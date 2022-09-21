Read full article on original website
Medical City Plano To Expand
Medical City Plano will soon double the height of the hospital and add three helipads. But as Local Profile previously covered, many residents near the hospital are not on board with the plans. Plano City Council voted on the expansion plans during the September 20 meeting. The final vote was...
New multifamily affordable housing project approved in northeast Plano
Plano Planning Director Christina Day discussed the Versa Development proposal with the City Council on Sept 20. (Valerie Wigglesworth/Community Impact Newspaper) Developers for a new affordable housing project in northeast Plano won their appeal in a rezoning case, allowing them to move ahead with an 80-unit complex. Versa Development is...
Retirement communities, housing locations, corridors and more: Plano to hold public hearing on changes to zoning ordinances
The City of Plano is changing its zoning ordinances to fit its comprehensive plan adopted Nov. 8, 2021. Plano’s 2021 comprehensive plan looks at the transition of Plano to a mature, built-out community and focuses on ensuring a quality of life over the next 20 to 30 years.
Project to bring about 381 multifamily residential units to McKinney
The proposed concept plan for Modera McKinney Ridge includes 381 units. (Courtesy City of McKinney) The McKinney City Council unanimously approved a proposed concept plan for a project that will bring a new multifamily development to the northern portion of the city at a Sept. 20 meeting. The new development,...
What’s Developing: Before Chip Factories News Broke, Anna Planned This $59 Million Project
These days, Joey Grisham is a busy guy. As director of the economic development for Anna, Grisham is seeing a whirlwind of activity from residential and commercial developers wanting to get a stake in the northern Collin County city. This week, news came down of a $59 million apartment community,...
Medical clothing store expands in North Texas
The company, Scrubs & Beyond, has opened two new locations in North Texas. The locations in Hurst and Lewisville are the 12th and 13th the company has in Texas.
City of Rowlett: Work begins on the Dalrock ‘curve’ Sept 29
ROWLETT, TX (Sept. 23, 2022) Safety improvements meant to slow traffic coming into the curve on Dalrock Road just north of the Princeton Road split will begin Thursday, September 29. The project is anticipated to last approximately 2 months. During this time, the northbound lane of Dalrock Road will be...
McKinney City Council considers appointees for citizen bond committee
Three of the six unfunded city projects are at the McKinney National Airport. (Courtesy city of McKinney) McKinney City Council is expected to appoint members to a citizen bond committee during its Sept. 27 special meeting for a bond to fund improvements at McKinney National Airport, according to a presentation at a Sept. 20 city council work session.
Furst Ranch owner reveals slimmed-down development plan
Local residents got a preview of scaled-down plans for the remaining 1,066 acres of Flower Mound Ranch, aka Furst Ranch, at two community meetings on Wednesday and Thursday night at the Denton County Southwest Courthouse in Canyon Falls. Landowner Jack Furst and local design and engineering firm McAdams presented a...
Denton County Transportation Authority board names new CEO
The DCTA board named Paul Cristina the organization's new president and CEO. (Courtesy DCTA) The Denton County Transportation Authority Board of Directors appointed Paul Cristina as its new president and CEO. The appointment comes after a nearly six-month search after former CEO Raymond Suarez resigned in March. During that search,...
Allen ISD proposals for attendance realignment could mean big changes at elementary schools
ALLEN, Texas — Allen ISD may have to make some tough decisions soon to manage enrollment throughout its district. Presentations made to the Board of Trustees in May outlined enrollment forecasts and the process for adjusting elementary attendance boundaries. The adjustments could ultimately mean a couple elementary schools will be repurposed as other learning locations.
Flower Mound Town Council approves site plans for Los Caminos Restaurant
Flower Mound Town Council approved the construction of Los Caminos Restaurant. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) Flower Mound Town Council unanimously approved the site plans for Los Caminos Restaurant in the Lakeside area during its Sept. 19 meeting. Los Caminos will be located at 880 International Parkway near the intersection...
Highland Village City Council OKs new splash pad at Doubletree Ranch Park
Highland Village approved plans for the replacement of the rubber splash pad surface at Doubletree Ranch Park on Sept. 13. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Highland Village City Council approved plans for the removal, disposal and replacement of the rubber splash pad surface at Doubletree Ranch Park on Sept. 13. The...
MC Skin Studio medical spa now open in Plano
MC Skin Studio is at 3300 Dallas Parkway, Ste. 110, Plano. (Andrew Norsworthy/Community Impact Newspaper) MC Skin Studio medical spa opened Aug. 15 in the West Plano Village development. This med spa offers a variety of body and skin treatments for clients, including Botox, facials, laser hair removal and more. MC Skin Studio is at 3300 Dallas Parkway, Ste. 110, in Plano. 972-378-7657. https://mcskinstudio.us.
County Jail Could be Demolished, Making Way For New Development in Downtown Dallas
An overcrowded jail that’s not up to code is prompting Dallas County commissioners to contemplate demolishing and moving the facility — making way for prime real estate on the western edge of downtown Dallas. Commissioners will appoint a committee next month to analyze the situation and make a...
dallasexpress.com
Armed Activists Force Dallas PD Overhaul to Homeless Camp Sweeps
After armed activists confronted workers cleaning up the city’s growing homeless camps, Dallas has been forced to create a new security plan to ensure the safety of its employees. The City’s new security strategy calls for a three-tiered system of law enforcement involvement. The first tier involves only city...
Drive-by parade planned for Saturday for Rockwall County resident turning 105
ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 23, 2022) Look who’s turning 105! The family of Sylvia Johnson invites the entire community to celebrate Sylvia Johnson’s special day with a drive-by birthday parade at 2PM tomorrow (Saturday, Sept. 24) at 2622 Cypress Drive, Rockwall 75087 (Ridgecrest neighborhood). Join in the parade or...
Scrubs & Beyond opens Lewisville location
Scrubs & Beyond held its grand opening in Lewisville on Sept. 23. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Scrubs & Beyond held its grand opening in Lewisville on Sept. 23. The store is located in the Vista Ridge Village Shopping Center at 2325 S. Stemmons Freeway. Scrubs & Beyond is the largest retailer of health care apparel and accessories in the country, according to its website. The retailer sells classic scrub pants, tops, lab coats, jackets, shoes and more for both men and women. 972-351-8889.
Texas Health Harris Methodist Alliance marks 10th anniversary in Fort Worth
Texas Health Harris Methodist Alliance is celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Fort Worth location. (Courtesy Texas Health Harris Methodist Alliance) Texas Health Harris Methodist Alliance is celebrating its 10-year anniversary in September. The hospital at 10864 Texas Health Trail, Fort Worth, opened in September 2012 with 50 physicians on...
Village Chiropractic Center to open new office in Double Oak
Village Chiropractic Center is set to open a new office in Double Oak later this year. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Village Chiropractic Center is expected to open a new location in Double Oak. No opening date is available, but construction is scheduled to end in early October, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The office will be located at 8401 Justin Road, Ste. 108. Village Chiropractic offers a full range of services that “span the entire chiropractic wellness spectrum,” according to its website. 972-460-4420. www.villagechirocenter.com.
