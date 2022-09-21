Read full article on original website
Science Daily
More older adults should be checking blood pressure at home, study suggests
Only 48% of people age 50 to 80 who take blood pressure medications or have a health condition that's affected by hypertension regularly check their blood pressure at home or other places, a new study finds. A somewhat higher number -- but still only 62% -- say a health care...
Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors
Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
survivornet.com
Pregnant Mom, 29, Had ‘Severe Toothache’ And Was Rushed To The Hospital For A Root Canal: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Emma Webster, a 29-year-old Scottish woman, knew something was wrong when her toothache wouldn’t go away, but she wasn’t prepared for a cancer diagnosis. After she underwent a root canal and was misdiagnosed with neuralgia, the mom of one was referred to the neurology department at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, where an MRI scan revealed she had a brain tumor behind her right eye.
The coronavirus infects fat cells, study shows
Research shows that SARS-CoV-2 infects fat cells and certain immune cells in fat.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Science Daily
Transition to newer clot-busting drug improves patient outcomes, lowers cost in treating ischemic stroke
A newer-generation clot-busting drug called tenecteplase outperforms the traditional treatment for ischemic strokes in several key areas, including better health outcomes and lower costs, according to a new study published today in the American Stroke Association's journal Stroke. The study was led by a team of neurologists at Dell Medical...
Science Daily
An icy swim may cut 'bad' body fat, but further health benefits unclear
Taking a dip in cold water may cut 'bad' body fat in men and reduce the risk of disorders such as diabetes, suggests a major scientific review published in the peer-reviewed International Journal of Circumpolar Health. The authors say many of the 104 studies they analysed demonstrated significant effects from...
Science Daily
Intestinal fortitude: Gut coils hold secrets of organ formation
Our guts, and all our organs, are arranged in left-right asymmetric patterns inside our bodies, so that everything may fit. At the same time, development of organs such as the intestine is anything but haphazard. In healthy embryos, rotation of the gut during development always occurs in a counterclockwise direction and is perfectly timed. It's a complicated process that scientists have long worked to understand.
Science Daily
New study identifies cortisol level as indicator of addiction recovery success
A new study by researchers at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine found that lower initial cortisol levels may serve as a predictor for retention in treatment programs for substance use disorder. The prospective observational study examined the salivary cortisol, stress exposure, adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) and...
Science Daily
Study findings suggest association between exposure to air pollution -- particularly in the first 5 years of life -- and alterations in brain structure
Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal) A study published in the journal Environmental Pollution has found an association, in children aged 9-12, between exposure to air pollutants in the womb and during the first 8.5 years of life and alterations in white matter structural connectivity in the brain. The greater the child's exposure before age 5, the greater the brain structure alteration observed in preadolescence.The study was led by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), a research centre supported by the "la Caixa" Foundation.
Science Daily
New study reveals breakthrough infections increase immunity to COVID-19
Vaccine boosters and breakthrough infections following vaccination both provide a substantial and potentially pandemic-breaking immunity against COVID-19, according to new laboratory research from Oregon Health & Science University. The study, published Wednesday in the journal Med, is the latest in a series of OHSU discoveries using blood samples to characterize...
Science Daily
New research finds that viruses may have 'eyes and ears' on us
A virus's ability to sense its environment, including elements produced by its host, adds "another layer of complexity to the viral-host interaction," says Ivan Erill, professor of biological sciences and senior author on the new paper. Right now, viruses are exploiting that ability to their benefit. But in the future, he says, "we could exploit it to their detriment."
Science Daily
Uncovering the skin's secrets: Studies show how skin forms differently across the body
Why are certain body parts more prone to skin diseases than others?. Two new UC Davis Health studies explored how differences in skin composition may lead to dermatological conditions, such as psoriasis and atopic dermatitis. "Skin does not have a uniform composition throughout the body," said Emanual Maverakis, professor of...
Science Daily
Reusable contact lenses more than triple risk of rare preventable eye infection
People who wear reusable contact lenses are nearly four times as likely as those wearing daily disposables to develop a rare sight-threatening eye infection, finds a study led by UCL and Moorfields researchers. The case control study, published in Ophthalmology, identifies multiple factors that increase the risk of Acanthamoeba keratitis...
Science Daily
A new understanding of the neurobiology of impulsivity
While not all impulsive behaviour speaks of mental illness, a wide range of mental health disorders which often emerge in adolescence, including depression and substance abuse, have been linked to impulsivity. So, finding a way to identify and treat those who may be particularly vulnerable to impulsivity early in life is especially important.
Science Daily
Fighting fungal infections with metals
Each year, more than one billion people contract a fungal infection. Although they are harmless to most people, over 1.5 million patients die each year as a result of infections of this kind. While more and more fungal strains are being detected that are resistant to one or more of the available drugs, the development of new drugs has come to a virtual standstill in recent years. Today, only around a dozen clinical trials are underway with new active agents for the treatment of fungal infections. "In comparison with more than a thousand cancer drugs that are currently being tested on human subjects, this is an exceptionally small number," explains Dr. Angelo Frei of the Department of Chemistry, Biochemistry and Pharmacy at the University of Bern, lead author of the study. The results have been published in the journal JACS Au.
Science Daily
New research throws doubt on old ideas of how hearing works
The way in which we experience music and speech differs from what has until now been believed. This is the conclusion of a study by researchers at Linköping University, Sweden, and the Oregon Health and Science University, USA. The results have been published in Science Advances, and may make it possible to design better cochlear implants.
Science Daily
Discovery could power up platelet production to battle blood shortages
A new discovery from the University of Virginia School of Medicine could let doctors ramp up production of blood-clotting platelets on demand, a timely finding following the Red Cross' declaration earlier this year of a national blood "crisis." The group labeled it the worst blood and platelet shortage in more than a decade and said it posed a "concerning risk to patient care."
Science Daily
SARS-CoV-2 infects fat tissue, creates inflammatory storm cloud, study finds
A study by Stanford Medicine investigators shows that SARS-CoV-2 can infect human fat tissue. This phenomenon was seen in laboratory experiments conducted on fat tissue excised from patients undergoing bariatric and cardiac surgeries, and later infected in a laboratory dish with SARS-CoV-2. It was further confirmed in autopsy samples from deceased COVID-19 patients.
Science Daily
Mutation in key molecules could stop gonorrhea infection, biomedical sciences researchers find
Creating a mutation that inhibits how the bacterial pathogen Neisseria gonorrhoeae causes gonorrhea, a common sexually transmitted infection, could offer a new way to prevent and treat the disease, according to researchers in the Institute for Biomedical Sciences at Georgia State University. The researchers found that generating a mutation in...
Science Daily
Potential of precision genome editing in treating inherited retinal diseases
In a new paper, University of California, Irvine researchers explain how precision genome editing agents have enabled precise gene correction and disease rescue in inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The study, titled, "Precision genome editing in the eye," was published this week in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
