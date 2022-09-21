Richard “Scott” Hunsinger, 71, of Dover, died Monday, September 19, 2022, from injuries sustained in a truck accident near Winesburg. He was born in Massillon on December 31, 1950, to the late Richard H. and Eileen (Fulton) Hunsinger and had been a truck driver for Regula Brothers/R. Straus LLC. for 45 years. He was a former member of the US Army Reserves and was an avid skier. He enjoyed spending time with friends, family, and his beloved cockapoo, Katie. Most weekends you could find him working the concessions at the Football Hall of Fame stadium with his Stark County Ski Club friends.

DOVER, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO