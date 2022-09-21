Read full article on original website
Laws Struggle to Handle Post-Work Marijuana Use
We've come a long way from "Reefer Madness." The 1936 propaganda flick about the alleged dangers of marijuana tells the strange story of some hapless young people who get sucked into a maelstrom of murder, suicide and extreme kookiness as they succumb to their desperate need for weed. The film,...
Social Security update: Regular benefit check worth $1,547 set to go out today for millions
Select Social Security recipients can expect their regular monthly payment, worth an average of $1,547, today.
Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks
Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
America’s Railroads Are in Trouble–With or Without a Strike
A potential strike by railroad workers has been averted, but customers and executives say that the industry needs an overhaul
Kansas lawmakers dig into pandemic relief spending report
TOPEKA — Pastries, plastic tube people and festivals. Kansas lawmakers questioned whether federal COVID-19 relief funding was spent appropriately during a Wednesday review of expenditures. The Kansas Legislative Division of Post Audit’s report focused on the 2020 Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, the $2.2 trillion stimulus bill passed by Congress. The act included $339.8 billion […] The post Kansas lawmakers dig into pandemic relief spending report appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Bills aimed at preventing drug overdose deaths move forward in Pennsylvania Legislature
Judiciary committees in the Pennsylvania House and Senate moved several bills targeting the opioid crisis and drug overdoses closer to law in Harrisburg.
West Virginia governor signs bill severely limiting abortion access
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) signed an abortion ban into law on Friday that will only permit the procedure in cases of rape, incest or medical emergencies. Justice said in a tweet announcing his signature that the legislation is a “bill that protects life.”. “I said from the...
Hutcheson confirmed to head FMCSA
The U.S. Senate unanimously confirmed Robin Hutcheson as the seventh administrator of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. Hutcheson has been serving as the agency’s acting administrator since replacing FMCSA Acting Administrator Meera Joshi, who left in January before being formally confirmed. Hutcheson’s nomination was approved by the Senate Commerce Committee in June.
USDA to spend $500 million extending high-speed internet to rural America
The U.S. Department of Agriculture will send more than $500 million in loans and grants to telecommunications providers to bring high-speed internet to rural areas across 20 states, Secretary Tom Vilsack said Wednesday. The department will spend $360 million in grants and $141 million in loans through its ReConnect Program to benefit sparsely populated communities, […] The post USDA to spend $500 million extending high-speed internet to rural America appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Tesla countersues CA Civil Rights Department for violating state law
Tesla counter-sued the California Civil Rights Department (CRD) for violating state law which required the agency to seek public comment before adopting the procedures for investigating and suing employers, Reuters reported. Earlier this year, the state agency alleged that Black workers were being subjected to a hostile work environment at...
Amtrak aims for net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045
Amtrak on Thursday announced efforts to hit net-zero by 2045 will involve reducing the use of diesel fuel and phasing in renewable fuels in its network over the next decades. The rail service said it plans to reach 100 percent carbon-free electricity by 2030 by investing in new fuel-cell, hydrogen and battery technologies.
FMCSA considering electronic IDs for all trucks
A rulemaking ordered under the Obama administration will consider whether all trucks should be outfitted with a unique ID, overhauling the way trucks are inspected. The advanced notice of proposed rulemaking is to be published in the Federal Register on Friday. It is in response to a request in February 2015 by the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance to reconsider a similar request by CVSA that the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration denied in 2013.
