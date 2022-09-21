ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Samuel M’Pemba: Why the ‘Dawgs are hunkering down to try to land the 5-star EDGE rusher

By Jeff Sentell, DawgNation
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ndXLD_0i4NljeL00

Sam M’Pemba is one of the top remaining targets in the 2023 cycle for the Georgia football program. He was the recruit that Kirby Smart gave a personal tour of Sanford Stadium earlier this month.

He comes with a 5-star ranking as an EDGE rusher for the 247Sports Composite and the On3 Consensus.

That’s good. What might be even better are two very good scouting opinions by two very committed members of the 2023 #KeepitG23 recruiting class in Athens.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said after Saturday's victory over Kent State

Saturday's game against Kent State wasn’t Georgia’s best performance of the season, but the Bulldogs made enough plays to avoid potential disaster. The No. 1 Bulldogs overcame an uncharacteristic three-turnover performance by relying on big plays from tight end Brock Bowers and leaning on a bend-but-don’t-break defensive effort on its way to a 39-22 win. Saturday’s victory stood as a so-so showing all around for Georgia, which had its share of miscues and had to settle for three field goals but still generated enough offense to keep Kent State in check in the second half.
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

College football fans shocked at Georgia's performance vs. Kent State

The Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Kent State Golden Flashes 39-22 Saturday in Sanford Stadium. It wasn’t pretty much of the afternoon for Georgia. Kent State entered a 45-point underdog. The game was even closer than the final score indicated, too. Georgia and its fans will likely be frustrated and...
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia College Sports
Athens, GA
College Sports
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia AD responds to UGA fans' criticism of 2023 home nonconference schedule

Earlier this month, Oklahoma was directed not to play its scheduled nonconference games against future SEC opponents Georgia and Tennessee. UGA was left in a tough spot, having to replace a 2023 game. Georgia ultimately scheduled Ball State for Sept. 9 in Athens. The full 2023 schedule for every SEC...
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Desmond Howard: ‘Pump the brakes’ on Stetson Bennett Heisman Trophy hype

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Desmond Howard has been impressed with Georgia football so far, but he says ‘pump the breaks’ on Heisman Hype surrounding Stetson Bennett. Howard, the 1991 Heisman Trophy winner and one of the stars of ESPN’s College GameDay, was one of many who predicted the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs would take a “step back” after losing 15 NFL Draft picks, and correctly assumed more pressure would be on Bennett.
ATHENS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirby Smart
Red and Black

Former UGA quarterback brings gusto! to Athens

In April, Georgia native Nate Hybl opened the first Athens location of gusto!, a restaurant chain that sells healthy bowls and wraps. Around 24 years ago, Hybl was running through Sanford Stadium on Saturdays proudly sporting the Georgia Bulldog uniform. A former quarterback at the University of Georgia, Hybl opened...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

No. 5 Clemson hangs on to beat No. 21 Wake Forest 51-45 in 2OT

No. 5 Clemson hung on to grab a 51-45 overtime win at No. 21 Wake Forest. D.J. Uiagalelei found Davis Allen for a leaping grab to start the second overtime and the Clemson defense prevented Sam Hartman and the Wake Forest offense from getting a first down in the Demon Deacons’ possession. It’s the 14th consecutive win for the Tigers over the Demon Deacons.
CLEMSON, SC
accesswdun.com

Football: East Jackson downs Johnson, 45-0

COMMERCE, Ga. - East Jackson stayed in the winning ways with a 45-0 win over Johnson Friday night. The Eagle offense tallied 353 yards of total offense, 262 of which came on the ground. Meanwhile, the defense gave up just 84 total yards to the Knights to earn the shut out win.
COMMERCE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Edge Rusher#Cox Media Group#American Football#College Football
fox5atlanta.com

Clarke Central ready to host Jefferson for Game of the Week

Athens might be a town more associated with its Saturday games, but High 5 Sports is in town Friday for the Game of the Week. The Clarke Central Gladiators are hosting the Jefferson Dragons in a battle of two powerhouse AAAAA Region 8 teams. School spirit and sports run deeps at Clarke Central.
ATHENS, GA
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Georgia

If you happen to live in Georgia and you love to go out with your family and friends from time to time, I have put together three amazing burger spots in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already tried them. All of them are known for serving truly delicious burgers that melt in your mouth.
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Amazing Steakhouses in Georgia

If you happen to live in Georgia and you also love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should visit if you haven't already.
GEORGIA STATE
Red and Black

The William tenants and their families speak out

On Sept. 15, The William released a statement on its website once again delaying move-in for its tenants. No date was given in the statement for either an expected move-in or construction completion date. Tenants who were living in hotels since the start of the University of Georgia's fall semester on Aug. 17 were told the arrangements made with hotels would cease to exist after Sept. 17 — leaving them minimal options.
ATHENS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Place
Athens
wuga.org

Athens News Matters: The Panel for 9/23/22

Our panel looks ahead at items in front of the Athens-Clarke County Commission at their meeting early next month, and takes the electorate's temperature on several key statewide races in November. Alexia Ridley joined WUGA as Television and Radio News Anchor and Reporter in 2013. When WUGA TV concluded operations,...
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Debbie Collier disappearance and death: What we know

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - The sudden disappearance and death of Athens woman Debbie Collier has shocked people across the Georgia and the nation. Details about the discovery of the woman's body in the woods in Habersham County have raised questions about her disappearance and death. While there aren't many concrete...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Home of Debbie Collier's daughter searched by law enforcement: Fox News

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators searched the home of Debbie Collier's daughter days after finding the Athens mom dead in Habersham County, according to police logs obtained by Fox News Digital. Investigators have not identified a suspect or person of interest in the woman's death. The Habersham County Sheriff's Office...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
26K+
Followers
90K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy