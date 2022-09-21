Read full article on original website
Muskingum County Jury Convicts Major Drug Offender
Zanesville OH- A jury in Muskingum County has removed a major drug offender from the streets. John Thompkins was found guilty of possessing and trafficking cocaine in a school zone which carries a major drug offender specification. Thompkins is also charged with tampering with evidence, and possession of methamphetamine and Oxycodone with a firearms specification, after a drug trafficking conviction. Thompkins will be forced to forfeit all cash and vehicles he used to conduct his drug business. He faces 35 years in prison for the offences. Sentencing will take place at a future date.
‘You are not anonymous’: Former FBI agent says Ohio swatting calls can be traced
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After a series of false active shooter phone calls to Ohio schools on Friday, a former FBI agent said the callers could be tracked and held accountable. Former FBI agent Harry Trombitas said tracking the callers who made false active shooter reports — also known as swatting — would be “difficult, […]
Wine receives two life sentences for parents’ deaths
PARKERSBURG –The young woman who was found guilty of murdering her adoptive parents in May 2019 by setting their house on fire received two life sentences, but because she was a minor at the time of the offense she will be eligible for parole in 15 years. Madison Wine...
Ohio city reaches $375K settlement for wrongful arrest
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus City Council has approved a $375,000 settlement for a man who said he was wrongfully arrested and jailed. Timothy Hawkins’ attorney, Fred Gittes, said the entire situation could have been avoided if the Columbus police involved had done better work. The settlement of the federal lawsuit comes almost two years to the day that Hawkins was arrested.
Three charged in connection to a pair of Muskingum County deaths
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OHIO–The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office reports three suspects have been arrested in connection with a pair of recent deaths. The first, around 9:30 am on Sunday September 11 a body, later identified as 44 year old Robert “Andy” Marshall, was discovered in a vehicle at the beach parking lot at Dillon State Park. According to Muskingum Co Sheriff Matt Lutz, toxicology reports indicate that the cause of death was due to a lethal dose of cocaine and fentanyl.
Bellaire Man Pleads Not Guilty to Gross Child Neglect
BELLAIRE, Ohio — A Bellaire man charged with child neglect has pleaded not guilty on Thursday. 53-year-old John Mattew Bowman was charged with felony gross child neglect after an incident in October of last year. Bowman is currently out on a personal recognizance bond with conditions and his trial is set to being on November 3rd.
MURDERER – White Stabbed Victim Over 40 Times Found Guilty of Murder in Pickaway County
PICKAWAY – A second trial was held this week concerning the murder of Douglas Buechler on Christmas Day of 2019. The first trial was held in November of 2020. At that trial, the jury found Defendant Bobby L.B. White guilty of aggravated possession of drugs but failed to come to a decision on the murder charge.
Ohio Man Convicted By Feds After Scamming Over $800,000 From Investors Posing As African Prince
A Dayton, Ohio, man was found guilty of ten counts of fraud charges by a federal jury in a wild story of diplomats, the Lord and dollars. According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), Daryl Robert Harrison conned at least 14 people out of over $800,000 after portraying himself as Ghanaian royalty and a prophet. Harrison was convicted of wire and mail fraud as well as tampering with witnesses on September 16 in the Southern District of the DOJ. District Magistrate Judge Michael J. Newman heard the case.
Arrests Made in Drug Overdose Deaths
Three people face charges in connection to two separate drug overdose deaths in Muskingum County. In the first case Sheriff Matt Lutz said 28-year-old Shelbie Mourer was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter, corrupting another with drugs, trafficking in drugs and tampering with evidence in the death of 44-year-old Robert “Andy” Marshall.
Ohio County Sheriff Passes Away While in Office
Carroll County – A Ohio county is reporting a loss of a longtime sheriff. According to Carroll County Sheriff, Dale R. Williams passed away peacefully on Saturday morning. Sheriff Willams has been holding the highest seat as Sheriff since 2005, being re-elected over the years. The County reported the...
Ohio man sentenced to at least 19 years in prison for murdering his mother, other cases
BROOKVILLE, Ohio — An Ohio man has been sentenced to at least 19 years in prison for murdering his mother and his involvement in other cases. According to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office per WHIO, Taylor Wesley Walter, 30, was sentenced on Thursday to at least 19 years in prison for murdering his mother.
Armed man with ‘good intentions’ detained during Licking Valley ‘bogus’ active shooter report
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — A man taken into custody Friday during a false active shooter report at Licking Valley High School was a good guy with a gun, according to the sheriff’s office that responded. Both the Licking County Sheriff’s Office and Newark Division of Police took point on publicly addressing the incident at the […]
Missing 17-month-old found unharmed in HVAC vent in Ohio
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-month-old boy was found in an HVAC unit after his mother reported him missing to the Circleville Police Department. On Thursday, multiple police officers and a K-9 officer arrived at the 300 block of E. Mount St. in search of the child, whose mother said she could not find him […]
5 local suspects among 8 charged in federal drug case
Five local suspects are among eight in Northeast Ohio that are charged in a federal drug case.
Inmate wrestling in Ohio jail leads to firing, resignations
LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Three Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office corrections employees have lost their jobs after reports that they were leading wrestling matches between inmates. Two of the participants resigned, and a third has been terminated, according to Sheriff Alex Lape. Corrections Officer Kyle Archibald and Deputy Shawn Pettet resigned prior to their pre-disciplinary hearings, […]
Last Day to Apply for Water Assistance through the Ohio Department of Development and HARCATUS Tri-County Community Action Organization is September 30th
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — The last day to apply for the initial round of assistance for water and wastewater bills through the Ohio Department of Development and HARCATUS Tri-County Community Action Organization is coming up. September 30th is the last day for income-eligible Ohioans to apply for this assistance. In order to apply clients will need to contact their local HARCATUS office. Clients will also need to provide copies of their most recent water and wastewater bills, a list of all family members in the house hold and proof of income, proof of U.S. citizenship or legal residency for all household members and proof of disability. The maximum benefits for the 2021-2022 program were up to $1,500 combined for drinking and wastewater for clients.
‘I panicked’: NE Ohio man warns about terrifying ransom scam
A Northeast Ohio man is warning others about a frightening phone scam where the caller demanded a ransom to free a loved one.
Man Wanted by The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office has been Captured
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — Cody Heskett who was wanted by the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office for possession of cocaine and cutting of his electronic monitored house arrest bracelet has been captured. Sheriff Jeffery Paden said in a quote posted to Facebook. “We would like to thank the community for the tips that led to the capture of Heskett.” According to the Sheriff’s office Heskett was captured this morning at a business in Cambridge.
Pickaway County – Resisting Arrest, Woman Fights Police All the Way to Jail
CIRCLEVILLE – A woman was arrested after acting erratically in Circleville even attempting to jump in front of vehicles. Circleville Police responded in the area of the Main Street Pub around 10 am for a woman that was reported to be acting disorderly and screaming. 911 was called when the woman started jumping in front of vehicles on Main Street.
Law enforcement on scene of 'situation' at Licking Valley schools; no injuries or shots fired
NEWARK, Ohio — The Licking County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies are responding to a "situation" at Licking Valley schools Friday morning. Deputies with the sheriff's office are on the scene as well as troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol and officers with the Newark Police Department.
