arlboston.org
ARL Assists in Barnstable County Overcrowding Situation
ARL works with owners, local animal control to remove 19 cats from overcrowding situation. The Animal Rescue League of Boston’s (ARL) Field Services Department recently worked with local animal control and a family in need of assistance to help remove 19 cats from an overcrowding situation in Barnstable County.
Middletown woman benefits from first-in-the-nation heart procedure
Charlton Memorial Hospital is the first in the country to perform a new kind of heart surgery.
theweektoday.com
Marion Town Administrator finalist for job in Middleboro
Marion Town Administrator James McGrail is one of four finalists for the position of Town Manager for Middleboro. McGrail has been Marion’s Town Administrator since 2019. Before that, he was the director of facilities for Sandwich schools from 2018 to 2019 and the executive director of South Shore Country Club in Hingham from 2010 to 2018.
ABC6.com
More Massachusetts communities hit with contaminated water
PLAINVILLE, Mass. (WLNE) — Nearly two weeks after Mansfield issued a boil water order, more Massachusetts communities found themselves with contaminated water. On Thursday, North Attleborough schools turned off their water fountains ahead of the town announcing a boil water advisory. Shortly after, Plainville saw itself issuing the same...
Boston Globe
Mass General Brigham agrees to slash millions of dollars in spending
"We are resolute in doing our part to lower the cost of health care in Massachusetts, without impacting our ability to provide patient care." Mass General Brigham has said it will reduce its total medical spending by $127.8 million annually, nearly doubling its commitment to reduce its spending after months of discussions with a state watchdog agency.
theweektoday.com
Rochester Historical Commission loans print to COA
ROCHESTER – A few years ago, the Rochester Historical Commission purchased a print at a Marion auction. The print is of the summer residence of the late Charles H. Leonard in Rochester, MA. The residence was built in 1756 and remodeled in 1850. It is no longer there as...
Boston COVID cases on slight uptick: Here’s what officials recommend you do
Cases of COVID-19 in Boston increased 7% over the past week and 24% over the past two weeks as city health officials warn the virus is still spreading through communities, according to data publicized Friday afternoon. Boston Public Health Commission Executive Director Dr. Bisola Ojikutu said the upticks in COVID-19...
nerej.com
Ciluzzi of Premier Commercial handles $2.3 million sale of the former Forestview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center
Wareham, MA John Ciluzzi, president of Premier Commercial, of Centerville, has marketed and sold the properties located at 50 Indian Neck Rd., formerly known as The Forestview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. This transaction is the third nursing home use property sold by Ciluzzi since 2020. The transaction was recorded in...
Barnstable Patriot
These new Cape teachers bucking trend of those leaving education
It was only a couple of weeks into the new school year, but Ciara Gregoli said these were the “best working weeks” of her life. It’s her first year as a teacher. It took six years of attending college and working full-time to reach her goal. Gregoli...
fallriverreporter.com
Coyote taken home by Massachusetts family thinking he was a lost dog, rehabbed and returned to wild
A coyote that gave a local family a big surprise when they took home what they believed to be a small dog has been returned to the wild. According to the New England Wildlife Center in Weymouth, the above Eastern Coyote pup was separated from his family in May and was found wandering and distressed by the side of a busy road. He was then accidentally taken home by a southern Massachusetts family after they mistakenly identified him as a lost puppy.
theweektoday.com
Rochester Land Trust to host annual meeting
ROCHESTER – The Rochester Land Trust (RLT) will hold its Annual Meeting on Oct. 8th at 1 p.m. at Church’s Field on Mattapoisett Road in Rochester. This family friendly event will have a brief speaking program highlighting RLT’s accomplishments over the past year, followed by the Barnes Tree Preserve Opening, and launch of the new Trail Tale. Light refreshments will be served.
theweektoday.com
Wareham resident keeps beaches clean
Visit Little Harbor Beach on any given morning, and you’ll find Wareham resident Jo-Ann Harper Finn pushing a stroller and picking up trash. Since the start of the pandemic in 2020, Harper Finn has been walking around her neighborhood to the beach, which is a little over a mile away.
theweektoday.com
Susan Swanson, 71
Susan Swanson, 71, of Wareham, passed away at Tobey Hospital on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Ms. Swanson was born in Brockton, MA the daughter of the late Wendell and Marilyn (Minter) Swanson. A 1969 graduate of Brockton High School, she received her BA from North Park College in Chicago, IL....
Two Mass. towns under boil water notice after E. coli was detected
NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. — Two Massachusetts towns are under a boil water notice after E. coli was detected during their routine water sample collections. North Attleboro officials said water samples collected Wednesday tested positive for E. coli., which was detected in the raw part of the water system and treatment facility the town shares with Plainville.
WCVB
WCVB's Doug Meehan tries hand at being firefighter, EMS responder
BOSTON — Every day, firefighters and EMS professionals are out helping save lives. But what is it like to walk the in their boots and what does it take to do their job?. WCVB’s Doug Meehan had the chance to find out. At first glance, the image of...
Here’s Why Bristol Community College Will Be Covered in Backpacks
Bristol Community College is preparing for quite a moving display on Monday, Sept. 26. As part of suicide prevention month, the college has invited the Send Silence Packing program to its Fall River campus. Hundreds of backpacks will be laid across the campus in Fall River, each representing a student...
New Bedford Self-Starter Starts Sauce Company
Trevor Green, a New Bedford resident of Cape Verdean descent, is adding yet another notch to an impressive list of accomplishments. Young Green and his business partner Liam Saunders are starting a new company called Trippy's Sauces. Green's passion for cooking began at a very young age. "That's all me,"...
nerej.com
Durgin of Conway Commercial completes sale of properties in Norwell, Plymouth & Rockland, MA for $7.5 million
Rockland, MA Paul Durgin, vice president of Conway Commercial, brokered the sale of 30 Golf Dr. in Plymouth, 133, 137, & 141 Washington St. in Norwell and 170 Pleasant St. in Rockland. 30 Golf Dr., also known as The Village Racquet & Fitness Club at Pinehills, is a 42,000 s/f...
massachusetts.edu
UMass, UMass Global, and Mass General Brigham to prepare 1,000 unemployed, underemployed, individuals to serve as MGB front-line healthcare workers
Ready to Work initiative fueled by $5M from Boston’s Good Jobs Challenge grant award from U.S. Commerce Dpt.’s Economic Development Administration. BOSTON, Massachusetts (September 16, 2022)–More than 1,000 unemployed and underemployed individuals, including current Mass General Brigham workers, will be offered training and education opportunities provided by University of Massachusetts Global to help them transition into front-line health care jobs under an expanded collaboration between the Mass General Brigham hospital network, the University of Massachusetts Office of the President, and UMass Global.
Valley Breeze
UPDATE: Causes of death revealed for Menard, Grabowski
UPDATE – WOONSOCKET – The Office of the State Medical Examiners at the Rhode Island Department of Health on Friday identified the second of two decedents recovered at a home in Woonsocket on Sept. 19 as Daniel Grabowski, longtime boyfriend to former Mayor Susan Menard. Earlier in the...
