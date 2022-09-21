Read full article on original website
cryptopotato.com
Zilliqa Announces Its Own Web 3 Gaming Console With Crypto Mining Capabilities
From mining crypto to supporting AAA games, Zilliqa is working on a gaming console capable of doing everything a degen/gamer would want. Zilliqa is working on a console that will offer the possibility of mining cryptocurrencies while players have fun with their favorite Web3 games. Zilliqa, a Layer 1 blockchain...
We finally know when Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 launches
The standalone sequel to Warzone will arrive during Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 1.
Massive GTA 6 leak with over 90 videos & screenshots posted online by the Uber hacker
What just happened? What is allegedly a massive leak of GTA 6 content, including dozens of test build videos and screenshots, has been posted by the 18-year-old hacker claiming to be behind the recent Uber breach. Whether they are legitimate is still open to debate, but a lot of it matches up with previous rumors, and the dialogue and cutscenes seem convincingly Rockstar-like.
The Verge
GTA 6 gameplay leaks online in 90 videos
The massive leak lines up with some earlier reporting on GTA VI, showing a female playable character in some clips. Bloomberg reported earlier this year that GTA VI would include a female protagonist influenced by Bonnie and Clyde. Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier says he has verified the leak is real through sources at Rockstar Games.
Modern Warfare II Open Beta: Infinity Ward Gives Reasoning on Dead Silence and Red Dots on Minimap
Infinity Ward put out a community update following the first weekend of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Open Beta talking about hotly contested topics including red dots on the minimap and Dead Silence as a feature. Modern Warfare II is the direct sequel to the Modern Warfare (2019) reboot...
Gamespot
New Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Controller Comes With Free Game
Earlier this week, Microsoft launched the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core controller. The white pro-style controller with black handles doesn't include the various attachments you get with the regular black Elite Series 2, but it comes in at only $130. If you're interested in the premium controller, your best bet is to buy it at eBay via Antonline right now. Antonline, an official Microsoft seller, is offering free digital copies of Watch Dogs: Legion with the purchase of the controller. Quantities are limited, so you should act fast if you're interested.
The Verge
Overwatch 2 loses lead hero designer just before sequel launches
“We thank Geoff for his many years of service at Blizzard and wish him all the best. His ability to bring to life Overwatch’s diverse hero roster through gameplay has been incredible, and the mark he’s left on the Warcraft and Overwatch teams will be felt for years to come.”
Will Modern Warfare II DMZ Have a Beta?
September has been filled with exciting Call of Duty news and reveals, but none more intriguing than the extraction mode known as DMZ. Infinity Ward looks to bring a slew of brand new experiences for Call of Duty fans with the launch of the highly anticipated Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. Alongside this title, fans can also look forward to the continuation of the Call of Duty: Warzone experience with its successor Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. New additions to the classic battle royale game will be introduced such as enemy A.I. combatants, upgraded Buy Stations, and much more.
notebookcheck.net
Nvidia's first GeForce RTX 4090 PC build video confirms rumours about its colossal size
Even though Nvidia officially unveiled the GeForce RTX 4090 today and even provided its physical dimensions, it is hard to tell how it will fit in with the rest of a PC, based on that alone. Previous leaks portraying the graphics card speculated that it would be just as colossal as its predecessor. Now, Nvidia has shown off a build video featuring the Ada Lovelace flagship in action.
ComicBook
GTA 6 Leaks: Developers Offer Rockstar Games Solidary With Development Gameplay
Developers are showing solidarity with Rockstar Games following the Grand Theft Auto VI leak by sharing in development gameplay. Over the weekend, Rockstar Games was compromised by a massive network breach that resulted in 90 videos of GTA 6 being leaked online. The footage revealed a bunch of early footage of the highly anticipated game, though it's all fairly rough as it's expected that the gameplay could be from as early as 2019, just months after the launch of Red Dead Redemption 2. While some doubted the footage was real, Rockstar Games released a statement confirming it was authentic and that it would not experience any long-term issues with the development of the new crime game.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Finally Bringing Back Long-Requested Feature
Activision and Infinity Ward have confirmed that the multiplayer component of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will finally be bringing back a feature that fans have been requesting for years. Since the inception of the Call of Duty series, each installment has taken place from the first-person perspective. And despite being such an integral element of the franchise, Activision has briefly tried its hand at implementing a third-person perspective into certain games, notably with 2009's version of Modern Warfare 2. Despite having been absent in the series for well over a decade, this feature will finally be coming back in 2022's installment.
