Samuel M’Pemba: Why the ‘Dawgs are hunkering down to try to land the 5-star EDGE rusher

Sam M’Pemba is one of the top remaining targets in the 2023 cycle for the Georgia football program. He was the recruit that Kirby Smart gave a personal tour of Sanford Stadium earlier this month.

He comes with a 5-star ranking as an EDGE rusher for the 247Sports Composite and the On3 Consensus.

That’s good. What might be even better are two very good scouting opinions by two very committed members of the 2023 #KeepitG23 recruiting class in Athens.

