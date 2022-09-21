Read full article on original website
Governor Newsom Called Governor Abbott Dumb as He Flies into Texas TodayTom HandyTexas State
Popular off-price store chain opening new location in Texas this weekKristen WaltersSan Marcos, TX
This Austin conservationist is giving away millionsAsh JurbergAustin, TX
New Mysterious Group Targets Governor Abbott With Their Political AdsTom HandyTexas State
O'Rourke Said The Only Way We Will Win is YouTom HandyLockhart, TX
dallasexpress.com
Transportation Secretary Takes Aim at Abbott Over Busing
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg took aim at Texas Governor Greg Abbott while at an event in Austin. Buttigieg spoke at the Texas Tribune Festival, which The Dallas Express attended, using the opportunity to discuss his record in government and comment on ongoing political issues in the state. When...
Black Texas Family Says the State is Stealing Their Farmland and They’re Fighting to Keep It
Plans to expand U.S. Highway 183 come at a cost for these Black Texas farmers. One family is fighting to save their 73.3 acres of land, which was originally obtained by Daniel Alexander, a slave who was granted the land from his owners in 1847. Alexander trained African Americans to ride horses for work, competitions, and escaping slavery.
San Antonio mayor strips Councilman Mario Bravo of committee assignments over tirade
Mayor Ron Nirenberg said the actions against the District 1 councilman are 'a preliminary step until an investigation on the events in question is completed.'
Veterans group provides security amid protest at Pflugerville drag brunch
A photo provided to KXAN showed a group of people with a Nazi flag and transphobic signs, protesting outside of a drag brunch at Hanover's Draft Haus in Pflugerville this last weekend.
KSAT 12
Bravo angrily confronted Sandoval ahead of narrow budget vote, leaving her in tears; Mayor expected to act Friday
San Antonio – District 1 Councilman Mario Bravo lit into District 7 Councilwoman Ana Sandoval directly ahead of the city budget vote on Sep. 15, in a confrontation that included personal comments, sources tell KSAT. The confrontation reportedly left Sandoval in tears, and Bravo was later seen shouting at...
dailytrib.com
Veteran firefighter Sam Stacks dies; procession Sept. 23
Sam Stacks, chief of Spicewood Fire Rescue and a captain for Marble Falls Fire Rescue, died Thursday, Sept. 22, at a Williamson County hospital. He was 49. A procession of first responders will ceremoniously escort his body home Friday, Sept. 23. “Sam was a valuable leader in the department and...
Black Texas Family Fights State's Efforts To Seize Their Historic Farmland
The descendants of Daniel Alexander are fighting once again to keep farmland they've owned for generations amid plans to expand U.S. Highway 183.
Marble Falls announces death of Fire Captain Sam Stacks
MARBLE FALLS, Texas — The City of Marble Falls on Friday announced the death of Fire Captain Sam Stacks. "Captain Stacks had been a valued member of the City since Jan. 4, 2005. He dedicated his life to serving and protecting the people of his community," the City said in a press release. "Captain Stacks exemplified heroism by doing what our first responders do every day: put on their uniform, leave their loved ones, and carry out their sworn duty to protect and serve the residents of our city."
18 dams in Central Texas now classified as in 'poor condition' by the State
AUSTIN, Texas — With all the growth in Central Texas, one of our challenges is aging infrastructure, which includes dams. The KVUE Defenders found that there are 18 State-regulated dams in Central Texas which the State considers to be in "poor condition” with safety and structural concerns. The...
Nurses at Ascension Seton Medical Center officially unionize
AUSTIN, Texas — The nurses at Ascension Seton Medical Center in Austin (ASMCA) have voted in-favor to unionize. With a 72% approval vote, the nurses voted to join the National Nurses Organizing Committee/National Nurses United (NNOC/NNU). NNOC/NNU is the largest nurses' union in the U.S. The reasoning behind unionizing...
Austin Chronicle
Public Notice: More Drama in Hays County
Plus APD at City Council, and what’s one man’s trash ... The decades-long fight over the expansion of SH 45 in Southwest Travis County took a bizarre turn last week, with Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra posting on Facebook that two of his colleagues, "Commissioners Mark Jones and Walt Smith lied, and misled the court in order to allocate funds for an I35 extension through Buda connecting SH45." The funding passed on Aug. 30 on a 4-1 vote after both men assured their colleagues that Travis County commissioners were "very positive" about the connection. In fact, both the Travis County commissioners and Austin City Council have emphatically opposed this connection, which would "effectively make Mopac an I-35 bypass," according to a letter the TravCo commissioners sent this week, which goes on to say that "this decision by Hays County would have a profound and detrimental effect almost entirely on Austin and Travis County."
fox7austin.com
Tropical Storm Ian on track to becoming hurricane
AUSTIN, Texas - In true September fashion, we had not one, but two named tropical storms added to the list yesterday. The first was Tropical Storm Hermine, which is off the west coast of Africa and will weaken over the coming days in the Atlantic. Our main weather story is...
mycanyonlake.com
Comal Schools, County Offices Close Friday for Biggest County Fair in Central Texas
All Comal County schools, county and City of New Braunfels offices will close Friday in observance of the Comal County Fair Day holiday. The fair parade winds its way through New Braunfels beginning at 9 a.m. The route runs from S. Seguin Avenue. to Main Plaza then on to E....
In Austin, A Village of Tiny Homes Makes A Big Impact
Dexter, a resident of the tiny home village, in one of the neighborhood's many outdoor kitchens. (Photo courtesy of Mobile Loaves & Fishes) When Alan Graham refers to the residents of Community First! Village as “neighbors,” he’s speaking to the community created in this enclave of tiny homes, microhomes and RVs soon to expand beyond its 51-acre plot in East Austin.
These Texas chocolate shops named among best chocolate shops in the nation
Chocolate, everybody loves it... unless you don't and that's okay.
Houston Chronicle
He came out as trans. Then Texas had him investigate parents of trans kids.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The day after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the state's Department of Family and Protective Services to "conduct a prompt and thorough investigation" of families with transgender children, the first case came up, and Morgan Davis's name was on it.
fox7austin.com
SWAT call in progress in SE Austin: APD
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department's SWAT team is working a call in Southeast Austin. APD says the call is near the 6000 block of Fairway Street. APD is expected to hold a briefing on the situation at 11:20 a.m.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Police arrest Kyle man in connection to threats made to Austin school
AUSTIN, Texas — A man from Kyle, Texas, was arrested for allegedly making threats against a Travis County school. Officers with the Travis County Sheriff’s Office report that an investigation into the matter began immediately. TCSO said they received word from Austin Waldorf School that the institute was subjected to five threatening voicemail messages.
universitystar.com
Community members push to rename alley after award-winning film
There's potential in an unnamed street that sits between the east 100 block of San Antonio Street and East MLK Drive, right across from the Hays County Courthouse. To some, it's nothing but another backstreet but for others, it's a street of history, art and a celebration of an award-winning film.
Gunshot fired at Austin hospital bridge highlights health care violence
A bullet fired at a hospital pedestrian bridge in Austin highlights a rise in violence against health care workers.
