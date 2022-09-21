ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
24/7 Wall St.

The Price Of This Household Item Is Plunging

The inflation rate for August, as measured by the consumer price index, rose 8.3%. On the surface, this appeared to be an improvement compared to the 9.1% rate in June and 8.5% in July. However, the number could be misleading. Gas, oil, and fuel oil prices have dropped sharply in recent weeks. Not including these, […]
Business Insider

It's not the 2008 foreclosure crisis, but a dark future is brewing for the housing market: Fewer new homes built and even higher prices

Despite falling demand from homebuyers, experts have maintained that the US real estate market is healthy. But recent data on homebuilding highlights a dark storyline brewing. Builders are feeling the pain of tanking demand and are slowing down new construction, fueling a vicious cycle. For months economists and housing experts...
Deseret News

Why food prices are rising at the fastest clip in 40 years

The overall costs of goods and services may have eased a bit in August, according to the latest U.S. inflation report, but food remains a pricey outlier and just saw the biggest year-over-year jump in more than four decades. Overall food prices were up 11.4% in August, the biggest annual...
Axios

Wholesale used vehicle prices plunge: Retail prices could be next to fall

The haywire period in used-vehicle prices may finally be coming to an end. Why it matters: The pandemic's supply chain disruption turned price expectations upside down, sending used-car values upward in a shocking twist for something long considered a depreciating asset. Driving the news: Wholesale used-vehicle prices — what a...
nationalinterest.org

Gas Prices Fall Below $3 in Some U.S. States

Gas prices have not only declined once again but gas below $3 has returned in some parts of the country. Gas prices have not only declined once again but gas below $3 has returned in some parts of the country. As of Monday, per GasBuddy, the average gas price in...
rigzone.com

U.S. Selling More Crude Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve

U.S. Department of Energy is putting up 10 million barrels of crude oil for sale from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. — The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Petroleum Reserves has announced a Notice of Sale of up to 10 million barrels of crude oil to be delivered from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) in November 2022.
Sourcing Journal

Retail Anxiety Over Possible Rail Strike Grows

A looming rail strike could pose new challenges to inventories and inflation, the National Retail Federation (NRF) warned Wednesday.  Businesses across industries and logistics are preparing for the possibility of a rail work stoppage Friday as unions and employers continue negotiations.  “Freight rail is critical to the retail supply chain, and retailers of every size rely on it to move cargo every day,” NRF president and CEO Matthew Shay said Wednesday. “Retailers are deeply concerned about the situation and the impact that a disruption would have on business operations throughout the country.”  “Smooth and stable operations on the rails is crucial as we...
Newsweek

Railroad Strike Could Cause Prices to Spike Again for Americans

The stock market entered a free fall Tuesday morning after the release of new data showing the consumer price index—the monitor for how expensive goods are—had increased more than 8 percent over the last year. While already bad news for consumers, whose wages increased at an even lower...
Iowa Capital Dispatch

USDA to spend $500 million extending high-speed internet to rural America

The U.S. Department of Agriculture will send more than $500 million in loans and grants to telecommunications providers to bring high-speed internet to rural areas across 20 states, Secretary Tom Vilsack said Wednesday. The department will spend $360 million in grants and $141 million in loans through its ReConnect Program to benefit sparsely populated communities, […] The post USDA to spend $500 million extending high-speed internet to rural America appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
TheStreet

Crude-Oil Prices Fall as Railroad Strike Averted

Railroad unions agreed to a deal, averting a massive strike that would have snarled supply chains and halted the supply of key and essential commodities such as grain and ethanol, which is blended with gasoline. The tentative agreement is awaiting a ratification vote from 60,000 union members who work for...
BBC

Cost-of-living crisis: Energy bills and farmers' health

Concerns are growing for the mental health of farmers as the cost-of-living crisis hits their sector. In the Midlands, two rural businesses reveal how they are coping with financial pressures. "We all thought Covid was the worst thing but actually - when we look back now - Covid was relatively...
Agriculture Online

Increasingly, ‘farm’ and ‘rural’ are not synonymous

More and more of America’s farmers rely on off-farm income at the same time that agriculture accounts for a smaller share of rural employment nationwide, said a University of Missouri study on Monday. The analysis, commissioned by agricultural lender CoBank, said the majority of principal farm operators worked off the farm and off-farm income accounted for 82% of farm household income.
CBS News

America's gas prices rise for the first time in 99 days

(CNN) -- The historic streak of falling gasoline prices is over. After sinking every day for more than three months, US gas prices edged higher -- by a penny -- to $3.68 a gallon, on average Wednesday, according to AAA. That ends 98 consecutive days of falling pump prices, the...
