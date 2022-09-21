Read full article on original website
Georgia Mother And Family Pleading For Answers In Son's Disappearance
32-year-old Diontae Roberson and his sister, Chyna Funkhouser, are close. When they were young, the pair formed a rap group in their grandparent's house. "He was always so talented. He could make you laugh, he could draw. We used to dance together," Chyna told Savannah Now.
Optimism grows around Laney High’s homecoming security changes
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Laney High School will have to wait until October to finish up its battle against Thomson after gunshots sent fans running and players running for cover. The next day, it was Josey High’s homecoming tailgate interrupted by gunfire, injuring two people. Now Laney High School is...
Tropical Depression 9 forms, could impact Georgia and South Carolina next week. The latest models
Tropical Depression #9 has formed in the Central Caribbean Sea. It will continue to strengthen today and become a tropical storm by tomorrow and a hurricane by Monday. The tropical system will track near Jamaica and the Cayman Islands this weekend. The track takes it near the west coast of Cuba on Monday then west coast of Florida by middle of next week as a category two hurricane.
'Minutes determine life or death': Stacey Abrams visits Macon, blames Kemp for Atlanta hospital closure
MACON, Ga. — Stacey Abrams visited Central Georgia on Thursday, hosting a news event outside Atrium Health Navicent in downtown Macon. The Democratic candidate for governor made her case for expanding Medicaid and blamed Gov. Brian Kemp for an Atlanta hospital's upcoming closure. Abrams made her point known from...
Woman missing from Mount View Dr. in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman. Thirty-four-year-old Valarie Cyville Forrest was last seen just before 9:30 p.m. Sept. 17 leaving her home on the 3600 block of Mount View Dr. Forrest is described as being 5-feet-1-inch tall and around 120 lbs....
Advisory issued for Georgia, South Carolina coastline ahead of Hurricane Fiona's path
SAVANNAH, Ga. — While Hurricane Fiona, now a Category 4 storm and the first major hurricane of the season, is not forecast to make landfall it is expected to have impacts on our coastal waters. On Wednesday, the National Weather Service issued a high surf advisory for Thursday morning...
Body, ID Of Missing Georgia Man Washes Up On Remote South Carolina Island
Human remains were found washed up on an uninhabited island in South Carolina on Tuesday, and authorities believe the discovery to have closed a missing persons case. According to WSB-TV, a wallet containing the ID of 44-year-old Joseph White washed up along the shore of Jones Island in addition to the remains. Jones Island is located along the Savannah River near the border of South Carolina and Georgia.
Coroner identifies 38-year-old victim of suspicious death
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office on Thursday identified a woman whose death is being considered suspicious. The coroner’s staff was called Wednesday afternoon to the scene in the 1800 block of Castleton Court, a short cul-de-sac off Old Louisville Road in south Augusta. Latoya...
3 Times Stacey Abrams Matched Atlanta’s Energy
From “Goonica” to Gucci Mane, Georgia's gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams proves she is dedicated to meeting every voter where they are. Distrust for politicians within the Black community comes from disingenuity. Far too often the community only sees politicians during the campaign trail when it is time to secure our vote. And that pandering can be patronizing, like in 2016, when Hilary Clinton told the Breakfast Club she carried hot sauce in her bag–an obvious reference to Beyonce’s hit song “Formation.” Or, when Joe Biden also told Charlamagne Tha God of the Breakfast Club that he “ain’t Black” he didn’t vote for him. Only in the last 60 or so years has the community seen candidates that not only look like us, but are truly for us. Stacey Abrams is the latest addition to the list.
Raffensperger: Coffee County probe stalled because local officials lied
ATLANTA — Note: This story was modified to include comments made Friday by Gabriel Sterling, a top official in the Georgia Secretary of State's office. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says an investigation into a south Georgia security breach got stalled by local officials who covered up what happened. Much of the evidence has emerged only in recent weeks.
Body washes up on uninhabited SC island months after Georgia man’s disappearance
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. — Remains that washed up on an island on the South Carolina side of the Savannah River Tuesday are believed to be those of a Georgia man who vanished more than four months ago. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Tybee Island...
The party gap with women candidates is closing nationally — but not in Georgia statewide races
This year’s midterm election has a sharpened focus on Georgia women — who make up more than half of the state’s electorate — as issues like abortion rights fuel efforts to mobilize voters across the political spectrum. Although nearly a third of the candidates running for statewide office in November are women, none of them […] The post The party gap with women candidates is closing nationally — but not in Georgia statewide races appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Daniel Field, commissioners square off over stormwater fee payments
Daniel Field officials are explaining their reasoning on why the airport owes almost $45,000 on its stormwater bill.
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A cold front moves through tonight and brings us a cooler outlook Friday through the weekend. It will be breezy into early Friday with the front moving through the region. Winds will be out of the west between 8-15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph. Clearing skies overnight with temperatures dropping into the upper 50s by early Friday. A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect tonight through 8 AM Friday for gusty conditions.
South Carolina man wins $200,000 on lottery scratch-off
An Upstate man won $200,000 when he made a snack run and bought a winning scratch-off.
Bus line launches express routes from Augusta, elsewhere in CSRA
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Megabus has partnered with Southeastern Stages to add more than a dozen cities that can be reached from Augusta without changing buses. The new routes will leave from the Augusta Transit Center at 1546 Broad St. Also served by the new route will be:. Aiken, S.C.,...
