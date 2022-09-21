Read full article on original website
Graduate Information Sessions
Through informational fairs, online chats and webinars, our graduate admissions team is available to help you navigate the application process and achieve your academic and professional goals. All session times listed are for Eastern Standard Time (EST). Join Us October 17–27 Registration is open for the 2022 CCAS Graduate...
New Seva Teaching Kitchen Fund Expands GW’s Culinary Medicine Program
Every day in the nearly 20 years she practiced medicine at George Washington University, Seema P. Kakar, saw the impact of unhealthy eating in her patients living with diabetes, high blood pressure, kidney disease and other chronic diseases. While counseling her patients on the importance of eating healthy, she remembered...
