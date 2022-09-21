A coyote that gave a local family a big surprise when they took home what they believed to be a small dog has been returned to the wild. According to the New England Wildlife Center in Weymouth, the above Eastern Coyote pup was separated from his family in May and was found wandering and distressed by the side of a busy road. He was then accidentally taken home by a southern Massachusetts family after they mistakenly identified him as a lost puppy.

WEYMOUTH, MA ・ 11 HOURS AGO