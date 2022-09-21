Read full article on original website
Related
KCRG.com
Commercial building fire in Cedar Rapids forces restaurant evacuation
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire at a commercial building in the Newbo area in Cedar Rapids forced the evacuation of the Chrome Horse restaurant on Thursday. Firefighters responded to the building in the 1000 block of third street just after 5:30 p.m. Crews said they found a light...
KCJJ
Transient fined after pouring shots of whiskey into cups of pedestrians outside Shelter House
A local transient has been fined after police say he was caught pouring shots of whiskey into the cups of passing pedestrians outside Shelter House. Iowa City Police were called to the Southgate Avenue facility just after 7:15 Tuesday night for a trespassing compliant. Arriving officers say they observed 30-year-old Jeffrey Jimenez Morales standing on the sidewalk pouring shots of Jack Daniels Tennessee Honey into the cups of passersby.
KWQC
David Nelson departs from KWQC after 13 years
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - After 13 years with the station, evening anchor David Nelson says goodbye to KWQC. David has left to spend more time with his family and the entire staff at the station wish nothing but the best for David as he begins a new chapter. A search...
Without New Buyer, Favorite Iowa Restaurant Closing Soon
In the current economy, it is no doubt going to be difficult for anyone to start a new business, and unfortunately, that challenge may extend to stepping in to take over a highly-established one as well. Dan and Deb Klouda, owners of Joensy's Restaurant in Center Point, have been looking...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs2iowa.com
Around 12k in eastern Iowa to receive one-time payment from energy assistance program
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Around 12,000 households in Eastern Iowa will be issued a one-time additional benefit payment in September. The payment is for those who applied for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) last season in the following counties: Benton, Dubuque, Delaware, Iowa, Jackson, Johnson, Jones, Linn and Washington.
KCRG.com
Noreen Bush resigning as Cedar Rapids schools Superintendent
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Noreen Bush has submitted her resignation as Superintendent to the Cedar Rapids Community School District board of directors. Noreen will continue in her role through the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year. Her final day will be effective June 30th, 2023. In a message sent...
1 killed, 1 injured in chase with Iowa State Patrol Wednesday
DAVENPORT, Iowa – One person was killed and another injured in a crash that happened during a chase involving the Iowa State Patrol Wednesday night in eastern Iowa. It happened around 8:16 p.m. near the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Pleasant Street in Davenport, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. An ISP Trooper […]
KCJJ
IC man accused of photographing woman under dressing room door
Police say an Iowa City man took photographs of a woman from under the door of a dressing room without her consent. Iowa City Police say video surveillance from The Crowded Closet on Highway 6 East shows 58-year-old Juan Nunez of Wakefield Court walking up to a dressing room while a woman was inside, crouching down and sticking his cellphone under the door. Nunez is then seen standing up, looking at his phone, and walking off. The woman told police she saw a phone come under the door while she was changing. She also said she could see her image on the screen.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCRG.com
Anamosa State Penitentiary officer assaulted by inmate
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - An Anamosa State Penitentiary correctional officer is recovering after being attacked by an inmate on Thursday. In a press release, the Iowa Department of Corrections said it was an unprovoked attack that happened at about 7:30 p.m. The officer was working in one of the facility’s...
Another Cedar Rapids Business For Sale Due to Staffing Issues [PHOTOS]
What's been the reaction to the news that a Cedar Rapids business is looking for a buyer? Noooooooooooooooooooo!. The word came via Facebook Tuesday afternoon that the owner of a popular bakery on the city's southeast side wants to sell his business. The post was accompanied simply by the word "Unfortunately" and an emoji with a tear dripping from one eye.
cbs2iowa.com
CRPD warns drivers to lock your car to avoid being a victim
That's the message Cedar Rapids Police are pushing this Friday after a number of police reports of cars being ransacked. According to a Facebook post by the department these aren't a case of, "smash and grab." Guns, phones, sunglasses, cash and computers are being stolen from unlocked vehicles. The CRPD's...
iheart.com
Six Students Hurt In Benton County Crash
(Benton County, IA) -- A half dozen students were taken to the hospital today (Wednesday) after a bus crash in Benton County. The Benton County Sheriff's Office says it happened near 23rd Avenue and 76th Street, three miles northeast of Blairstown. The Sheriff's Office says the bus collided with an S-U-V. The children's injuries are described as non life-threatening. .
