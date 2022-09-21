Read full article on original website
Related
Where did $50 million in pandemic education relief money in Idaho go?
Originally published Sept. 6 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.In 2020, Idaho found itself with $1.25 billion in federal funding to spend on coronavirus relief. Of that money, $50 million went to a program providing families with education spending grants. To get the money in those families’ hands, Idaho awarded a lucrative no-bid contract to a company represented by longtime Idaho Republican Tom Luna. Parents have largely been appreciative of the grants, which helped...
Liberals Say Idaho and Neighbors Should Welcome Wildfires
One Washington Beltway liberal is at least half-right. David Von Drehle apparently made it west of the Mississippi for the first time in his life, and he ended up on the Gates of the Mountain tour. It runs along the Missouri River, about half an hour's drive from Helena, Montana. I’ve been on the same tour. It’s spectacular. It's not far from Idaho. There are caves along the river that show signs of human activity going back almost one thousand years. It is a wide open space where Lewis and Clark encamped. One tree along the river features dozens of bald eagles staring back at the tourists.
How spring water rejuvenated an old mining town in Idaho
Mackay, Idaho — Hidden in Idaho's White Knob Mountains, you'll find what's left of the copper and silver mines that first put the small town of Mackay on the map. "There were over 1,200 people living on this mountain," Mayor Wayne Olsen said. Now, he said, it's "just the...
KIVI-TV
Exploration of Lava Ridge Wind Project continues, geologist weighs in on environmental impact
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Southern Idaho has the potential to become the location of one of the most prominent renewable energy sources in the country. Now, the fate and future of the Lava Ridge wind project lies in the hands of the Bureau of Land Management. BLM tasked a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho Land Board approves investment in country's largest research dairy
The Idaho Board of Land Commissioners voted Tuesday to purchase farmland in south-central Idaho that will be the site of the country’s largest research dairy. The Idaho Center for Agriculture, Food and the Environment, known as the CAFE project, will include a 2,000-cow dairy and farm fields in Minidoka County, an outreach center in Jerome and a food-processing training program at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls.
For Sale: This World Famous House is Cheaper Than Any Boise Home
Real Estate and Boise, Idaho. Two "things" that just seem to go hand in hand these days and it isn't for any great reasons. In fact--it's a polarizing and for many, frustrating. If you grew up in the Treasure Valley, you probably recite cliche sayings like "I remember when that...
It’s Okay for Idaho Women to Not Want Kids
It's not political. It's my opinion. I became a mother at the age of 27. Some people hear that and think nothing of it. After all, who raises a brow when a twenty-something gets pregnant? But what about a twenty-something who doesn't want kids? What about a thirty-something? What if a woman never wants children? What then?
The Largest Land Owner in Idaho May Surprise You
"With an area of 83,570 square miles (216,400 km2), Idaho is the 11th largest state by land area" -Wikipedia. "With an area of 83,570 square miles (216,400 km2), Idaho is the 11th largest state by land area" -Wikipedia. 10 Celebrities You're Most Likely to Encounter in Idaho. This $3.9 Million...
IN THIS ARTICLE
pnwag.net
Oregon Receives Millions To Connect Rural Communities To The Internet
On Thursday, the USDA awarded $502 million in loans and grants to provide high-speed internet access for rural residents and businesses in 20 states. USDA is making the investments through the third funding round of the ReConnect Program. Here in the Pacific Northwest, Oregon will receive over $10.2 million. The...
Box Of Gold From Failed Heist Could Still Lie South Of Twin Falls
Southern Idaho is rumored to hide an abundance of lost gold and artifacts from numerous botched 1800s coach robberies. Between Pocatello and Boise, there are well-known, documented cases of bandits stealing loads of valuables from stagecoach runs where the loot supposedly never turned up. I love a good buried treasure...
Idaho’s Best Restaurant With a View is Totally Bucket List Worthy
With the beautiful Boise foothills as the backdrop, there’s no shortage of restaurants with breathtaking views in the Treasure Valley. But if you want THE BEST view? You’ll have to do some traveling!. As we sat down to write this article, we asked a few friends “Which restaurant...
Idaho’s Dog Hotel is a Global Hit
I am a massive dog lover, but clearly not the biggest dog lover in the state of Idaho. Nope that award goes to Frances and Dennis who have constructed this home that perfectly resembles a Beagle dog. You can stay in this one of a kind pup palace. It is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Idaho view: Little ‘broke’ education initiative; now he owns it
When it comes to Reclaim Idaho’s Quality Education Act, Gov. Brad Little ought to be having a Colin Powell moment. In a quote he apparently lifted from a newspaper columnist, the late secretary of state was famous for invoking the pottery rule: “You break it, you own it.”
Idaho’s Best Sandwich Shop for a Tasty Lunch, According to Lovefood
Yum. Anybody want a sandwich? We can’t learn about the best sandwich shop in Idaho and NOT also start craving sandwiches haha! Thankfully, we’re in a great area for lots of different sandwich shops and options. When it comes to having great food and restaurant options, there’s definitely...
KTVB
Treasure Valley landlords comment on housing situation
"Unless the lease agreement says differently, usually the tenant is required to pay the rent. And landlords are not required to take money from anybody else."
boisestatepublicradio.org
Paving on Highway 55 near Smith's Ferry to wrap up this year
Drivers between Boise and McCall will soon get the go ahead for uninterrupted two-way traffic near Smith’s Ferry. Paving along the one-mile section of Highway 55 north of Smith’s Ferry will be completed by the end of this year, according to the Idaho Transportation Department. The project began...
The One Flower You Don’t Want To Get Caught Picking In Twin Falls
A walk with my wife and kid the other day resulted in a discussion about what state flowers if any are illegal to pick. It appears in Idaho, there's one sweet shrub pickers need to avoid plucking from the ground, or at least being seen doing it. I've been doing...
Police: Idaho chiropractor recorded patients undressing
Police arrested an Idaho doctor who’s been accused of recording his patients undressing. Garden City Police on Wednesday arrested Dr. Justin Anderson, of Boise, on two counts of video voyeurism, according to a news release from the police department. Police were dispatched to Optimal Spine & Posture in the 6700 block of North Glenwood Street in Garden City on Sept. 16 after a woman reported finding a recording device in a treatment room where she had changed her clothes. A call to Anderson’s office seeking comment was not immediately returned. Anderson’s arraignment was scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Thursday. Police are encouraging other victims to come forward. The Garden City Police Department can be reached by calling 208-472-2950.
rexburgstandardjournal.com
U.S. Highway 20 meetings postponed after Gov. Little meets with local officials
Public meetings to discuss Idaho Transportation Department’s plans to potentially expand U.S. Highway 20 into a four-lane highway from Chester to State Highway-87 junction have been postponed. The meetings were originally scheduled for Sept. 28 and Sept. 29 in Ashton and Island Park.
I Heard A Big Clank Near The Gallows at Idaho’s Old Penitentiary
Boise is Home to one of the Most Haunted Places in America. Stories about the Old Penitentiary have surrounded Idaho for decades and decades and decades. Everything from the riots to the fires to the hauntings have been told in various ways over and over again. The prison originally opened in 1872 and a lot has happened behind the raised towered walls since.
Comments / 0