Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Central NY Deputy Always Finding Way To Lead His Community By Example
Hero's and leaders can come in all shapes and sizes... this one happens to live, work and serve in Madison County. Here's an individual who always goes above and beyond what's required. Deputy Jones is a proud member of the Madison County Sherriff's Office. He's been a member for years, always leading by example and putting others ahead of himself.
17 Colorful, Odd, and Bizarre Upstate New York School Mascots
What was your school mascot? Funny how we all remember them no matter how many years we have been away from our alma maters. School mascots are characters meant to drum up school pride, student energy, and a whole lot of excitement, mainly at sporting events. Back in my day (1950s) every other school (including mine) had a mascot with a cheesy, homemade costume to wear.
The Top Hair-Raising Haunts, Hayrides, and Houses in Upstate NY!
The Top Hair-Raising Haunts, Hayrides, and Houses in Upstate NY!. It's that time of year in Upstate NY when leaves start changing color, football fills our weekend, your girlfriend can't get enough of pumpkin-spice all the things, nights are cooler, apples get picked, and friends and families come together for some frightening fun.
Delaware And Otsego Counties Police Blotter: September 19
All crimes described in police media releases are allegations. Named suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. State troopers arrested 35-year-old Tadd Sherwood of Oneonta and charged him with multiple felonies. Officers say Sherwood fired a shotgun that could have caused the death of another person. He’s charged with attempted murder and six counts of criminal possession of a weapon. Sherwood is a convicted felon who is not allowed to have guns.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Big Drama As Stars Abandon New Movie Filming In Upstate New York
It was supposed to be the next big movie to come from Upstate New York, but now it looks like the real terror behind the tale of a cannibalistic pig farmer that kills people and turns them into jerky is actually the horror of not getting paid. Now producers are scrambling to save the film before time runs out.
Why Are There Zero National Parks In New York State?
Did you know that New York has zero National Parks? Sure, we have National Monuments, National Memorials, National Recreation Area, National Historic Park, National Historic Sites, National Scenic Trails, and a Scenic and Recreational River - all managed by the National Park Service, but not one true National Park. With...
Oh My Gourd?! Did You Know These Odd Facts About Pumpkins?
How much do you know about the gourd-geous gourds that grace your home each year? Check out the top ten surprising facts about pumpkins!. It is about to be pumpkin season! Do you know these interesting facts about the glorious gourds of Fall?. Top 10 Tips for Getting the Most...
Star 93.9
Oneonta, NY
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
456K+
Views
ABOUT
Star 93.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://star939.com/
Comments / 0