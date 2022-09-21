ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

To Fill The Housing Gap, Oregon Needs Thousands Of Construction And Government Workers

Oregon’s housing crisis is worse than before the Covid epidemic; a state economist told lawmakers Wednesday. Oregon has one of the highest homeless rates in the U.S., with 14,600 people seeking secure homes in 2020, or 2.5%. According to the Interagency Council on Homeless, only Washington, California, Texas, Florida, and New York had more excellent rates.
OREGON STATE
Marine toxin keeps razor clam harvest closed in northern Oregon

CLATSOP COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Razor clam harvesting is closed along the northern Oregon coast, the Oregon Departments of Agriculture and Fish and Wildlife announced on Friday. Authorities said domoic acid, a marine toxin, has been detected at above the human health limit at Clatsop and Tillamook county beaches. Domoic...
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
Oregon State
Oregon Business
Oregon Industry
Director of Oregon Department of Environmental Quality abruptly resigns three months before scheduled retirement

The head of Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality resigned from the job this week, three months before his scheduled retirement. Richard Whitman, who has led the agency since 2016, had announced in June that he would retire at the end of the year. Department spokesperson Harry Esteve said Whitman is resigning early due to personal reasons.
OREGON STATE
11 new electric vehicle charging stations to be built along Oregon roads

OREGON -- The state is building up new infrastructure to support greener travel thanks to new funding from the federal government. The Oregon Department of Transportation is mapping out where to put 11 new electric vehicle charging stations at various sites along Interstates 5 and 205, as well as on US Highway 97 starting in 2023. ODOT says each charging station will have four DC fast chargers. Officials say they haven’t figured out the exact locations, but new stations will be within one mile of an exit and spaced at least 50 miles apart from other stations.
OREGON STATE
▶️ Don’t post campaign signs on Oregon highway rights-of-way, ODOT says

The Oregon Department of Transportation is reminding people that political signs are not allowed on state highway rights-of-way. The department says they will be removed if spotted. “Every election season, we receive complaints from the public and from candidates regarding the improper placement of political signs on the state highway...
OREGON STATE
Some Central Oregon campfire restrictions lifted Friday; most still in place

Campfires will be allowed in in developed campgrounds and dispersed sites on lands managed by the Ochoco National Forest, Crooked River National Grassland, and Prineville District BLM starting Friday,. That announcement was made by Central Oregon Fire Information. Public fire restrictions will remain in place on the Deschutes National Forest....
PRINEVILLE, OR
Readers respond: Oregon land use laws backfiring

When I was a Tualatin city councilor from 1983-1986 and again from 1989 to 1992, I was in favor of Oregon’s land use laws. I have since reversed my position, for three reasons. Recent Oregonian articles have decried the lack of developable industrial land. Housing prices are beyond affordable for most, which contributes to the homeless problem. Traffic in the area is among the nation’s worst. All because of the “compact development” fostered by the land use laws. It’s time to reconsider.
OREGON STATE
Name change proposed for Lane County

EUGENE, Ore. -- An organization in Eugene has proposed to change the name of Lane County to Kalapuya County to honor a Native American tribe that lived in the area long before American settlers. Organizers from the City Club of Eugene are advocating to change the name of Lane County...
LANE COUNTY, OR
Addiction experts tell Oregon lawmakers the state has been too lax on drug use

Oregon health officials announced a notable milestone this week, revealing they’d awarded more than $300 million meant to expand services for people with drug addiction. But a pair of addiction experts warned Wednesday that more than just services will be necessary in order to stem the state’s high rate of drug use — and the growing societal costs that come with it. They told lawmakers the state also has to adjust its permissive approach.
OREGON STATE
Oregon to require that no new gas vehicles to be sold come 2035

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon is on track to follow California's emission standards, requiring that new gas vehicles no longer be sold come 2035. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality is in the process of reviewing a tentative rule and has about three months to submit it for approval. Under...
OREGON STATE

