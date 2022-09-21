Tina Ramirez, who dedicated her career to showcasing the diversity of Hispanic culture and founded the dance company Ballet Hispánico in New York City in 1970, shepherding it to international renown, has died aged 92.After an extensive performing career, Ramirez turned to teaching and developing inner-city cultural resources during the 1960s.“We were all around New York City,” she told the Los Angeles Times, speaking of people of Latino and Hispanic heritage, “but people thought we were dishwashers, people washing the floors. We weren’t paid any attention. I wanted to say, ‘Hey, we have a beautiful culture.’”She named the company Ballet...

