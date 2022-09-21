ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

nationalhogfarmer.com

Farm Progress America, September 23, 2022

Max Armstrong offers some ways farmers can boost safety on the farm. John Shutske, agricultural safety and health specialist, University of Wisconsin, offers some tips including some basic actions that a farmer can take each season. It starts with getting reacquainted with equipment that might be used just once a year, and making sure those machines are fully maintained. Max also shares the importance of training for youth working on the farm.
beefmagazine.com

Falling ag R&D investments will impact farmers competitiveness

Largely due to a history of agricultural research and development, growth in agricultural productivity has reduced food prices; cut the carbon footprint of milk, chicken, beef, and many other products; reduced land use; and led to more efficient use of many resources. But after years of steady growth, public agricultural R&D funding in the United States is waning and could impact farmers’ competitiveness as well as impact the environment.
The Associated Press

South Dakota investigation weighs Noem's use of state plane

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem was returning from an official appearance in Rapid City in 2019 when she faced a decision: Overnight in the capital of Pierre, where another trip would start the next day, or head home and see her son attend his high school prom? The Republican governor chose the latter, a decision that eventually cost taxpayers some $3,700 when the state airplane dropped her off near her home and then returned the next day to pick her up. It’s one of several trips that year where Noem, a potential 2024 White House contender, blurred the lines between official travel and attending either family or political events. The trips sparked a complaint to the state ethics board, which has referred the matter to the state’s Division of Criminal Investigation. A county prosecutor overseeing the investigation will decide whether the governor broke an untested law enacted by voters in 2006 to rein in questionable use of the state airplane. The governor has also faced action by the same ethics board for intervening in a state agency shortly after it moved to deny her daughter a real estate appraiser’s license.
modernfarmer.com

New Census of Agriculture to Survey Internet Access, Precision Agriculture and More

Historically, the USDA’s Census of Agriculture has looked at the value of agriculture across the US. Starting in 1840 and conducted every five years since, the census has collected information on land use and ownership, production practices and farm income. That data is then put together and analyzed by the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS).
blockworks.co

Former US Senator Will Chair New Binance Global Advisory Board

Max Baucus, the former US ambassador to China, will lead the debuting Binance advisory unit tasked with navigating regulatory complexity. Binance has created an advisory board led by a former US senator to help the crypto exchange navigate some of the most pressing regulatory issues facing the space. Max Baucus,...
Axios

Deal reached to renew funding for key FDA programs

Senate and House health committee leaders on Thursday reached an agreement to renew programs that fund key Food and Drug Administration programs for another five years. Why it matters: Without congressional action by the end of the month, the FDA would have started sending out furlough notices to staff and slowed down critical work like drug approvals.
protocol.com

Local news gets a second chance to unite against Big Tech

Hello, and welcome to Protocol Policy! Today we look at how a last-minute deal on an amendment managed to save the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act — and possibly create a headache for Big Tech. Also, the SEC decided not to ban payment for order flow and Russia’s SWIFT alternative has been gaining steam.
Salon

There's a solution to the labor shortage — and it's the undocumented workers who are already here

The United States is in a transitional economic moment, moving from the shock of the COVID-19 pandemic through a period of recovery to a more traditional economic expansion. Things are trending in the right direction: inflation is slowly coming down, gas prices are decreasing, we have record job creation, consumer spending is high and we are rebuilding supply chains and manufacturing hubs domestically. While the Biden administration's economic policies have helped fix roads and bridges and foster remarkable small business creation, there is a big opportunity for continued economic expansion; we must find more workers.
