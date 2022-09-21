ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
Gizmodo

Ethereum Plunges After SEC Chair Says ‘The Merge’ Could Make Crypto a Security

Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency in the world, continued to plunge in price over the weekend following the network’s highly publicized technical change known as ‘the Merge’ last Thursday as well as comments from the head of the Securities and Exchange Commission that ether might need to be a treated as a security. Ethereum is currently trading at roughly $1,290, down over 11% from 24 hours ago, while bitcoin, the most popular crypto in the world, is also down 8% to just $18,420.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Benzinga

Coinbase Announces Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Integration

Coinbase Global Inc COIN announced Wednesday it would accept Ethereum ETH/USD Name Service domains to be linked to wallets on its platform. What Happened: ENS has become uber-popular among crypto users, specifically users with non-custodial wallets. The move to the Coinbase platform will bring the name service to a much larger pool of users.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defi#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Brightpool Finance#Polygon#Bsm
The Motley Fool

2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin

While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
WashingtonExaminer

Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks

Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
CALIFORNIA STATE
cryptopotato.com

ETH Facing Crucial Support, Is Dump to $1000 Next? (Ethereum Price Analysis)

As predicted, the FOMC-mandated 75 bps rise negatively impacted traditional and cryptocurrency markets. Ethereum (ETH) dived 13%, dropping towards the $1200 level, recording its lowest level since mid-July. Technical Analysis. By Grizzly. The Daily Chart. ETH is currently trading amid a critical support zone between $1230 and $1280 (in green),...
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Coinbase Sued Again for $350 Million Over Patented Crypto Transfer Technology

Coinbase allegedly uses technology patented by another software company across many of its products. Coinbase – the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States – has been slapped with another multi-million dollar lawsuit. The company has been accused of patent infringement through several of its services, over which...
ECONOMY
cryptopotato.com

Crypto Exchange CoinFlex Proposes Restructuring Plan

Most shareholders will get wiped out as part of the reorganization. Beleaguered cryptocurrency exchange CoinFLEX has released a restructuring plan more than a month after filing for the same at a Seychelles court. It was one of the several firms to have gone into restructuring following the crypto crash earlier this year.
MARKETS
CoinDesk

The ETH Merge Did Little to Energize a Tepid NFT Market

As Ethereum continues its reign as one of the dominant blockchains for launching non-fungible tokens (NFTs), some speculated that its milestone transition from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake last week would help reinvigorate an NFT market that’s been trending downward for the better part of two months. But data shows little movement in either direction despite major improvements to the blockchain’s energy use, speed and scalability.
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

FTX Seeking $1 Billion Financing to Raise Valuation to $32 Billion, Reports

Reports have emerged that the cryptocurrency exchange FTX could be in talks to raise $1Bn and use it to further expand its domains. Cryptocurrency exchange FTX could be in talks with several investors, seeking to raise $1 billion, increasing the company’s valuation to nearly $32 billion. According to a...
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Cryptocurrencies to Watch for the Week of September 18

The consumer price index (CPI) that was released last Tuesday shook the cryptocurrency market. This week’s market breakdown will take an in-depth look into some of the biggest cryptocurrencies, their charts, and the latest news to get a better understanding of where these cryptos may go from here. As...
BUSINESS
cryptopotato.com

Brazil’s ‘Bitcoin Pharaoh’ Ordered to Reimburse Conned Investors With $3.7B (Report)

Glaidson Acácio dos Santos, a.k.a “Bitcoin Pharaoh,” has until Thursday (September 23) to compensate cheated investors with $3.7 billion. The Brazilian authorities reportedly ordered Glaidson Acácio dos Santos (known as “Bitcoin Pharaoh”) to deposit 19 billion BRL (nearly $3.7 billion) in court. This sum will be transferred to more than 122,000 investors and creditors who have become victims of his fraudulent cryptocurrency scheme.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy