focushillsboro.com
To Fill The Housing Gap, Oregon Needs Thousands Of Construction And Government Workers
Oregon’s housing crisis is worse than before the Covid epidemic; a state economist told lawmakers Wednesday. Oregon has one of the highest homeless rates in the U.S., with 14,600 people seeking secure homes in 2020, or 2.5%. According to the Interagency Council on Homeless, only Washington, California, Texas, Florida, and New York had more excellent rates.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Oregon gas prices spike more than 10 cents Friday. Here’s why.
After 14 weeks of steady declines, gas prices are going back up in Oregon and the West Coast. And they shot up considerably Friday morning. AAA says the average price for regular unleaded across Oregon is $4.80. That’s a jump of 11 cents in one day. It’s an even...
kptv.com
Marine toxin keeps razor clam harvest closed in northern Oregon
CLATSOP COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Razor clam harvesting is closed along the northern Oregon coast, the Oregon Departments of Agriculture and Fish and Wildlife announced on Friday. Authorities said domoic acid, a marine toxin, has been detected at above the human health limit at Clatsop and Tillamook county beaches. Domoic...
Controversial map labeling Oregon properties at risk of wildfire to be re-released next year
Oregon will release a new map March 1 identifying properties at risk of wildfire, marking a significant shift to the timeline following public blowback this summer over the initial map. The Oregon Department of Forestry released its first draft in June but shelved it in August, saying the agency failed...
Director of Oregon’s environmental protection agency, Richard Whitman, resigns abruptly
The head of Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality resigned from the job this week, three months before his scheduled retirement. Richard Whitman, who has led the agency since 2016, had announced in June that he would retire at the end of the year. Department spokesperson Harry Esteve said Whitman is resigning early due to personal reasons.
yachatsnews.com
kezi.com
11 new electric vehicle charging stations to be built along Oregon roads
OREGON -- The state is building up new infrastructure to support greener travel thanks to new funding from the federal government. The Oregon Department of Transportation is mapping out where to put 11 new electric vehicle charging stations at various sites along Interstates 5 and 205, as well as on US Highway 97 starting in 2023. ODOT says each charging station will have four DC fast chargers. Officials say they haven’t figured out the exact locations, but new stations will be within one mile of an exit and spaced at least 50 miles apart from other stations.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Don’t post campaign signs on Oregon highway rights-of-way, ODOT says
The Oregon Department of Transportation is reminding people that political signs are not allowed on state highway rights-of-way. The department says they will be removed if spotted. “Every election season, we receive complaints from the public and from candidates regarding the improper placement of political signs on the state highway...
Where did Oregon’s hotel and restaurant workers go? Answers lie in state wage data
Oregon’s economy has recovered all the jobs it lost to the pandemic, bouncing back from record layoffs at a much faster pace than in prior recessions. But the comeback has been much slower in some industries — especially in the hospitality sector. Hotels, restaurants and bars still have...
centraloregondaily.com
Some Central Oregon campfire restrictions lifted Friday; most still in place
Campfires will be allowed in in developed campgrounds and dispersed sites on lands managed by the Ochoco National Forest, Crooked River National Grassland, and Prineville District BLM starting Friday,. That announcement was made by Central Oregon Fire Information. Public fire restrictions will remain in place on the Deschutes National Forest....
focushillsboro.com
Gov. Kate Brown Of Oregon Demands For A New Tax Credit And Other Incentives For Semiconductors
On April 5, 2022, Governor Kate Brown signs the “Future Ready Oregon” workforce spending plan, a $200 million initiative, at the Intel campus in Hillsboro, Oregon. In order to pass a new tax credit and other incentives to boost Oregon’s semiconductor industry, Gov. Kate Brown is urging the Legislature to move swiftly the following year.
opb.org
Politics permeate Pendleton Round-Up as Oregon governor’s race heats up
Your browser does not support the audio element. Every year, people from all over the world gather in Pendleton, a city of 17,000 in northeastern Oregon, for the Pendleton Round-Up, one of the largest rodeo events in the country. With that in mind, all three candidates to be Oregon’s next...
Readers respond: Oregon land use laws backfiring
When I was a Tualatin city councilor from 1983-1986 and again from 1989 to 1992, I was in favor of Oregon’s land use laws. I have since reversed my position, for three reasons. Recent Oregonian articles have decried the lack of developable industrial land. Housing prices are beyond affordable for most, which contributes to the homeless problem. Traffic in the area is among the nation’s worst. All because of the “compact development” fostered by the land use laws. It’s time to reconsider.
focushillsboro.com
Nevada Joins Oregon And Washington In The Prescription Drug Waiver Program. What Do You Think About It?
The debut of ArrayRx, a prescription medicine discount card, was announced by Democratic Governor Steve Sisolak on Thursday. Sisolak claimed that regardless of their income, age, or citizenship, Nevadans will be able to save up to 80% on generic prescription prescriptions and 20% on name-brand medications. Nevada currently participates in...
kezi.com
Name change proposed for Lane County
EUGENE, Ore. -- An organization in Eugene has proposed to change the name of Lane County to Kalapuya County to honor a Native American tribe that lived in the area long before American settlers. Organizers from the City Club of Eugene are advocating to change the name of Lane County...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Welcome to the High Desert highway that is one-of-a-kind in Oregon
The Oregon Department Of Transportation owns and maintains about 8,000 miles of state highways. One small section of that 8,000 miles is unique. And it’s located in the High Desert. Oregon Highway 27 starts as Main Street in Prineville. On its entire 44.78-mile southbound route, there is only one...
ijpr.org
Addiction experts tell Oregon lawmakers the state has been too lax on drug use
Oregon health officials announced a notable milestone this week, revealing they’d awarded more than $300 million meant to expand services for people with drug addiction. But a pair of addiction experts warned Wednesday that more than just services will be necessary in order to stem the state’s high rate of drug use — and the growing societal costs that come with it. They told lawmakers the state also has to adjust its permissive approach.
Nevada joins Washington, Oregon in ArrayRx discount prescription drug card program
(The Center Square) – Nevadans will now have access to a digital discount card for prescription drugs, Governor Steve Sisolak announced this morning. The ArrayRx card is free to all Nevadans, both insured and uninsured. According to the governor's office, it could reduce medication prices by up to 20% on brand name drugs and 80% for generic brands.
nbc16.com
Oregon to require that no new gas vehicles to be sold come 2035
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon is on track to follow California's emission standards, requiring that new gas vehicles no longer be sold come 2035. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality is in the process of reviewing a tentative rule and has about three months to submit it for approval. Under...
yachatsnews.com
Experts tell Oregon lawmakers the state’s novel approach to drug addiction has holes, needs stronger law enforcement element
A day after the Oregon Health Authority declared a new era in the state’s approach to drug addiction had begun, experts warned legislators that the state’s drug epidemic is worsening while its new approach lacks crucial elements to stem the crisis. Keith Humphreys, director of the Stanford Network...
