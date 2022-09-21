Read full article on original website
McDowell Hall of Fame honors former JET24 sports anchor
McDowell had its Hall of Fame Induction celebrating seven individuals on Saturday. The class of 2020 was recognized this year due to the setbacks that COVID caused. Included in this class was Mike Gallagher, former JET24 sports anchor and reporter. Gallagher is listed as a “Distinguished Contributor” in the induction for his work with the […]
Erie SeaWolves first Championship game moved to Saturday
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie SeaWolves have made it to the 2022 Eastern League Championship Series. The first game of that series now is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 24. That’s this Saturday. It will be a home game at UPMC Park (831 French St. in Erie). Gates will open at 5 p.m., and the game is […]
wtae.com
A Western Pennsylvania high school football player is the top rusher in the state
OIL CITY, Pa. — Ninety miles north of Pittsburgh, there’s a junior running back who's quickly turning heads as the top rusher in the state. He’s also nearly leading the nation in the same category. Oil City running back Ethen Knox ran for more than 400 yards...
d9and10sports.com
D10 Finds Gill Eligible for Regular Season, Ineligible for Postseason after Transferring from Hickory to Reynolds
GREENVILLE, Pa. – Louie Gill, a junior who transferred from Hickory to Reynolds a month ago, has been declared eligible for the regular season but ineligible for the postseason after a hearing by the District 10 Committee Thursday, according to Bob Greenburg of Sports Radio 96.7 FM. The ruling...
gannonknight.com
Students and faculty comment on Dr. Taylors departure
On Aug. 26, Gannon University announced that President Keith Taylor, Ph.D. is stepping down from the presidency effective June 2023. Though Taylor is leaving the presidency, he is not leaving the university completely. He will continue at Gannon in a capacity that is yet to be determined by the Board of Trustees.
McDowell teacher saves student from choking
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A teacher at a local high school is being hailed a hero after saving a student’s life during lunch. Brandon Edwards, a technology education teacher at McDowell High School in Millcreek Township, Erie County, performed the Heimlich maneuver on a student after he started choking in the cafeteria. Edwards said other students sprang […]
mercyhurst.edu
Mercyhurst lends expertise to strengthen preparedness against cyberattacks
Once again, Mercyhurst University has been called upon to share its expertise in cybersecurity as part of a communitywide effort to recognize and defend against cyberbreaches in the region’s public and private sectors. Dr. Chris Mansour, assistant professor of Cyber Security at Mercyhurst, joined speakers from the U.S. Coast...
One person reportedly shot near downtown Erie
Reported shots fired were called in on East 9th and German Streets around noon Saturday. At least one person has been shot. We have a crew on the scene. This is a developing story.
Reports called for a shooting outside Bogey’s Tavern
Erie City Police were called to Bogey’s Tavern at 2015 Buffalo Road for a shooting outside the bar. The first call came in around 11 p.m. Friday for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, police found one person had been shot after a reported fight outside the bar. The victim was transported to UPMC Hamot and […]
erienewsnow.com
Connect 55 Meadville Residents Protest in Erie County
Residents of Connect 55 Meadville are bringing their concerns to Erie County. On Friday, residents of the Crawford County apartment complex gathered on Robinson Road in Summit Township to protest over Connect 55's plan to build a new complex in Erie County. Seniors who live at Connect 55 Meadville were...
Two people shot in early Saturday morning shooting
Erie City Police were called to East 10th Street and Hess Avenue overnight for a reported shooting. According to Erie City Police, the call came in around 3:20 a.m. Saturday. Once on the scene, police found two males had been shot and were transported to UPMC Hamot. Police have no suspects, and they continue to […]
Vehicle drives into convenience store on Cherry street
(Erie, Pennsylvania) — One person is unharmed after driving into the front of a convenience store. This happened just before 7 p.m. in the 2600 block of Cherry Street. According to Erie Police, a building inspector was called to the scene. The cause is under investigation.
Business owner opens new salon in Erie, after closing during pandemic
It’s a celebration in downtown Erie for one businesswoman. TLA Divine Salon officially opened Thursday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The owner has more than 20 years of experience and is no stranger to owning her own business. She used to own a salon but had to close due to challenges from the pandemic. Thursday, she […]
erienewsnow.com
Erie Police Investigate Afternoon Shooting
Erie Police are currently investigating a shooting that happened on Saturday afternoon. According to Police, the calls came in around noon on Saturday. One person was shot on the corner of 9th and German. There are no suspects and Erie Police are looking into what transpired.
5 teens arrested for alleged connection to Millcreek Mall gunshot incident
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Five teens have been charged for their alleged involvement in a fight at Millcreek Mall that resulted in a gun being fired. All five subjects are 15 to 17 years old. According to a Millcreek Township Police Department announcement, two of the subjects were charged with aggravated assault and other related offenses. Two […]
Erie City Council votes ‘no’ to pay increase
Erie City Council members met Wednesday to vote on raising council member wages for the future. However, things took an unexpected turn as the ordinance failed to pass. The Erie City Council voted against an ordinance that would have increased their pay by nearly 60% starting in 2024. On Aug. 17, Erie City Council members […]
erienewsnow.com
Erie Man Sentenced to Time Served for Illegal Possession of Gun
An Erie man will not spend any additional time behind bars on federal charges for illegal possession of a gun, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday. Elias Raggs, 29, was sentenced to time served for his federal conviction of violating federal firearms laws. He has been incarcerated since his...
Erie felon pleads guilty to federal firearms laws violation
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A former Erie man pleaded guilty to one charge of violating federal firearms laws. William Anthony Eldridge, 58, on or about May 18, 2020, possessed a firearm while being a convicted felon. That’s a violation of federal firearms laws. Eldridge is scheduled to be sentenced at 1:45 p.m. on Jan. 30, 2023. He […]
