ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, TX

Comments / 1

Related
Local Profile

Medical City Plano To Expand

Medical City Plano will soon double the height of the hospital and add three helipads. But as Local Profile previously covered, many residents near the hospital are not on board with the plans. Plano City Council voted on the expansion plans during the September 20 meeting. The final vote was...
PLANO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Plano, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
Plano, TX
Health
City
Plano, TX
Local
Texas Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#City Planning#Medical Office#Healthcare Construction#Medical Services#Construction Maintenance#General Health#Plano City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

MC Skin Studio medical spa now open in Plano

MC Skin Studio is at 3300 Dallas Parkway, Ste. 110, Plano. (Andrew Norsworthy/Community Impact Newspaper) MC Skin Studio medical spa opened Aug. 15 in the West Plano Village development. This med spa offers a variety of body and skin treatments for clients, including Botox, facials, laser hair removal and more. MC Skin Studio is at 3300 Dallas Parkway, Ste. 110, in Plano. 972-378-7657. https://mcskinstudio.us.
PLANO, TX
dallasexpress.com

Armed Activists Force Dallas PD Overhaul to Homeless Camp Sweeps

After armed activists confronted workers cleaning up the city’s growing homeless camps, Dallas has been forced to create a new security plan to ensure the safety of its employees. The City’s new security strategy calls for a three-tiered system of law enforcement involvement. The first tier involves only city...
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Scrubs & Beyond opens Lewisville location

Scrubs & Beyond held its grand opening in Lewisville on Sept. 23. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Scrubs & Beyond held its grand opening in Lewisville on Sept. 23. The store is located in the Vista Ridge Village Shopping Center at 2325 S. Stemmons Freeway. Scrubs & Beyond is the largest retailer of health care apparel and accessories in the country, according to its website. The retailer sells classic scrub pants, tops, lab coats, jackets, shoes and more for both men and women. 972-351-8889.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Village Chiropractic Center to open new office in Double Oak

Village Chiropractic Center is set to open a new office in Double Oak later this year. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Village Chiropractic Center is expected to open a new location in Double Oak. No opening date is available, but construction is scheduled to end in early October, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The office will be located at 8401 Justin Road, Ste. 108. Village Chiropractic offers a full range of services that “span the entire chiropractic wellness spectrum,” according to its website. 972-460-4420. www.villagechirocenter.com.
DOUBLE OAK, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas, TX
13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/

Comments / 0

Community Policy