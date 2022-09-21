Scrubs & Beyond held its grand opening in Lewisville on Sept. 23. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Scrubs & Beyond held its grand opening in Lewisville on Sept. 23. The store is located in the Vista Ridge Village Shopping Center at 2325 S. Stemmons Freeway. Scrubs & Beyond is the largest retailer of health care apparel and accessories in the country, according to its website. The retailer sells classic scrub pants, tops, lab coats, jackets, shoes and more for both men and women. 972-351-8889.

LEWISVILLE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO