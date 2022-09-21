Read full article on original website
No one injured in car roll over on Route 22
Weirton, W.Va. — A car flipped over on the westbound side of Route 22 in Weirton Saturday morning. The accident happened just after 10am when the car attempted to merge and the large truck couldn’t stop in time, causing the roll over. The driver of the car was...
If You See It, Squish It – Invasive ‘Spotted Lanternfly’ Spotted in Ohio
The Ohio Department of Agriculture continues to urge citizens to be on the lookout for the Spotted Lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula), an invasive insect native to China, that is now spreading throughout the eastern U.S. Several small populations have been found and treated in Cuyahoga county and Jefferson county, among a...
Last Day to Apply for Water Assistance through the Ohio Department of Development and HARCATUS Tri-County Community Action Organization is September 30th
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — The last day to apply for the initial round of assistance for water and wastewater bills through the Ohio Department of Development and HARCATUS Tri-County Community Action Organization is coming up. September 30th is the last day for income-eligible Ohioans to apply for this assistance. In order to apply clients will need to contact their local HARCATUS office. Clients will also need to provide copies of their most recent water and wastewater bills, a list of all family members in the house hold and proof of income, proof of U.S. citizenship or legal residency for all household members and proof of disability. The maximum benefits for the 2021-2022 program were up to $1,500 combined for drinking and wastewater for clients.
Wellsburg Bridge nearing end of construction
BRILLIANT, Ohio (WTRF) — The gap is about to be bridged. Soon, crossing between the Mountain and Buckeye States will no longer require going to Steubenville or Wheeling, as the Wellsburg Bridge is close to completing its nine years of planning. That’s right, nine years—because the actual work stretched long before the 2018 groundbreaking. The […]
Big Red Rolls Wheeling Park
WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Steubenville improved to 6-0 with an impressive 69-28 win over Wheeling Park Friday night at Wheeling Island Stadium. The Patriots are now 3-2 on the season and will host Morgantown next week. Steubenville will host Linsly next week.
Probationary Police Patrol Officer - City of Weirton, West Virginia
Please be advised The City of Weirton Police Civil Service Commission will be conducting a Probationary Police Patrol Officer Exam. Applications for the position of Probationary Police Patrol Officer will begin today, Friday, September 23, 2022, and must be submitted with a Doctor’s Physical Examination no later than Friday, November 18, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.
Guernsey Co Adminstration Building closing early on Monday Sept. 26.
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio–The Guernsey County Administration Building, 627 Wheeling Ave, Cambridge, will be closing at 2:30 pm on Monday September 26, 2022. The early closure is due to a planned fire drill and allow personnel to undergo fire extinguisher training. The Administration Building will reopen to the public at their...
Records Shattered Again at Tuscarawas County Fair
Nick McWilliams reporting – The Junior Fair Market Sales at the Tuscarawas County Fair blew their previous record away again. Overall, $1,337,963 of sales were made, beating last year’s record of over $1.26 million. In all 287 hogs, 89 steers, and 32 lambs were sold. For the Market...
A road closure will take place in Guernsey County’s Richland Township
GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio – In Guernsey County, Richland Township Trusetees have announced that beginning Friday, September 23, Nighthawk Road (Township Road 59) will close between State Route 312 and Salem Utility crossing. The closure is for work on a utility crossing.
Ohio area has tractor pull for a cure
HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Mark your calendars because it’s time for the 7th Annual Harrison County “Pulling For A Cure” benefit on Saturday, October 1st. Truck and tractor pullers are set to pull into the Harrison County Fairgrounds site to help make the benefit an even greater success. The benefit has already helped many […]
Ohio County Sheriff Passes Away While in Office
Carroll County – A Ohio county is reporting a loss of a longtime sheriff. According to Carroll County Sheriff, Dale R. Williams passed away peacefully on Saturday morning. Sheriff Willams has been holding the highest seat as Sheriff since 2005, being re-elected over the years. The County reported the...
Business Networking event has been scheuled by the New Concord Board of Trade
NEW CONCORD, Ohio – The New Concord Area Board of Trade will be hosting a Business Networking Event on Thursday, September 29, from 5 to 7 p.m. at White Pillars Christmas House & Village Shops, at 7405 East Pike in Norwich. There will be live music from Matt Frampton, complimentary wine and cheese tastings and horse and buggy rides. This event provides an opportunity for area businesses, decision makers, and potential investors to network and build new business relationships.
Bellaire Man Pleads Not Guilty to Gross Child Neglect
BELLAIRE, Ohio — A Bellaire man charged with child neglect has pleaded not guilty on Thursday. 53-year-old John Mattew Bowman was charged with felony gross child neglect after an incident in October of last year. Bowman is currently out on a personal recognizance bond with conditions and his trial is set to being on November 3rd.
West Virginia will be home to tattoo convention
Breaking Skin Tattoo and Body Piercing of Bridgeport, OH is hosting the 2nd Annual Resurrection Island Tattoo Convention at Wheeling Island Casino-Hotel-Racetrack on October 14th, 15th, and 16th, showcasing artists from across the United States. The Resurrection Island Tattoo Convention will be open to the public from noon to Midnight onFriday and Saturday, as well […]
Wheeling man arrested for arson of Ye Olde Traders
A man from Wheeling has been arrested for arson in connection to the fire at the Ye Olde Traders. West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s executed a warrant and arrested Kenneth Loudermilk, 34-years-old on Thursday. Loudermilk has been charged with 2nd-degree arson, which is a penalty of 1-10 years. Loudermilk was arraigned in Ohio County court […]
Want a flu shot and a COVID bivalent booster too? Mark your calendar for Oct. 12
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) The Belmont County Health Department has been seeing about 50 people a day, coming in for both immunizations. And they give them—one in each arm. Monkeypox shot available in WV health departments But it has made things a little challenging at the health department’s small office, so they’ve made a plan […]
Marietta woman wins second world powerlifting title
MARIETTA — For the second time in three years, Christina Ullman has won the World Powerlifting Alliance’s Women’s World Championship. Lifters from the United States, Europe and Canada competed in the 35th Annual WPA event held at Steel Beach Gym in Oakville, Conn., on Sept. 3 and 4.
West Virginia plant exposed over safety concerns, after employee dies
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Broken bones, deep cuts, an amputated finger. All injuries were reported at Jupiter Aluminum in Beech Bottom. Man dies after industrial machine accident in Brooke County And just months ago, injuries turned into a death as a man lost his life on the job. A former employee said she warned the […]
Belmont County man charged with neglecting a child pleads not guilty in Ohio County
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – A man accused of neglecting a child plead not guilty in Ohio County. 53-year-old John Matthew Bowman of Bellaire appeared in front of Judge Michael Olejasz on Thursday. He is charged with felony gross child neglect creating a substantial risk of serious bodily injury or death. Officials tell 7News this […]
Belmont County officials provide update on double murder of Salsa Joe’s owner
UPDATE: The Belmont County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help again. They believe some people have information regarding the death of Tom and Angela Strussion who have not spoken to officials yet. Officals say they can’t speak on specific persons of interest, but there were rumors of speculation of two individuals tied to […]
