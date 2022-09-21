Check out Fort Worth’s newest park on Friday

Alliance Park is Fort Worth’s newest community park. A grand opening celebration is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23.

The park, located in far north Fort Worth at 3800 Litsey Road, is 154 acres and was previously used for agriculture. Funding for this project was acquired from the 2014 and 2018 bond programs, Texas Parks and Wildlife grants, park dedication fees and land donated by Hillwood.

The current park is phase I and phase II of the Alliance Master Plan and includes three competition soccer fields, basketball court, walking trails, covered pavilion, ponds, a great lawn and playground.

Photo: A playground is one of many amenities at new Alliance Park.

