wtuz.com
June A. Morton – September 17, 2022
June A. Morton, 80, of Minerva, passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022, in Altercare Country Lawn Nursing Facility at Navarre, after a period of declining health. Born January 31, 1942, in Cambridge, she was the daughter of the late Edgar and Esther (Book) Allen. June had retired from the Charlie...
Patricia Ann Turner – September 20, 2022
Patricia Ann Turner, age 85, of New Philadelphia, died peacefully, Tuesday, September 20, 2022, in Hennis Care Centre at Dover. A daughter of the late Burt A. and Elsie Solley Wallace, Patricia was born on June 1, 1937, in Dover, Ohio. She was a graduate of the former Stone Creek...
Richard “Scott” Hunsinger – September 19, 2022
Richard “Scott” Hunsinger, 71, of Dover, died Monday, September 19, 2022, from injuries sustained in a truck accident near Winesburg. He was born in Massillon on December 31, 1950, to the late Richard H. and Eileen (Fulton) Hunsinger and had been a truck driver for Regula Brothers/R. Straus LLC. for 45 years. He was a former member of the US Army Reserves and was an avid skier. He enjoyed spending time with friends, family, and his beloved cockapoo, Katie. Most weekends you could find him working the concessions at the Football Hall of Fame stadium with his Stark County Ski Club friends.
Records Shattered Again at Tuscarawas County Fair
Nick McWilliams reporting – The Junior Fair Market Sales at the Tuscarawas County Fair blew their previous record away again. Overall, $1,337,963 of sales were made, beating last year’s record of over $1.26 million. In all 287 hogs, 89 steers, and 32 lambs were sold. For the Market...
Memory Kits Launched at County Library
Mary Alice Reporting – The main location of the Tuscarawas County Public Library system has launched a new collection: Memory Kits. The bundles are of library materials, such as books, puzzles, movies, music, jars, and other sensory items centered on a theme. According to Melissa Dean, the library’s Technical...
Students Cleaning Up the 922
Nick McWilliams reporting – On 922 Day, the Twin Cities are getting a fresh look thanks to area students. Some 150 student volunteers from Claymont. High and Middle Schools, Tuscarawas Central Catholic, and sixth graders from St. Mary’s. Elementary will be out across both Uhrichsville and Dennison Thursday, cleaning up both towns.
Battles Motors Opens Doors on Expansion in New Philadelphia
Nick McWilliams reporting – Following the acquisition of the former Crane Carrier Company, Battle Motors has unveiled their latest investment in New Philadelphia and the next era of industrial vehicles. The California-based manufacturing company was looking to ramp up the production of what they are calling the future of...
Paving to Begin Soon in Uhrichsville
Nick McWilliams reporting – Street resurfacing will start soon in Uhrichsville through Newton Asphalt. That announcement came from Mayor Mark Haney in his biweekly report. The mayor was not in attendance for the Thursday night meeting, with the information relayed by Council President Buck Cottrell. It was indicated that...
After State Directive Ballot Revised
Mary Alice Reporting – The ballot for the November General Election had to be revised following an Ohio Supreme Court order. The Tuscarawas County Board of Elections met in an emergency session to proof the ballot for a statewide candidate. The court affirmed that Terpsehore P. Maras will be on the ballot as an independent candidate for the Ohio Secretary of State office. There will now be three vying for the four-year term; Republican incumbent Frank LaRose, Democrat Chelsea Clark, and Maras.
