyote that gave a local family a big surprise when they took home what they believed to be a small dog has been returned to the wild. According to the New England Wildlife Center in Weymouth, the above Eastern Coyote pup was separated from his family in May and was found wandering and distressed by the side of a busy road. He was then accidentally taken home by a southern Massachusetts family after they mistakenly identified him as a lost puppy.
WEYMOUTH, MA
theweektoday.com

Rochester Land Trust to host annual meeting

ROCHESTER – The Rochester Land Trust (RLT) will hold its Annual Meeting on Oct. 8th at 1 p.m. at Church’s Field on Mattapoisett Road in Rochester. This family friendly event will have a brief speaking program highlighting RLT’s accomplishments over the past year, followed by the Barnes Tree Preserve Opening, and launch of the new Trail Tale. Light refreshments will be served.
ROCHESTER, MA
theweektoday.com

Wareham resident keeps beaches clean

Visit Little Harbor Beach on any given morning, and you’ll find Wareham resident Jo-Ann Harper Finn pushing a stroller and picking up trash. Since the start of the pandemic in 2020, Harper Finn has been walking around her neighborhood to the beach, which is a little over a mile away.
WAREHAM, MA
theweektoday.com

Susan Swanson, 71

Susan Swanson, 71, of Wareham, passed away at Tobey Hospital on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Ms. Swanson was born in Brockton, MA the daughter of the late Wendell and Marilyn (Minter) Swanson. A 1969 graduate of Brockton High School, she received her BA from North Park College in Chicago, IL....
WAREHAM, MA
FUN 107

New Bedford Self-Starter Starts Sauce Company

Trevor Green, a New Bedford resident of Cape Verdean descent, is adding yet another notch to an impressive list of accomplishments. Young Green and his business partner Liam Saunders are starting a new company called Trippy's Sauces. Green's passion for cooking began at a very young age. "That's all me,"...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
massachusetts.edu

UMass, UMass Global, and Mass General Brigham to prepare 1,000 unemployed, underemployed, individuals to serve as MGB front-line healthcare workers

Ready to Work initiative fueled by $5M from Boston’s Good Jobs Challenge grant award from U.S. Commerce Dpt.’s Economic Development Administration. BOSTON, Massachusetts (September 16, 2022)–More than 1,000 unemployed and underemployed individuals, including current Mass General Brigham workers, will be offered training and education opportunities provided by University of Massachusetts Global to help them transition into front-line health care jobs under an expanded collaboration between the Mass General Brigham hospital network, the University of Massachusetts Office of the President, and UMass Global.
BOSTON, MA
Valley Breeze

UPDATE: Causes of death revealed for Menard, Grabowski

UPDATE – WOONSOCKET – The Office of the State Medical Examiners at the Rhode Island Department of Health on Friday identified the second of two decedents recovered at a home in Woonsocket on Sept. 19 as Daniel Grabowski, longtime boyfriend to former Mayor Susan Menard. Earlier in the...
WOONSOCKET, RI

