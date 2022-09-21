Read full article on original website
EV, E-Bike Round-up slated for Saturday in Juneau
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - This Saturday, electric vehicle and e-bike enthusiasts throughout Juneau are able to participate in the 9th Annual Juneau EV & E-Bike Round-up The Round-Up is sponsored in part by the Juneau Commission on Sustainability. The event will be on Saturday, September 24, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 300 Egan Drive.
Update: Juneau man arrested after incident at TMHS
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Sept. 23, at approximately 1:30 p.m., JPD received a report from Thunder Mountain High School staff that a male was banging on windows at the school, trying to get inside. Staff also reported that the male had previously been chasing kids around inside the gym,...
Juneau Rotary Club's Brewfest returns in full swing
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The 10th annual Brewfest returned to Juneau after being restricted for the last two years due to the pandemic. Cori Mills, a member of the Brewfest Committee and the Juneau Rotary Club, talked about Saturday afternoon's Brewfest. Mills said while this would technically be their 12th...
Juneau police identify homicide victim on Brotherhood Bridge Trail
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Wednesday, at about 3:55 p.m., Juneau Police Department received a report of a deceased female found on the Brotherhood Bridge Trail. The female was located approximately 200 yards from the trailhead parking lot near Glacier Highway. JPD responded to the scene and confirmed the woman was deceased.
Juneau police investigating Brotherhood Bridge homicide case
9th annual Juneau EV & e-bike round-up
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Duff Mitchell, Managing Director at Juneau Hydropower Inc. shared the future of electric cars and bikes Saturday afternoon. Mitchell said it was the first time they had e-bikes as part of the round-up. "We have two dealers here, Cycle Alaska and we have the Juneau Bike...
Totem pole, screens by Wayne Price to be unveiled Oct. 1 at Twin Lakes
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A healing totem and Native screens are set to be revealed at Twin Lakes next week. AWARE, Tlingit & Haida, the Wooshkeetaan and L’eeneidi A’aakw Kwa’an are inviting the public to the unveiling of a healing totem pole and screens by Tlingit master carver, Wayne Price.
CBJ asking residents to be aware during Bonnie Doon Drive blasting
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Blasting is scheduled in the Blacktail subdivision of Juneau on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Blasting will occur at the Blacktail subdivision in Bonnie Brae, at the top of Bonnie Doon Drive between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. The City and Borough of Juneau is asking residents to...
JPD: One in custody after man is reported trying to break into TMHS
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Juneau police took a male into custody after he allegedly tried to break into Thunder Mountain High School on Friday. The initial call came into dispatch at approximately 1:30 p.m. Juneau Police Department was on-scene at the school after a report of an intoxicated male trying...
Trio of scholars to reveal analysis, play synthesis of Tlingit singing
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Sealaska Heritage Institute will sponsor a lecture by three scholars on their analysis of Tlingit songs that were documented by the Spanish at Yakutat in the late 18th century. The panel will play a synthesis of the music for lecture attendees to hear. “It’s as if...
