Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
How Does Albert Pujols Compare to Hank Aaron?Eric SentellSaint Louis, MO
Best Places to Eat in St. Louis (Opinion)Terry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
Go Cardinals! History of the St. Louis CardinalsTerry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
Related
advantagenews.com
Two local mayors to serve on board of IML
Two Riverbend area mayors have been named as vice presidents and board members for the Illinois Municipal League. Alton Mayor David Goins and Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick were each named to the IML Board of Directors and will serve as one of 35 Vice Presidents of the organization for a one-year term.
advantagenews.com
Secretary of State apologizes to veteran after experience at Belleville facility
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White’s office is apologizing to an Illinois resident who is also a veteran after she posted on social media about her interaction with the agency leaving her overwhelmed and crying. A series of viral video on the social media video platform TikTok from user...
edglentoday.com
Madison County Approves $23 Million In Funding For American Rescue Plan Act Projects
EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County officials approved more than $23 million in American Rescue Plan Act spending for sewer, drinking water, stormwater projects and more. The County Board passed 25 resolutions Wednesday night, including 11 stormwater projects totaling more than $8 million. Chairman Kurt Prenzler said the majority of the...
edglentoday.com
Collins Farms Cuts Ribbon in Edwardsville
The Ed/Glen Chamber of Commerce was on hand to help celebrate Collins Farms opening its doors to the community. Subscribe for FREE today. Get breaking news, sports, obits, shop local deals, weather forecasts, classifieds, video and more delivered directly to your email inbox.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wmay.com
Secretary of State apologizes to veteran who posted about negative interaction at facility
(The Center Square) – Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White’s office is apologizing to an Illinois resident who is also a veteran after she posted on social media about her interaction with the agency leaving her overwhelmed and crying. A series of viral video on the social media...
Legal fight over civilian oversight of St. Louis police could have statewide implications
A St. Louis ordinance aimed at transforming the way the city investigates allegations of police misconduct went into effect on Sept. 2. A week later, three police organizations successfully got a preliminary injunction, putting a pause on the city’s expansion of civilian oversight of police work. In a decision with statewide implications, St. Louis Circuit […] The post Legal fight over civilian oversight of St. Louis police could have statewide implications appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Parts of Illinois & Missouri are being Renamed
Two places in Illinois and four in Missouri are being renamed as part of a Federal Policy that was put into place. Here are the places being renamed, and why they are being renamed. I saw this article from newschannel20.com, and it is about two places in Illinois that have...
edglentoday.com
Collins Farms In Edwardsville Offers Variety Of Healthy Options, Has Ribbon Cutting
EDWARDSVILLE - Collins Farms at 219 Hillsboro Ave. in Edwardsville had its ribbon cutting with the Edwardsville-Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce on Thursday afternoon. Sophie Gianaris, an owner of Collins Farms, said her business has been open since June. Article continues after sponsor message. "My mom and sister own this...
IN THIS ARTICLE
St. Louis American
St. Louis Realtors apologizes for role in racist housing practices
USA TODAY reported in 2019 that the St. Louis region remains one of the most segregated in America in terms of housing. It cited a 24/7 Wall St. study that showed 38.3% of the area’s Black population live in Black neighborhoods, while Black residents comprised 18.3% of the region’s population.
edglentoday.com
Madison County receives recognition as it gets ready to celebrate the 1-year-anniversary of its Household Hazardous Waste Collection site
EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County’s Household Hazardous Waste Collection Facility receives for its efforts as it approaches its first anniversary of operations in October. Madison County Building and Zoning received an award from the Illinois Recycling Foundation during its conference in Joliet for its pursuit and achievement of opening a Permanent Household Hazardous Waste Collection Facility.
cityofedwardsville.com
SilverSneakers Program Now Offered at R.P. Lumber Center
Edwardsville’s R.P. Lumber Center is now part of SilverSneakers, a fitness and wellness program offered at no cost to seniors 65 and older on eligible Medicare plans. That means that eligible senior citizens who are enrolled in SilverSneakers can take advantage of everything offered at the R.P. Lumber Center -- including the walking track, fitness center, ice rink and classes – at no cost to them.
KSDK
St. Louis public schools shortens school day in response to bus driver shortages
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Public Schools (SLPS) will shorten the school day in response to the ongoing bus driver shortage issue. The district has seen a lot of transportation woes this past year, a lot of them spurred by the pandemic. SLPS suspended service to eight schools at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Community group raises $275,000 to repaint 92-year-old Millstadt water tower
The old water tower in Millstadt is due for a coat of paint. It’s been rusty for years, and the city has threatened to take it down. A group has collected the $275,000 needed to repaint the water tower by hosting trivia nights and 5Ks.
The 'real estate apocalypse' already hit St. Louis office buildings
ST. LOUIS — The pandemic has wiped away billions of dollars in property value nationwide over the past two years, but for St. Louis’ largest office buildings, the decline started even sooner. Over the last decade, a collection of the region’s largest office buildings dropped nearly 24% in...
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during September 11-17, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Starlette Hauge-Sherman, 54 of Foristell, MO, is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of 100-500 grams of cannabis, unlawful possession of cannabis, transportation of alcohol, and not wearing a seatbelt in connection with a September 11 incident.
St. Louis American
35 years of tradition, giving, pride, community
African American educators and students who have excelled academically and professionally will be honored during The St. Louis American Foundation milestone 35th Annual Salute to Excellence in Education Scholarship & Awards Gala on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 at America's Center downtown. This is the first gala in person in three years.
KMOV
News 4 Investigates: Pink Power shuts down
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A solar power company exposed by News 4 Investigates this week has now shut its doors nationwide. A letter sent to all employees told them they no longer had jobs. Customers are contacting New 4′s Chief Investigative Reporter Lauren Trager wondering what to do next after they say they were burned by the solar company.
Missouri City Called Out as One of the Most Unfaithful in America
Someone's been naughty and there's a better than average chance that someone lives in a Missouri city that was just named as one of the top 5 most unfaithful places in America. My Dating Advisor has created what they are calling the "Infidelity Index" using US census data to figure...
edglentoday.com
Anna Haine Thanks MCT And Speaks Candidly About Late Husband
ALTON - On Thursday afternoon Madison County Transit (MCT) dedicated a new plaza in honor of Bill and Anna Haine. Bill was the first Chairman of the Madison County Transit District and later on in life a State Senator. Bill died on August 16, 2021, leaving behind his wife Anna...
Crumbling Illinois mines located near train derailment
Some residents living in Clinton County believe mine subsidence contributed to Monday’s train derailment, just outside the village of Albers.
Comments / 0