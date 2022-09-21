Read full article on original website
Board Welcomes Two New Student Board Representatives for 2022-2023 School Year
PHILADELPHIA— At its September 22nd Action Meeting, the Board of Education will welcome and officially install Sophia Roach and Love Speech as the Student Board Representatives for the 2022-2023 school year. In this role, they will represent their peers by sharing student concerns with the Board at its monthly meetings and by reporting Board deliberations and actions to the student body.