ComicBook
OG Xbox 360 Fans Get Disappointing News From Microsoft
Longtime fans of Microsoft's Xbox 360 console might find themselves disappointed by a new update from the company. When the Xbox 360 first launched way back in 2005, it came with an early version of the Xbox dashboard that fans dubbed the "Blades". The Xbox 360 and subsequent Xbox One and Xbox Series X consoles went on to feature numerous different dashboard iterations, it's this Blades setup that has continued to resonate with fans well over a decade later. And while fans have been hoping that the Blades would one day come back in a new form, sadly, those at Microsoft have made it clear that this won't be happening.
ByteDance's new VR headset is looking to go head-to-head with the Meta Quest 2 in Europe and Asia
Preorders for the Pico 4 VR headset start October 18.
Beer ads were missing from Amazon's 'Thursday Night Football' game broadcasts. Turns out, they're banned.
Amazon's advertising guidelines say ads that encourage, glamorize, or show excessive drinking aren't allowed in the US and other countries.
cryptopotato.com
Candy Club Launches the World’s First Social Crypto Casino Club for All Ethereum and BSC Projects
14,000 projects exist on CoinMarketCap, and regardless of their existence as a layer 1 or 2, a DeFi, NFT, or metaverse protocol, the macro and micro headwinds facing all blockchain projects in this bear market are brutal. How well prepared are crypto projects to survive this bear market?. According to...
TechRadar
Xbox Game Pass adds Dead Island – but you’ll have to be quick
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can jump into zombie-thumping action RPG Dead Island for free this weekend. Following the reveal of Dead Island 2 at Gamescom Opening Night Live last month, the first game in the comically grotesque zombie series will be free to play on Xbox for a limited time.
wegotthiscovered.com
Every new game announced during Playstation’s State of Play event – September 2022
Sony has provided fans with more of what they’ve been waiting for — a look at new upcoming games, and PlayStation State of Play had a lot to get excited about. The showcase, which aired on Sept. 13, not only saw the premiere of massive titles that fans have been speculating on, but also a better look at highly anticipated exclusives like God of War: Ragnarok which is scheduled to arrive in November.
ComicBook
PlayStation Losing Popular 2022 Console Exclusive to Nintendo Switch
PlayStation is going to be losing one of its best console exclusives of 2022 to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short months. While PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 owners have already had a handful of great exclusives this year with titles like Ghostwire Tokyo, Horizon Forbidden West, and Gran Turismo 7, it's a game that falls outside of Sony's first-party realm that will now be making the jump to Switch.
hypebeast.com
Logitech's G CLOUD Handheld Gaming Device Features Xbox Cloud Gaming and Remote Play
Xbox and Logitech have teamed up for a new handheld gaming platform called the G CLOUD. Equipped to handle Xbox Cloud Gaming and also able to tap into Xbox Remote Play, the G CLOUD was made to carve out a niche in the increasingly crowded handheld gaming market, going up against other on-the-go consoles like the Steam Deck or the Nintendo Switch Lite.
notebookcheck.net
Sony previews PlayStation VR 2 'revolutionary immersive' features
Sony continues to tease the PlayStation VR 2, or PS VR2 as the company refers to it. As we discussed last month, Sony Japan confirmed that the headset would not be ready in time for a 2022 release. Instead, the subsidiary teased an early 2023 release, likely Q1 or early Q2 given its wording. In the meantime, Meta is expected to release the Quest Pro, another high-end headset that will arrive as soon as next month.
