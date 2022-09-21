ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

Where did $50 million in pandemic education relief money in Idaho go?

Originally published Sept. 6 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.In 2020, Idaho found itself with $1.25 billion in federal funding to spend on coronavirus relief. Of that money, $50 million went to a program providing families with education spending grants. To get the money in those families’ hands, Idaho awarded a lucrative no-bid contract to a company represented by longtime Idaho Republican Tom Luna. Parents have largely been appreciative of the grants, which helped...
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Liberals Say Idaho and Neighbors Should Welcome Wildfires

One Washington Beltway liberal is at least half-right. David Von Drehle apparently made it west of the Mississippi for the first time in his life, and he ended up on the Gates of the Mountain tour. It runs along the Missouri River, about half an hour's drive from Helena, Montana. I’ve been on the same tour. It’s spectacular. It's not far from Idaho. There are caves along the river that show signs of human activity going back almost one thousand years. It is a wide open space where Lewis and Clark encamped. One tree along the river features dozens of bald eagles staring back at the tourists.
IDAHO STATE
CBS News

How spring water rejuvenated an old mining town in Idaho

Mackay, Idaho — Hidden in Idaho's White Knob Mountains, you'll find what's left of the copper and silver mines that first put the small town of Mackay on the map. "There were over 1,200 people living on this mountain," Mayor Wayne Olsen said. Now, he said, it's "just the...
MACKAY, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Caldwell, ID
State
Idaho State
Caldwell, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
boisestatepublicradio.org

Idaho Land Board approves investment in country's largest research dairy

The Idaho Board of Land Commissioners voted Tuesday to purchase farmland in south-central Idaho that will be the site of the country’s largest research dairy. The Idaho Center for Agriculture, Food and the Environment, known as the CAFE project, will include a 2,000-cow dairy and farm fields in Minidoka County, an outreach center in Jerome and a food-processing training program at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

It’s Okay for Idaho Women to Not Want Kids

It's not political. It's my opinion. I became a mother at the age of 27. Some people hear that and think nothing of it. After all, who raises a brow when a twenty-something gets pregnant? But what about a twenty-something who doesn't want kids? What about a thirty-something? What if a woman never wants children? What then?
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

The Largest Land Owner in Idaho May Surprise You

"With an area of 83,570 square miles (216,400 km2), Idaho is the 11th largest state by land area" -Wikipedia. "With an area of 83,570 square miles (216,400 km2), Idaho is the 11th largest state by land area" -Wikipedia. 10 Celebrities You're Most Likely to Encounter in Idaho. This $3.9 Million...
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Agricultural Land#University Of Idaho#The University Of Idaho#Agricultural College#Land Bank#The Land Board
pnwag.net

Oregon Receives Millions To Connect Rural Communities To The Internet

On Thursday, the USDA awarded $502 million in loans and grants to provide high-speed internet access for rural residents and businesses in 20 states. USDA is making the investments through the third funding round of the ReConnect Program. Here in the Pacific Northwest, Oregon will receive over $10.2 million. The...
OREGON STATE
107.9 LITE FM

Idaho’s Dog Hotel is a Global Hit

I am a massive dog lover, but clearly not the biggest dog lover in the state of Idaho. Nope that award goes to Frances and Dennis who have constructed this home that perfectly resembles a Beagle dog. You can stay in this one of a kind pup palace. It is...
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Idaho view: Little ‘broke’ education initiative; now he owns it

When it comes to Reclaim Idaho’s Quality Education Act, Gov. Brad Little ought to be having a Colin Powell moment. In a quote he apparently lifted from a newspaper columnist, the late secretary of state was famous for invoking the pottery rule: “You break it, you own it.”
IDAHO STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

Paving on Highway 55 near Smith's Ferry to wrap up this year

Drivers between Boise and McCall will soon get the go ahead for uninterrupted two-way traffic near Smith’s Ferry. Paving along the one-mile section of Highway 55 north of Smith’s Ferry will be completed by the end of this year, according to the Idaho Transportation Department. The project began...
MCCALL, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Idaho chiropractor recorded patients undressing

Police arrested an Idaho doctor who’s been accused of recording his patients undressing. Garden City Police on Wednesday arrested Dr. Justin Anderson, of Boise, on two counts of video voyeurism, according to a news release from the police department. Police were dispatched to Optimal Spine & Posture in the 6700 block of North Glenwood Street in Garden City on Sept. 16 after a woman reported finding a recording device in a treatment room where she had changed her clothes. A call to Anderson’s office seeking comment was not immediately returned. Anderson’s arraignment was scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Thursday. Police are encouraging other victims to come forward. The Garden City Police Department can be reached by calling 208-472-2950.
GARDEN CITY, ID
103.5 KISSFM

I Heard A Big Clank Near The Gallows at Idaho’s Old Penitentiary

Boise is Home to one of the Most Haunted Places in America. Stories about the Old Penitentiary have surrounded Idaho for decades and decades and decades. Everything from the riots to the fires to the hauntings have been told in various ways over and over again. The prison originally opened in 1872 and a lot has happened behind the raised towered walls since.
BOISE, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy