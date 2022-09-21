Read full article on original website
Ethereum Plunges After SEC Chair Says ‘The Merge’ Could Make Crypto a Security
Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency in the world, continued to plunge in price over the weekend following the network’s highly publicized technical change known as ‘the Merge’ last Thursday as well as comments from the head of the Securities and Exchange Commission that ether might need to be a treated as a security. Ethereum is currently trading at roughly $1,290, down over 11% from 24 hours ago, while bitcoin, the most popular crypto in the world, is also down 8% to just $18,420.
bitcoinist.com
Blockchain investor Abraham Piha explains how Tornado Cash legal issues will affect the crypto market
Things have not been looking too good for the crypto market in recent months, with the market seemingly being gripped by one piece of bad news after another. To this point, on Aug. 8, the United States Department of the Treasury’s Oﬃce of Foreign Assets Control issued legal sanctions against digital currency mixer Tornado Cash.
cryptoglobe.com
Cardano ($ADA) Founder Says Ethereum ($ETH) ‘Is Becoming Hotel California of Crypto’
On Friday (September 16), Charles Hoskinson, who is Co-Founder and CEO of Input Output Global (“IOG”), the blockchain technology company behind Cardano’s R&D, expressed his disappointment with Ethereum’s staking model. It all started on Thursday (September 15), when one Cardano fan pointed out that Kraken has...
Coinbase Announces Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Integration
Coinbase Global Inc COIN announced Wednesday it would accept Ethereum ETH/USD Name Service domains to be linked to wallets on its platform. What Happened: ENS has become uber-popular among crypto users, specifically users with non-custodial wallets. The move to the Coinbase platform will bring the name service to a much larger pool of users.
cryptopotato.com
Bitsgap’s Big September Update: Buy/Sell Indicator, Fast API Connect, 12-Month Tariff Plan
Bitsgap, Top-3 Trading Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency Automation Platform (according to SimilarWeb), is happy to present its latest upgrades. This September, Bitsgap introduced four more languages on its website, a fully functional web application, data from 27 indicators in one quick look, an annual subscription, and Binance Fast API Connect. More...
China is depleting its oil stockpiles in a potential sign Beijing is looking to boost the economy with a surge in fuel exports
Roughly 1 million barrels per day have left Chinese oil inventories in the last three weeks, according to Vortexa data cited by Bloomberg. Inventories hit 909 million barrels as of September 15, the lowest since May. Both oil refiners and traders in China have applied for an additional 15 million...
Social Security update: Regular benefit check worth $1,547 set to go out today for millions
Select Social Security recipients can expect their regular monthly payment, worth an average of $1,547, today.
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks
Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Crypto Regulation Is a National Security Issue – Here’s Why
Coinbase chief executive Brian Armstrong thinks crypto regulation is a matter of national security for the United States. Armstrong says it’s critical for the US to pass crypto regulations that foster domestic innovation. “The US missed on semiconductors and 5G which is now largely manufactured offshore. It can’t afford...
cryptopotato.com
ETH Facing Crucial Support, Is Dump to $1000 Next? (Ethereum Price Analysis)
As predicted, the FOMC-mandated 75 bps rise negatively impacted traditional and cryptocurrency markets. Ethereum (ETH) dived 13%, dropping towards the $1200 level, recording its lowest level since mid-July. Technical Analysis. By Grizzly. The Daily Chart. ETH is currently trading amid a critical support zone between $1230 and $1280 (in green),...
dailyhodl.com
SEC Charges Crypto Influencer, Appears To Suggest All Ethereum (ETH) Transactions Fall Under US Jurisdiction
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is filing charges against crypto influencer Ian Balina for his alleged involvement in the 2018 initial coin offering (ICO) of the SPRK token. In a complaint filed with the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas on September 19th, the SEC...
cryptopotato.com
Coinbase Sued Again for $350 Million Over Patented Crypto Transfer Technology
Coinbase allegedly uses technology patented by another software company across many of its products. Coinbase – the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States – has been slapped with another multi-million dollar lawsuit. The company has been accused of patent infringement through several of its services, over which...
cryptopotato.com
Crypto Exchange CoinFlex Proposes Restructuring Plan
Most shareholders will get wiped out as part of the reorganization. Beleaguered cryptocurrency exchange CoinFLEX has released a restructuring plan more than a month after filing for the same at a Seychelles court. It was one of the several firms to have gone into restructuring following the crypto crash earlier this year.
CoinDesk
The ETH Merge Did Little to Energize a Tepid NFT Market
As Ethereum continues its reign as one of the dominant blockchains for launching non-fungible tokens (NFTs), some speculated that its milestone transition from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake last week would help reinvigorate an NFT market that’s been trending downward for the better part of two months. But data shows little movement in either direction despite major improvements to the blockchain’s energy use, speed and scalability.
cryptopotato.com
FTX Seeking $1 Billion Financing to Raise Valuation to $32 Billion, Reports
Reports have emerged that the cryptocurrency exchange FTX could be in talks to raise $1Bn and use it to further expand its domains. Cryptocurrency exchange FTX could be in talks with several investors, seeking to raise $1 billion, increasing the company’s valuation to nearly $32 billion. According to a...
tipranks.com
Cryptocurrencies to Watch for the Week of September 18
The consumer price index (CPI) that was released last Tuesday shook the cryptocurrency market. This week’s market breakdown will take an in-depth look into some of the biggest cryptocurrencies, their charts, and the latest news to get a better understanding of where these cryptos may go from here. As...
cryptopotato.com
Brazil’s ‘Bitcoin Pharaoh’ Ordered to Reimburse Conned Investors With $3.7B (Report)
Glaidson Acácio dos Santos, a.k.a “Bitcoin Pharaoh,” has until Thursday (September 23) to compensate cheated investors with $3.7 billion. The Brazilian authorities reportedly ordered Glaidson Acácio dos Santos (known as “Bitcoin Pharaoh”) to deposit 19 billion BRL (nearly $3.7 billion) in court. This sum will be transferred to more than 122,000 investors and creditors who have become victims of his fraudulent cryptocurrency scheme.
NEWSBTC
Three Crypto Projects Expected to Defy the Bear Market – Decentraland, The Sandbox, and the MetaCryp Network
As the bear market continues to gain momentum, Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies have seen price drops alongside the rest of the market. Token holders are cautious as liquidity appears to be exiting the markets after crypto tokens saw price drops of up to 80%. Token holders can take advantage...
This Surprising Crypto May Be the Next Big Ethereum Challenger in 2023
Algorand continues to gain traction in the blockchain world, but will it ever be enough to unseat Ethereum?
