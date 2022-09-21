ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Godfrey, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
advantagenews.com

Two local mayors to serve on board of IML

Two Riverbend area mayors have been named as vice presidents and board members for the Illinois Municipal League. Alton Mayor David Goins and Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick were each named to the IML Board of Directors and will serve as one of 35 Vice Presidents of the organization for a one-year term.
ALTON, IL
edglentoday.com

Collins Farms Cuts Ribbon in Edwardsville

The Ed/Glen Chamber of Commerce was on hand to help celebrate Collins Farms opening its doors to the community. Subscribe for FREE today. Get breaking news, sports, obits, shop local deals, weather forecasts, classifieds, video and more delivered directly to your email inbox.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Godfrey, IL
Godfrey, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
Missouri Independent

Legal fight over civilian oversight of St. Louis police could have statewide implications

A St. Louis ordinance aimed at transforming the way the city investigates allegations of police misconduct went into effect on Sept. 2.  A week later, three police organizations successfully got a preliminary injunction, putting a pause on the city’s expansion of civilian oversight of police work.  In a decision with statewide implications, St. Louis Circuit […] The post Legal fight over civilian oversight of St. Louis police could have statewide implications appeared first on Missouri Independent.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
97ZOK

Parts of Illinois & Missouri are being Renamed

Two places in Illinois and four in Missouri are being renamed as part of a Federal Policy that was put into place. Here are the places being renamed, and why they are being renamed. I saw this article from newschannel20.com, and it is about two places in Illinois that have...
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Local#The Board Of Trustees
St. Louis American

St. Louis Realtors apologizes for role in racist housing practices

USA TODAY reported in 2019 that the St. Louis region remains one of the most segregated in America in terms of housing. It cited a 24/7 Wall St. study that showed 38.3% of the area’s Black population live in Black neighborhoods, while Black residents comprised 18.3% of the region’s population.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
edglentoday.com

Madison County receives recognition as it gets ready to celebrate the 1-year-anniversary of its Household Hazardous Waste Collection site

EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County’s Household Hazardous Waste Collection Facility receives for its efforts as it approaches its first anniversary of operations in October. Madison County Building and Zoning received an award from the Illinois Recycling Foundation during its conference in Joliet for its pursuit and achievement of opening a Permanent Household Hazardous Waste Collection Facility.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
cityofedwardsville.com

SilverSneakers Program Now Offered at R.P. Lumber Center

Edwardsville’s R.P. Lumber Center is now part of SilverSneakers, a fitness and wellness program offered at no cost to seniors 65 and older on eligible Medicare plans. That means that eligible senior citizens who are enrolled in SilverSneakers can take advantage of everything offered at the R.P. Lumber Center -- including the walking track, fitness center, ice rink and classes – at no cost to them.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
thebengilpost.com

Macoupin County Courthouse News

Cases filed during September 11-17, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Starlette Hauge-Sherman, 54 of Foristell, MO, is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of 100-500 grams of cannabis, unlawful possession of cannabis, transportation of alcohol, and not wearing a seatbelt in connection with a September 11 incident.
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
St. Louis American

35 years of tradition, giving, pride, community

African American educators and students who have excelled academically and professionally will be honored during The St. Louis American Foundation milestone 35th Annual Salute to Excellence in Education Scholarship & Awards Gala on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 at America's Center downtown. This is the first gala in person in three years.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

News 4 Investigates: Pink Power shuts down

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A solar power company exposed by News 4 Investigates this week has now shut its doors nationwide. A letter sent to all employees told them they no longer had jobs. Customers are contacting New 4′s Chief Investigative Reporter Lauren Trager wondering what to do next after they say they were burned by the solar company.
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO
edglentoday.com

Anna Haine Thanks MCT And Speaks Candidly About Late Husband

ALTON - On Thursday afternoon Madison County Transit (MCT) dedicated a new plaza in honor of Bill and Anna Haine. Bill was the first Chairman of the Madison County Transit District and later on in life a State Senator. Bill died on August 16, 2021, leaving behind his wife Anna...
ALTON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy