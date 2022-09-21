ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, OH

Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Tiny house a big deal for Mineral Wells couple

MINERAL WELLS — A Mineral Wells couple is living the big life in a small way. Angie and Andrew Florence live in a tiny house, a 16-by-20 foot home where the prime directive is no clutter. “You need to look at your needs and not wants,” said Andrew.
MINERAL WELLS, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wellsburg Bridge nearing end of construction

BRILLIANT, Ohio (WTRF) — The gap is about to be bridged. Soon, crossing between the Mountain and Buckeye States will no longer require going to Steubenville or Wheeling, as the Wellsburg Bridge is close to completing its nine years of planning. That’s right, nine years—because the actual work stretched long before the 2018 groundbreaking. The […]
WELLSBURG, WV
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways In Ohio

There is no doubt that Ohio is one of the most beautiful states and that it has a lot to offer. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will definitely find something for your liking here. Whether you are traveling with your partner and your children or you are traveling with a group of young friends, there is something for everybody. With that in mind, I have put together a list of three amazing weekend getaways ideas to inspire you for your next journey.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Biggest pet adoption event coming to Ohio

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) The biggest pet adoption event of the year is just a little over a week away! Jefferson County Humane Society is hosting Bark in the Park at Jim Woods Park in Steubenville. Then event will include four animal rescues with pets ready to adopt, vendors, food trucks, JCHS Low Cost Mobile […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

Guernsey Co Adminstration Building closing early on Monday Sept. 26.

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio–The Guernsey County Administration Building, 627 Wheeling Ave, Cambridge, will be closing at 2:30 pm on Monday September 26, 2022. The early closure is due to a planned fire drill and allow personnel to undergo fire extinguisher training. The Administration Building will reopen to the public at their...
CAMBRIDGE, OH
whbc.com

Stark Dog Pound Full, Adopters Welcome

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Dog Pound is filled to capacity. For reasons unknown, county leaders say more animals have shown up at the Mahoning Road NE facility in the last few weeks. If you’re interested in adopting your newest “best” friend, you can...
STARK COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Fredericktown sawmill fire draws numerous departments to quell the blaze

FREDERICKTOWN — A Fredericktown sawmill blaze brought fire departments from Knox County and Richland, Morrow and Delaware counties to quell the nearly 12-hour inferno. A roughly one acre patch of ground covered with wood slabs caught on fire Wednesday after embers were brought over by a nearby fire due to the 15 mph winds, Fredericktown Fire Chief Scott Mast said.
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
WTRF- 7News

Two tractor trailers crash on I-470 in Belmont County

UPDATE-11:35 AM: Officials say a red truck belonging to Diversified Service Company stalled out going up the hill. A driver of another truck was allegedly looking at his gauges and came up too quick. Officials say the driver of the red truck is okay, but the driver of the white truck has minor cuts but […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

Active shooter hoax reported across Ohio and other states

COLUMBUS, Ohio– Several Ohio high schools appear to have been the victim of a hoax in which an active shooter threat was phoned in. According to central Ohio media outlets, around mid-day on Friday a number of high schools received the threats. Schools receiving the bogus calls included Cincinnati, Dayton, Columbus, Springfield Toledo and Newark.
OHIO STATE
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
NWS
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling man arrested for arson of Ye Olde Traders

A man from Wheeling has been arrested for arson in connection to the fire at the Ye Olde Traders. West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s executed a warrant and arrested Kenneth Loudermilk, 34-years-old on Thursday. Loudermilk has been charged with 2nd-degree arson, which is a penalty of 1-10 years. Loudermilk was arraigned in Ohio County court […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio principal allegedly used “Hard R” in viral post

UPDATE: Sept. 23, 2022, 4:30 p.m. The NAACP Belmont County Chapter and St. Clairsville-Richland City School District issued this joint statement Friday on the high school principal’s alleged use of a racial slur while meeting with students on Thursday: “Yesterday, the St. Clairsville-Richland City School District learned that the High School Principal met with students, […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

Three charged in connection to a pair of Muskingum County deaths

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OHIO–The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office reports three suspects have been arrested in connection with a pair of recent deaths. The first, around 9:30 am on Sunday September 11 a body, later identified as 44 year old Robert “Andy” Marshall, was discovered in a vehicle at the beach parking lot at Dillon State Park. According to Muskingum Co Sheriff Matt Lutz, toxicology reports indicate that the cause of death was due to a lethal dose of cocaine and fentanyl.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Inmate wrestling in Ohio jail leads to firing, resignations

LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Three Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office corrections employees have lost their jobs after reports that they were leading wrestling matches between inmates. Two of the participants resigned, and a third has been terminated, according to Sheriff Alex Lape. Corrections Officer Kyle Archibald and Deputy Shawn Pettet resigned prior to their pre-disciplinary hearings, […]
LANCASTER, OH
WOWK 13 News

Ohio high-speed chase turns into drug bust

PATASKALA, Ohio (WCMH) — The Pataskala Police Department arrested two suspects on drug and weapons charges after a high-speed chase that ended on Interstate 270 south. At 12:51 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 officers tried to pull over the drivers of a Ford truck which donned stolen license plates, but the truck sped away and […]
PATASKALA, OH

