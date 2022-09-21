ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Putin’s losses in Asia are bigger than in Ukraine

The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. While the United States and European Union have focused on limited but hopefully important Russian reverses in Ukraine, a potentially more important setback to imperial Putinism is occurring in Central Asia. The game in Central...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wyoming State
Outsider.com

Wyoming Combat Veterans Offer to Tackle Wild Horses Issue by Shooting Them With Birth Control Darts

It’s certainly an unorthodox way to deal with a quickly expanding wild horse population, but if you give Wyoming veterans a task, they’ll find a way to get it done. Recently, the Cowboy State’s finest offered to help control the local wild horse population by shooting wild mares with birth control-filled darts. Not to mention, this would also give the veterans an honorable purpose that prioritizes many of these men and women’s passions – hunting.
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sniper Rifle#Nomad Rifleman#Cowboy State Daily#Canadian
My Country 95.5

My Country 95.5

Casper, WY
24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

My Country 95.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy