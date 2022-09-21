Read full article on original website
Maine Corn Maze Named Best in the USAThe Maine WriterMaine State
Bangor to See the Arrival of 20 Refugees by Mid-OctoberThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Things to do this weekend 9/17 and 9/18The Maine WriterBangor, ME
Money Saving New Small Business Opens in MaineThe Maine WriterNewport, ME
Meet Baxter and Hero PupsThe Maine WriterHoulton, ME
The Rock Church in Bangor Will Expand into Hampden This Sunday
The old Hampden Academy building is all sorts of things now. I haven't set foot in that building since 1992, when I graduated. Well, maybe I popped in there once or twice fairly soon after graduation. But definitely since the early 90's, I hadn't been back. In fact, I never got a chance to take one last lap through the building before they switched to the new building in the Reed's Brook spot.
wabi.tv
Stevie Nicks closes out Bangor waterfront concert season
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The stage is set for the last concert of the 2022 summer season on the Bangor waterfront. Stevie Nicks from Fleetwood Mac will be closing out the season with a sold out performance Thursday night. Alex Gray with Waterfront Concerts says it’s a great way to...
It’s Fall: Here Are the Rules of Flannel Shirt Ownership in Maine
The Bangor Police are more than just our Maine heroes that fight crime and protect us every day. They are also our moral compass. And they understand the issues that cause disruption and chaos in Maine households. One of their most popular Facebook posts of all time is their Rules of Flannel Shirt Ownership.
Madisson Higgins Send Off To ‘Miss Teen USA’ Party This Wednesday
The entire State of Maine is rooting for you Madisson. Good luck!. This Wednesday night from 5 pm-7 pm, Season's, located at 427 Main Street in Bangor, will host a send-off party to celebrate Madisson Higgins, who is Miss Maine Teen USA, and ready to take the national crown, 10 short days from now.
Ellsworth American
Hancock County divorces
The following divorces were granted in Ellsworth District Court:. Alicia Lynn Lawson of Surry and Ryan Douglass Lawson of Blue Hill. Married July 24, 2009, at Dedham. Barbara Fenderson of Bar Harbor and Basil E. Eleftheriou Sr. of Bar Harbor. Married Nov. 9, 2002, at Bangor. Natalie A. Griggs of...
Maine CDC Issues Fall Warning For Pesky Brown Tail Moth Hairs
Hey Bangor, just because fall is here, it doesn't mean the itching and scratching will end!. The Maine CDC gave all of us who are miserable from Browntail Moth Rash an update, and there is an upside and a downside to this giant, uncomfortable pain in the rear end. As...
Remember When Deer Ticks Went Away For a Minute? That Was Awesome.
Look, there are always going to be some... The one thing I always hate about the internet is that someone always has to take the opposite side of a conversation, just because. For literally no reason. But, it is what it is. That said, I know when I say something like, "it was nice to have a break from ticks for a minute..." someone will always have to let you know that they "never stopped at my house..."
El Faro Salute Dedication in Rockland to Honor the 33 Crew Members Lost at Sea Including Four Mainers
A beautiful sculpture to honor those lost in one of the worst maritime tragedies in modern history. If you aren't familiar, the El Faro was a cargo ship leaving Florida for Puerto Rico loaded with cars and containers in 2015. But hurricane Joaquin changed that forever. Through the misguidance of the Captain using weather reports that weren't updated, El Faro was directly in the path of the hurricane. In fact, in the NTSB report, they had satellite imagery of El Faro near the eye of the storm.
Old Pub Gets New Name And Fresh Look In Downtown Bangor
Since opening in the fall of 2009, Ipanema Bar & Grill has been a fixture in the downtown Bangor area. Nestled in between Mexicali Blues and Blaze at 10 Broad Street, Ipanema and its upstairs counterpart, The Reverand Noble Pub, have both been destinations for those who come to Bangor hungry and thirst for tasty treats.
foxbangor.com
Bangor scores first, but Skowhegan dominates second half for big win over Rams
BANGOR – After Bangor opened up scoring, taking a 7-0 lead, the Riverhawks poured in 47 unanswered points for their fourth straight win to start the year. Skowhegan answered the Rams’ opening touchdown with two scores in the first quarter, and a 27-0 second half to improve to 4-0 on the season. They look to make it five straight on Friday when they head to Gardiner. Bangor is still looking for their first victory, and they head to Thornton Academy for Week 5.
