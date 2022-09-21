ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lockhart, TX

Transportation Secretary Takes Aim at Abbott Over Busing

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg took aim at Texas Governor Greg Abbott while at an event in Austin. Buttigieg spoke at the Texas Tribune Festival, which The Dallas Express attended, using the opportunity to discuss his record in government and comment on ongoing political issues in the state. When...
Veteran firefighter Sam Stacks dies; procession Sept. 23

Sam Stacks, chief of Spicewood Fire Rescue and a captain for Marble Falls Fire Rescue, died Thursday, Sept. 22, at a Williamson County hospital. He was 49. A procession of first responders will ceremoniously escort his body home Friday, Sept. 23. “Sam was a valuable leader in the department and...
Marble Falls announces death of Fire Captain Sam Stacks

MARBLE FALLS, Texas — The City of Marble Falls on Friday announced the death of Fire Captain Sam Stacks. "Captain Stacks had been a valued member of the City since Jan. 4, 2005. He dedicated his life to serving and protecting the people of his community," the City said in a press release. "Captain Stacks exemplified heroism by doing what our first responders do every day: put on their uniform, leave their loved ones, and carry out their sworn duty to protect and serve the residents of our city."
Nurses at Ascension Seton Medical Center officially unionize

AUSTIN, Texas — The nurses at Ascension Seton Medical Center in Austin (ASMCA) have voted in-favor to unionize. With a 72% approval vote, the nurses voted to join the National Nurses Organizing Committee/National Nurses United (NNOC/NNU). NNOC/NNU is the largest nurses' union in the U.S. The reasoning behind unionizing...
Public Notice: More Drama in Hays County

Plus APD at City Council, and what’s one man’s trash ... The decades-long fight over the expansion of SH 45 in Southwest Travis County took a bizarre turn last week, with Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra posting on Facebook that two of his colleagues, "Commissioners Mark Jones and Walt Smith lied, and misled the court in order to allocate funds for an I35 extension through Buda connecting SH45." The funding passed on Aug. 30 on a 4-1 vote after both men assured their colleagues that Travis County commissioners were "very positive" about the connection. In fact, both the Travis County commissioners and Austin City Council have emphatically opposed this connection, which would "effectively make Mopac an I-35 bypass," according to a letter the TravCo commissioners sent this week, which goes on to say that "this decision by Hays County would have a profound and detrimental effect almost entirely on Austin and Travis County."
Tropical Storm Ian on track to becoming hurricane

AUSTIN, Texas - In true September fashion, we had not one, but two named tropical storms added to the list yesterday. The first was Tropical Storm Hermine, which is off the west coast of Africa and will weaken over the coming days in the Atlantic. Our main weather story is...
In Austin, A Village of Tiny Homes Makes A Big Impact

Dexter, a resident of the tiny home village, in one of the neighborhood's many outdoor kitchens. (Photo courtesy of Mobile Loaves & Fishes) When Alan Graham refers to the residents of Community First! Village as “neighbors,” he’s speaking to the community created in this enclave of tiny homes, microhomes and RVs soon to expand beyond its 51-acre plot in East Austin.
He came out as trans. Then Texas had him investigate parents of trans kids.

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The day after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the state's Department of Family and Protective Services to "conduct a prompt and thorough investigation" of families with transgender children, the first case came up, and Morgan Davis's name was on it.
SWAT call in progress in SE Austin: APD

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department's SWAT team is working a call in Southeast Austin. APD says the call is near the 6000 block of Fairway Street. APD is expected to hold a briefing on the situation at 11:20 a.m.
Police arrest Kyle man in connection to threats made to Austin school

AUSTIN, Texas — A man from Kyle, Texas, was arrested for allegedly making threats against a Travis County school. Officers with the Travis County Sheriff’s Office report that an investigation into the matter began immediately. TCSO said they received word from Austin Waldorf School that the institute was subjected to five threatening voicemail messages.
Community members push to rename alley after award-winning film

There's potential in an unnamed street that sits between the east 100 block of San Antonio Street and East MLK Drive, right across from the Hays County Courthouse. To some, it's nothing but another backstreet but for others, it's a street of history, art and a celebration of an award-winning film.
