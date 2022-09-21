Read full article on original website
healthcaredive.com
Will the healthcare labor shortage fuel more consolidation?
Editor’s note: Bret Schiller is head of healthcare corporate client banking for J.P. Morgan, with more than 20 years of healthcare-finance and investment-banking experience. Physician groups across the U.S. continue to consolidate at an accelerating pace, with integrated delivery networks and health systems absorbing small independent practices, or private equity firms, public corporations and larger practice groups buying them.
MedCity News
Despite hurdles, healthcare transparency is still a noble goal – and one within our grasp
It’s no surprise that Americans continue to press for transparency for their healthcare costs, especially as many struggle to find affordable and accessible treatment options. And why shouldn’t they? In this country, our biggest systems work best when the default expectation is transparency— from our criminal justice system, to...
International Business Times
The World Has Changed A Lot In The Last 30 Years, Yet Our Healthcare Remains Outdated: This Is How We Fix It
* This is a contributed article. The IBTimes news staff was not involved in the creation of this article and this content does not necessarily represent the views of IBTimes. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here are our T&C. For licensing please click here.
Billionaire investor Bill Ackman has the cure to tame high inflation: A massive wave of Russian immigration
Bill Ackman, chief executive officer of Pershing Square Capital Management, has an idea for fighting inflation. The Federal Reserve has been aggressively raising interest rates in hopes of cooling the economy and taming inflation, which remained near a 40-year high in August at 8.3%. Their goal is to reduce demand...
Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks
Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
Ending telehealth cuts off a vital tool against opioid addiction
The opioid crisis is a national tragedy. In the last 12 months, over 108,000 Americans were lost to drug overdoses, the most on record, with over three-quarters of those untimely deaths involving opioids. Shockingly, illicit drugs are now the number one killer of Americans between ages 18 and 45 — more than firearms, car accidents and COVID-19 — and a major contributing factor to a sharp decline in U.S. life expectancy.
Microsoft: ‘Using technology to spy on people at work is not the answer’
Leaders don't think their employees work hard enough–but Microsoft telemetry confirms that meeting overload, multitasking, and long workdays are the norm, not the exception. There’s no returning to the way we used to work in 2019. The world has changed, and leadership needs to keep up. Our latest Work Trend Index research reveals that getting hybrid work right will require not just new leadership skills, but a whole new mindset.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Modernizing Processes Will Reduce Burden on Supply Chain Workforce
It's estimated that the healthcare industry has lost 20% to 30% of its workforce during the last two years. Clinicians, as well as non-clinical professionals, across financial and operational departments, cite exhaustion and burnout as reasons for voluntarily leaving the workforce. This news underscores the findings of a recent survey...
Trilliant Health’s Newly Launched Provider Directory Leverages Machine-Learning for Novel Insights
BRENTWOOD, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- Trilliant Health, the leading predictive and market research firm in the healthcare industry, announced today the release of its Provider Directory, a comprehensive analytics tool that delivers near real-time intelligence about physician behavior to provider organizations, health plans, life sciences companies, and investors. The Provider Directory combines advanced machine learning techniques with Trilliant Health’s all-payer claims dataset to reveal how provider practice patterns and relationships shape the $4 trillion U.S. health economy.
The U.S. pours money into health care, then holds back on social services that can improve health
Access to hospitals and doctors alone will not improve the overall health of people who face the challenge of being poor.
It’s Time to Give Patients “Admin Access” to Manage Their Healthcare
While the entire healthcare industry is inching toward giving people more autonomy to manage their care, we can’t seem to hand over the keys just yet. The latest KLAS data on patient preferences shows that most individuals interacting with the healthcare system want greater control, especially over their care visits. That’s because the capabilities patients value most—including appointment scheduling, prescription refill requests, and bill payments—aren’t always convenient (i.e., digital) or easy to self-manage.
healthcaredive.com
HHS ‘roadmap’ aims to tackle nation’s mental health crisis
The HHS released an issue brief detailing its "Roadmap for Behavioral Health Integration" intended to better incorporate mental health and substance use care into the larger healthcare system. The roadmap includes feedback HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra received from patients and providers during a recent national tour. The plan would coordinate...
KevinMD.com
What is ambient clinical intelligence – and how is it transforming health care?
For decades, researchers have been working toward a vision of ambient intelligence, finding ways to harness cloud, advanced AI, and the Internet of Things to create more intelligent spaces that help people live and work more safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Perhaps the most important application of ambient intelligence is in health care, where AI-driven ambient clinical intelligence is transforming experiences for providers and their patients.
pewtrusts.org
Overview of Opioid Treatment Program Regulations by State
Opioid treatment programs (OTPs) are the only health care facilities that can offer patients all three forms of FDA-approved medication for opioid use disorder (OUD): methadone, buprenorphine, and injectable extended-release naltrexone.1 But Pew found that nearly all states have rules governing OTPs that are not based in evidence and in turn limit access to care or worsen patient experience.2.
beckerspayer.com
Medicare Advantage and traditional Medicare enrollees equally satisfied with care, study finds
Medicare Advantage and traditional Medicare plans have similar rates of satisfaction with care and overall care coordination among beneficiaries, a review, published Sept. 16, of 62 studies comparing the plans found. The review, by researchers at Kaiser Family Foundation, found few differences between the two types of coverage that are...
mytotalretail.com
Retail Leaders Are Prioritizing Automation and Future-Proofing Their Workforce
Facing a new era of retail in a volatile market, many businesses have had to rapidly expand or strengthen their online presence. Retailers that are thriving are doing so with the help of intelligent automation (IA). In fact, in a recent Deloitte report, 82 percent of sector leaders said “automation wherever possible will be a high priority,” and 67 percent of all respondents cited e-commerce and online shopping as areas for top investment.
Role of Accounting in the Modern Business Environment
When talking about successful companies, people usually tend to highlight their flagship products or business models without taking into consideration all the departments whose hard work set the foundations for these revenue-generating processes.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
HCBS providers face more serious challenges ahead than institutional providers: report
Expanding the availability and quality of long-term services and supports will continue to be a focus for policymakers as individual preferences and state requirements shift from institutional settings to home- and community-based providers, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation issue brief. According to the authors of a brief on the...
beckerspayer.com
Dual-eligible Medicare plans not providing more equitable care, study finds
Medicare Advantage plans designed for dual eligible populations are not broadly outperforming plans not specifically catered to this population, a new study in Health Affairs found. Researchers compared dual eligible special needs plans, known as D-SNPs, to traditional Medicare and typical Medicare Advantage plans. Dual eligibility occurs when someone is...
National Online Recovery Day
September 22nd is set aside as National Online Recovery Day. Each year, nearly 17 million people who need some kind of help with a substance abuse issue aren’t getting the help that they need. Why aren’t these people getting help? Many are too embarrassed to enter a facility that offers substance abuse counseling. Between the shame, stigma, and embarrassment, these people are, by and large, not receiving the help that they need.