Changes to Ellsworth’s Autumn Gold for Saturday, September 24
It's going to be very windy this Saturday, so the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce has made some changes for the Autumn Gold activities in Ellsworth this Saturday, September 24th!. Due to high winds forecasted for Saturday, the Union River Boat rides are cancelled, no rescheduled date. The Harborside Food...
foodieflashpacker.com
Best Breakfast In Bar Harbor | 12 Must-Try Breakfast Places In Bar Harbor
Located on Mount Desert Island, Bar Harbor is the gateway to the wilderness of nearby Acadia National Park. Cadillac Mountain towers above the park, offering sweeping vistas of the town, the bay, and the Cranberry Islands. Mountains border the sand beach, and the Shore Path traverses the inland waterway overlooking...
foxbangor.com
Maine community celebrates Miss Teen USA candidate
BANGOR — Members of the Maine community gathered at Season’s Grille and Lounge to celebrate Madisson Higgins. Higgins will be representing Maine in this year’s Miss Teen USA competition. Partnering with Bangor firefighters, the event also helped raise awareness for the muscular dystrophy association’s ‘Fill the Boot...
wabi.tv
Honoring Hancock County deputy Luke Gross
TRNETON, Maine (WABI) - On Friday, Hancock County and beyond is honoring deputy Luke Gross. It was a year ago that he was struck by a vehicle while investigating a crash in Trenton. In a statement Friday, the Hancock County sheriff’s office said in part, “Luke is known as many...
Maine farm wins USA Today's 'Best Corn Maze' competition
LEVANT, Maine — A Maine farm has been declared the winner of the national USA Today Best Corn Maze competition. Treworgy Family Orchards in Levant was nominated for the title for the last five years. This year, they won. "We're just really grateful. It's our fans who were on...
Silver Alert for Missing 83-Year-Old Maine Man in a White Pickup
A Silver Alert has been issued for a Connor Township man with cognitive issues who may be headed to Augusta. Maine State Police say 83-year-old Claude Lamothe was reported missing after failing to return home from a trip into Caribou. He was last seen Saturday at approximately 3:30 in the afternoon leaving the Caribou location of Daigle Oil. Officials are concerned because they say Lamothe has cognitive issues.
pureoldies1055.com
Two rural Maine dental practices to close amid workforce shortage
Workforce shortages have led to the closures of two dental offices in Maine. Community Dental says it’s closing two of its six locations in Maine. The Rumford Center and Monson dental clinic will be closing on November 23rd. According to CBS 13 news, Community Dental said it’s been unable...
WMTW
Chronic staffing shortages forces closure of Maine dental offices
RUMFORD, Maine — Community Dental leaders announced Friday that they will close their offices in Rumford and Monson. The offices in Portland, Biddeford, Lewiston and Farmington will remain open. The Board of Directors for Community Dental blamed chronic workforce shortages for both dentists and dental hygienists. They said the...
Rent This 3 Bedroom House in Central Maine For $1,100 Bucks a Month!
Let's face it.. trying to find a new place to live that accommodate a family and a family's budget can be down right impossible given the current market situation. That's one of the reasons we always keep our eyes peeled for houses and apartments in Central Maine that look like they might suit both!
Hurricane Fiona Could Send A Pretty Windy Weekend to the Downeast
My first storm in Maine was Hurricane David. When I was in kindergarten, I remember that one day they got us all dressed up early and were preparing to send us all home. I was pretty stoked. As far as I was concerned, it meant I had extra time to go home and watch TV. Daytime TV in the 70's, before cable, was a wasteland. But, it was still better than school.
