ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Comments / 0

Related
Alex Rosado

Home Depot Now Sells Tiny Homes

When I first heard about it, I thought it was a joke. I was expecting to be trolled and to be presented with dog houses or kids' playhouses. I was wrong as it turns out Home Depot does sell tiny homes.
Real Homes

5 ways glazed internal doors can transform your space

It’s easy to underestimate how internal doors can impact your home, but bulky frames and dull living spaces that feel totally closed off are a thing of the past and there are lots of brilliant features to look for in new internal doors that can completely revolutionise how your rooms, and entire household, feels.
INTERIOR DESIGN
homedit.com

Effective Ways to Soundproof Flooring on All Kinds of Floors

Knowing the best ways to soundproof flooring will help you create a more quiet home. This is not just relevant for residential spaces but in all areas where there are multiple levels. A study from the University of Liverpool tested the impact of floor noise on subjects in that study....
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tips#Business Industry#Linus Business#Lifehacks#Ehs
dornob.com

Symbiotic Architecture: Artificial Intelligence Envisions Living Housing Built into Redwood Trees

AI-generated art has advanced so much recently, it’s winning first prize in fine arts competitions meant for human artists. Programs like DALL-E and Midjourney make it possible to produce surprisingly beautiful, nuanced works of art just by entering text-based prompts. This development is stirring up a lot of controversy and ethical concerns, and rightfully so.
VISUAL ART

Comments / 0

Community Policy