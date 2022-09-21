Read full article on original website
Here are 20 jobs that may disappear in the US over the next decade
Word processors and typists are projected to see employment decline 38.2% from 2021 to 2031. That's the largest percent decline among occupations.
The Price Of This Household Item Is Plunging
The inflation rate for August, as measured by the consumer price index, rose 8.3%. On the surface, this appeared to be an improvement compared to the 9.1% rate in June and 8.5% in July. However, the number could be misleading. Gas, oil, and fuel oil prices have dropped sharply in recent weeks. Not including these, […]
It's not the 2008 foreclosure crisis, but a dark future is brewing for the housing market: Fewer new homes built and even higher prices
Despite falling demand from homebuyers, experts have maintained that the US real estate market is healthy. But recent data on homebuilding highlights a dark storyline brewing. Builders are feeling the pain of tanking demand and are slowing down new construction, fueling a vicious cycle. For months economists and housing experts...
U.S. railways to halt grain shipments ahead of potential shutdown -agriculture sources
CHICAGO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Some U.S. railroads will start halting crop shipments on Thursday, a day ahead of a potential work stoppage, an agricultural association and sources at two grain cooperatives said on Tuesday, threatening exports and feed deliveries for livestock.
Why food prices are rising at the fastest clip in 40 years
The overall costs of goods and services may have eased a bit in August, according to the latest U.S. inflation report, but food remains a pricey outlier and just saw the biggest year-over-year jump in more than four decades. Overall food prices were up 11.4% in August, the biggest annual...
Wholesale used vehicle prices plunge: Retail prices could be next to fall
The haywire period in used-vehicle prices may finally be coming to an end. Why it matters: The pandemic's supply chain disruption turned price expectations upside down, sending used-car values upward in a shocking twist for something long considered a depreciating asset. Driving the news: Wholesale used-vehicle prices — what a...
nationalinterest.org
Gas Prices Fall Below $3 in Some U.S. States
Gas prices have not only declined once again but gas below $3 has returned in some parts of the country. Gas prices have not only declined once again but gas below $3 has returned in some parts of the country. As of Monday, per GasBuddy, the average gas price in...
Cost of living for low-income Americans remains high as food prices continue to surge
The cost of living among American households who spend a massive part of their groceries has continued to be unbearable due to the rise in food prices, making the cost of living painfully high.
U.S. refiners eye Canadian oil once strategic reserve turns off taps
NEW YORK, Sept 20 (Reuters) - U.S. refiners are expected to buy more Canadian oil after the Biden administration ends releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) this fall, traders said, adding this should boost the price of Canadian barrels at a time of tight global supply.
rigzone.com
U.S. Selling More Crude Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve
U.S. Department of Energy is putting up 10 million barrels of crude oil for sale from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. — The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Petroleum Reserves has announced a Notice of Sale of up to 10 million barrels of crude oil to be delivered from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) in November 2022.
Retail Anxiety Over Possible Rail Strike Grows
A looming rail strike could pose new challenges to inventories and inflation, the National Retail Federation (NRF) warned Wednesday. Businesses across industries and logistics are preparing for the possibility of a rail work stoppage Friday as unions and employers continue negotiations. “Freight rail is critical to the retail supply chain, and retailers of every size rely on it to move cargo every day,” NRF president and CEO Matthew Shay said Wednesday. “Retailers are deeply concerned about the situation and the impact that a disruption would have on business operations throughout the country.” “Smooth and stable operations on the rails is crucial as we...
Railroad Strike Could Cause Prices to Spike Again for Americans
The stock market entered a free fall Tuesday morning after the release of new data showing the consumer price index—the monitor for how expensive goods are—had increased more than 8 percent over the last year. While already bad news for consumers, whose wages increased at an even lower...
USDA to spend $500 million extending high-speed internet to rural America
The U.S. Department of Agriculture will send more than $500 million in loans and grants to telecommunications providers to bring high-speed internet to rural areas across 20 states, Secretary Tom Vilsack said Wednesday. The department will spend $360 million in grants and $141 million in loans through its ReConnect Program to benefit sparsely populated communities, […] The post USDA to spend $500 million extending high-speed internet to rural America appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Crude-Oil Prices Fall as Railroad Strike Averted
Railroad unions agreed to a deal, averting a massive strike that would have snarled supply chains and halted the supply of key and essential commodities such as grain and ethanol, which is blended with gasoline. The tentative agreement is awaiting a ratification vote from 60,000 union members who work for...
Is a beer shortage on tap? Inflation and supply chain pressures on brewers are intensifying
Beer makers face a combination of issues such as inflation and supply chain shortages, which could lead to some beer shortages and brewery closures.
BBC
Cost-of-living crisis: Energy bills and farmers' health
Concerns are growing for the mental health of farmers as the cost-of-living crisis hits their sector. In the Midlands, two rural businesses reveal how they are coping with financial pressures. "We all thought Covid was the worst thing but actually - when we look back now - Covid was relatively...
Agriculture Online
Increasingly, ‘farm’ and ‘rural’ are not synonymous
More and more of America’s farmers rely on off-farm income at the same time that agriculture accounts for a smaller share of rural employment nationwide, said a University of Missouri study on Monday. The analysis, commissioned by agricultural lender CoBank, said the majority of principal farm operators worked off the farm and off-farm income accounted for 82% of farm household income.
CBS News
America's gas prices rise for the first time in 99 days
(CNN) -- The historic streak of falling gasoline prices is over. After sinking every day for more than three months, US gas prices edged higher -- by a penny -- to $3.68 a gallon, on average Wednesday, according to AAA. That ends 98 consecutive days of falling pump prices, the...
5 Buy-Rated Stocks Trading Under $10 That Also Pay Huge Dividends
These are five stocks for aggressive investors looking to get share count leverage on companies that have sizable upside potential. While not suited for all investors, they are not penny stocks with absolutely no history or liquidity, and Wall Street firms do have research coverage.
New Data Shows US Rents Climb To Record Highs, But There Is A Light At The End Of The Tunnel
Asking rents in the U.S. reached a record high in August, but for the third consecutive month, rent growth decelerated slightly. Redfin data indicates that the median national asking rent increased 11% year over year to $2,039, it decreased from a peak gain of 19% in March, making it the weakest annual growth in a year.
