Home Depot Now Sells Tiny Homes
When I first heard about it, I thought it was a joke. I was expecting to be trolled and to be presented with dog houses or kids' playhouses. I was wrong as it turns out Home Depot does sell tiny homes.
5 ways glazed internal doors can transform your space
It’s easy to underestimate how internal doors can impact your home, but bulky frames and dull living spaces that feel totally closed off are a thing of the past and there are lots of brilliant features to look for in new internal doors that can completely revolutionise how your rooms, and entire household, feels.
Why Home Staging is Important When Selling Your Home
Home staging is the process of preparing a home for sale. It involves removing personal belongings, cleaning the house, and adding or changing items to make the home look more appealing to buyers.
Effective Ways to Soundproof Flooring on All Kinds of Floors
Knowing the best ways to soundproof flooring will help you create a more quiet home. This is not just relevant for residential spaces but in all areas where there are multiple levels. A study from the University of Liverpool tested the impact of floor noise on subjects in that study....
Is Installing Wood Flooring In Your Bathroom A Good Idea?
Wood flooring looks great, but can you install it in every room — specifically, the bathroom? While aesthetics are important, there are other considerations.
How To Keep Your Home Renovation From Becoming A Disaster, According To An Expert – Exclusive
A home renovation is no joke, and to help prevent challenges down the line, we spoke to real estate analyst and investor Jon Sanborn. Check it out!
Symbiotic Architecture: Artificial Intelligence Envisions Living Housing Built into Redwood Trees
AI-generated art has advanced so much recently, it’s winning first prize in fine arts competitions meant for human artists. Programs like DALL-E and Midjourney make it possible to produce surprisingly beautiful, nuanced works of art just by entering text-based prompts. This development is stirring up a lot of controversy and ethical concerns, and rightfully so.
