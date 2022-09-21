Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Tiny house a big deal for Mineral Wells couple
MINERAL WELLS — A Mineral Wells couple is living the big life in a small way. Angie and Andrew Florence live in a tiny house, a 16-by-20 foot home where the prime directive is no clutter. “You need to look at your needs and not wants,” said Andrew.
Wellsburg Bridge nearing end of construction
BRILLIANT, Ohio (WTRF) — The gap is about to be bridged. Soon, crossing between the Mountain and Buckeye States will no longer require going to Steubenville or Wheeling, as the Wellsburg Bridge is close to completing its nine years of planning. That’s right, nine years—because the actual work stretched long before the 2018 groundbreaking. The […]
Your Radio Place
Largest ever pumpkin takes home prize at King Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Barnesville
BARNESVILLE, Ohio – A Pennsylvania family celebrated Wednesday night in Barnesville as they took home a record setting win at the King Pumpkin Weigh-Off. The pumpkin weighed 2,405 pounds and set a state record by beating a 2,195 pound record set last year by a man from Dillonvale. The...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways In Ohio
There is no doubt that Ohio is one of the most beautiful states and that it has a lot to offer. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will definitely find something for your liking here. Whether you are traveling with your partner and your children or you are traveling with a group of young friends, there is something for everybody. With that in mind, I have put together a list of three amazing weekend getaways ideas to inspire you for your next journey.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Want a flu shot and a COVID bivalent booster too? Mark your calendar for Oct. 12
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) The Belmont County Health Department has been seeing about 50 people a day, coming in for both immunizations. And they give them—one in each arm. Monkeypox shot available in WV health departments But it has made things a little challenging at the health department’s small office, so they’ve made a plan […]
Biggest pet adoption event coming to Ohio
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) The biggest pet adoption event of the year is just a little over a week away! Jefferson County Humane Society is hosting Bark in the Park at Jim Woods Park in Steubenville. Then event will include four animal rescues with pets ready to adopt, vendors, food trucks, JCHS Low Cost Mobile […]
Your Radio Place
Guernsey Co Adminstration Building closing early on Monday Sept. 26.
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio–The Guernsey County Administration Building, 627 Wheeling Ave, Cambridge, will be closing at 2:30 pm on Monday September 26, 2022. The early closure is due to a planned fire drill and allow personnel to undergo fire extinguisher training. The Administration Building will reopen to the public at their...
whbc.com
Stark Dog Pound Full, Adopters Welcome
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Dog Pound is filled to capacity. For reasons unknown, county leaders say more animals have shown up at the Mahoning Road NE facility in the last few weeks. If you’re interested in adopting your newest “best” friend, you can...
IN THIS ARTICLE
richlandsource.com
Fredericktown sawmill fire draws numerous departments to quell the blaze
FREDERICKTOWN — A Fredericktown sawmill blaze brought fire departments from Knox County and Richland, Morrow and Delaware counties to quell the nearly 12-hour inferno. A roughly one acre patch of ground covered with wood slabs caught on fire Wednesday after embers were brought over by a nearby fire due to the 15 mph winds, Fredericktown Fire Chief Scott Mast said.
Two tractor trailers crash on I-470 in Belmont County
UPDATE-11:35 AM: Officials say a red truck belonging to Diversified Service Company stalled out going up the hill. A driver of another truck was allegedly looking at his gauges and came up too quick. Officials say the driver of the red truck is okay, but the driver of the white truck has minor cuts but […]
Your Radio Place
Active shooter hoax reported across Ohio and other states
COLUMBUS, Ohio– Several Ohio high schools appear to have been the victim of a hoax in which an active shooter threat was phoned in. According to central Ohio media outlets, around mid-day on Friday a number of high schools received the threats. Schools receiving the bogus calls included Cincinnati, Dayton, Columbus, Springfield Toledo and Newark.
‘You are not anonymous’: Former FBI agent says Ohio swatting calls can be traced
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After a series of false active shooter phone calls to Ohio schools on Friday, a former FBI agent said the callers could be tracked and held accountable. Former FBI agent Harry Trombitas said tracking the callers who made false active shooter reports — also known as swatting — would be “difficult, […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wheeling man arrested for arson of Ye Olde Traders
A man from Wheeling has been arrested for arson in connection to the fire at the Ye Olde Traders. West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s executed a warrant and arrested Kenneth Loudermilk, 34-years-old on Thursday. Loudermilk has been charged with 2nd-degree arson, which is a penalty of 1-10 years. Loudermilk was arraigned in Ohio County court […]
Armed man with ‘good intentions’ detained during Licking Valley ‘bogus’ active shooter report
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — A man taken into custody Friday during a false active shooter report at Licking Valley High School was a good guy with a gun, according to the sheriff’s office that responded. Both the Licking County Sheriff’s Office and Newark Division of Police took point on publicly addressing the incident at the […]
Ohio principal allegedly used “Hard R” in viral post
UPDATE: Sept. 23, 2022, 4:30 p.m. The NAACP Belmont County Chapter and St. Clairsville-Richland City School District issued this joint statement Friday on the high school principal’s alleged use of a racial slur while meeting with students on Thursday: “Yesterday, the St. Clairsville-Richland City School District learned that the High School Principal met with students, […]
Belmont County officials provide update on double murder of Salsa Joe’s owner
UPDATE: The Belmont County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help again. They believe some people have information regarding the death of Tom and Angela Strussion who have not spoken to officials yet. Officals say they can’t speak on specific persons of interest, but there were rumors of speculation of two individuals tied to […]
Your Radio Place
Three charged in connection to a pair of Muskingum County deaths
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OHIO–The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office reports three suspects have been arrested in connection with a pair of recent deaths. The first, around 9:30 am on Sunday September 11 a body, later identified as 44 year old Robert “Andy” Marshall, was discovered in a vehicle at the beach parking lot at Dillon State Park. According to Muskingum Co Sheriff Matt Lutz, toxicology reports indicate that the cause of death was due to a lethal dose of cocaine and fentanyl.
Law enforcement on scene of 'situation' at Licking Valley schools; no injuries or shots fired
NEWARK, Ohio — The Licking County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies are responding to a "situation" at Licking Valley schools Friday morning. Deputies with the sheriff's office are on the scene as well as troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol and officers with the Newark Police Department.
Inmate wrestling in Ohio jail leads to firing, resignations
LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Three Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office corrections employees have lost their jobs after reports that they were leading wrestling matches between inmates. Two of the participants resigned, and a third has been terminated, according to Sheriff Alex Lape. Corrections Officer Kyle Archibald and Deputy Shawn Pettet resigned prior to their pre-disciplinary hearings, […]
Ohio high-speed chase turns into drug bust
PATASKALA, Ohio (WCMH) — The Pataskala Police Department arrested two suspects on drug and weapons charges after a high-speed chase that ended on Interstate 270 south. At 12:51 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 officers tried to pull over the drivers of a Ford truck which donned stolen license plates, but the truck sped away and […]
Comments / 1