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Iowa High School Won’t Hand Out Grades
A new school is coming to Cedar Rapids, Iowa and they are taking on a new approach to learning and the development of students. City View will be a new magnet school coming to Cedar Rapids and parents met with the school district leaders on Thursday to learn and discuss the plans for the new high school moving forward.
Eastern Iowa Man Stable After Vehicle Hits Horse-Drawn Buggy
***Above is a stock photo and does not represent any individuals, horses or locations involved in the following story. An elderly man strolling down the road in rural Iowa in a horse-drawn carriage on a bright, warm, late-summer day might have been a pleasant, if not odd, sight. It turned into a remarkably frightening one for all involved due to a collision with a vehicle, but thankfully no one including the horse was seriously injured.
The Best Times To View Fall Colors In Iowa
Ahhh, fall is finally here. It's no secret that autumn is my favorite time of year. Cooler temperatures mean turning off the AC and letting the windows stay open all day and night! Fall means festivals like Octoberfest in the Amanas and Pumpkinfest in Anamosa. It means football and if you're lucky, perhaps some playoff baseball too! But the thing that everyone can enjoy about fall is the amazing colors that pop this time of year. Even though September isn't over quite yet, it isn't too soon to take a look at when the fall foliage will be at its peak!
Unthinkable Tragedy: Eastern Iowa 2-Year-Old Suffocates to Death
A truly heartbreaking story from eastern Iowa, where a 2-year-old died after suffocating while at a city park. According to the Muscatine Police Department, they were called to Eversmeyer Park on Orange Street in Muscatine just a few minutes after 6 p.m. on Friday, September 16. The 911 caller had reported a child was unconscious and not breathing.
KCJJ
Iowa City man arrested after search warrant turns up drugs and evidence of firearm use
An Iowa City man on Federal Supervised Release has been taken into custody after a search warrant allegedly turned up drugs and evidence of firearm use. On September 8th, police were dispatched to assist with federal probation officers to conduct a home visit on 43-year-old James Franzier. He was observed driving a Dodge Challenger, was stopped, and ordered to return home for the visit. Franzier reportedly parked his vehicle at a residence that wasn’t his, then walked home to complete the visit.
KCJJ
North Liberty man accused of stealing items meant to be shipped from his place of work
A North Liberty man working at a UPS store is accused of stealing items meant to be shipped and selling them for his own profit. Police say that an individual brought items to the North Liberty location of the UPS Store the morning of April 4th to be shipped out. According to the criminal complaint, 27 year-old Jeremy Brooks of Zeller Road instead mailed an empty box to the intended recipient. He then sold the items intended to be shipped to an unidentified Iowa City retail store.
Iowa Basketball: Big Ten announces Hawkeye tipoff times for 2022-2023 season
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- The University of Iowa, in conjunction with the Big Ten Conference, announced start times and television information for select men’s basketball games for the 2022-23 season. A minimum of 28 of Iowa’s 31 regular season games have been selected to be televised. The Hawkeyes will...
KCRG.com
Washington Co. families upset after seniors punished for Homecoming prank
AINSWORTH, Iowa (KCRG) - Families in the Highland Community School District are upset and confused after they say students were punished too severely for a senior prank. Sunday night, a group of about 9 students say they put forks and mashed potato powder on the school’s lawn. Molly Hartzler, a parent of one of the students involved, said the kids also hung a sign that said “Mash the Pirates.”
Comments / 0